The Lagos State Government has listed the development of the 68km Green Line rail from Marina to the Lekki Free Trade Zone as one of its top infrastructure projects for 2025, within the N1.052 trillion budgeted for development.

Lagos State Commissioner for Economic Planning and Budget, Ope George, disclosed this while presenting the budget breakdown at the ministry’s Budget Analysis press conference in Alausa, Ikeja, on Friday, according to a statement from the Office of the Special Adviser to the Governor (Media and Publicity).

In addition to the Green Line, the government has also prioritized the second phase of the Lagos Rail Mass Transit (LRMT) Blue Line from Mile 2 to Okokomaiko. Other major infrastructure projects in the budget include the Lagos-Badagry Expressway, the dualization of Ojo Road and Baale Adeyemi in Ojo, and the construction of the Lekki-Epe (Orisa) Bridge and its approach road.

“Other projects listed include the construction of the Lagos-Badagry Expressway, dualization of Ojo Road and Baale Adeyemi in Ojo, construction of the Lekki/Epe(Orisa) Bridge and approach road, construction of the second phase of the Lagos Rail Mass Transit System (LRMT) from Mile 2 to Okokomaiko, development of the 68km Green Line rail from Marina to the Lekki Free Trade Zone,” the statement read in part.

According to the statement, the budget also covers the construction of the Samuel Ekundayo/Toga Road in Badagry, Abaranje Road in Alimosho, and Adamo-Akanun-Agunfoye Lugbusi Roads in Ikorodu. Additionally, road works in Ikeja GRA—including Oba Dosunmu Road, Sasegbon Street, and Sobo Arobiodu Street—alongside the rehabilitation and upgrading of the Lekki-Epe Expressway (Phase IIA, 18.6km), have been earmarked for completion.

More insights

The State Government will also focus on key transport infrastructure, including the completion of the Abule Egba and Ajah Bus Terminals under the Bus Reform Initiative (BRI), the construction of the Iyana-Ipaja Bus Terminal, and the Opebi Link Bridge to Maryland, which aims to ease congestion and provide alternative routes in the area.

Additionally, the budget includes the rehabilitation of the Eti-Osa Lekki-Epe Expressway (Phase II), construction of the Lekki-Epe Airport Road and Omu Creek Road, and preliminary technical studies for the 4th Mainland Bridge.

The government also plans to complete 13 new jetties while upgrading existing ones and finalize the construction of stadia in Ikorodu, Badagry, Epe, Ifako-Ijaiye, Ketu, Ibeju-Lekki, Sari Iganmu, and Ajeromi to promote youth development and community sports.

Other key projects include the construction of a permanent site for the NYSC camp in Epe and new housing developments across IBILE (Ikorodu, Badagry, Ikeja, Lagos Island, and Epe).

Ongoing housing projects expected to be completed include 444 units at Sangotedo Phase II, 420 units at Ajara-Badagry, 136 units at Ibeshe II and Epe, and the construction of Egan Phase II and III.

What you should know

The 68km Green Line, set to connect the Lekki Free Trade Zone to Marina, is a key component of the Lagos Strategic Transport Master Plan, which envisions six Light Rail Transit (LRT) lines to improve connectivity and reduce congestion across Lagos.

The Lagos State Government recently signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Federal Government’s Ministry of Finance Incorporated (MOFI) to commence exploratory work on the project.

Before this agreement, a Nairametrics review of the 2025 Federal Government’s Final Budget Proposal revealed that N146.14 billion had been allocated as counterpart funding for the Green Line Metro Rail Project. According to the budget document, the funds will be transferred to MOFI, which will oversee the project’s financial management on behalf of the Ministry of Transport.

This allocation falls under the Ministry of Transport’s budgetary provisions within the proposed N49.74 trillion 2025 fiscal plan.

In September 2024, the Lagos State Government formalized an agreement with MOFI and China Harbour Engineering Company (CHEC) to design, finance, and operate the Green Line, marking a major step in modernizing Lagos’ transport system and driving economic growth.