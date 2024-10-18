Nigeria and other Sub-Saharan African countries are facing a critical shortage of digital skills, jeopardizing their ability to meet the rapidly growing demand for digital competencies expected to surge by 2030.

This is according to a recent World Bank report titled Africa’s Pulse: An Analysis of Issues Shaping Africa’s Economic Future.

The report revealed, “Currently, Sub-Saharan Africa faces a severe digital skills shortage”.

In 2022, African nations ranked poorly on the Digital Skills Gap Index, with 12 out of the world’s 20 weakest digital skills performers located in Africa.

The report also stated that “Only 50% of countries in Africa have computer skills as part of their school curriculum, compared to 85% globally.”

Furthermore, the report highlights the low levels of formal digital training among African graduates. “Only 11% of Africa’s tertiary education graduates have formal digital training,” the report said, highlighting the need for comprehensive reforms in education systems across the continent.

Surge in digital skills demand

The report highlights that by 2030, between 35-45% of jobs in Nigeria will require digital competencies. The increasing demand for digital skills in the country aligns with broader trends across Sub-Saharan Africa.

Côte d’Ivoire and Rwanda are also expected to see similar demand for digital skills in 35-45% of jobs, while in Mozambique, 20-25% of jobs will require digital proficiency.

By contrast, Kenya, with its robust ICT sector and start-up ecosystem, is projected to see 50-55% of jobs demand digital skills.

The report further revealed that more than 230 million jobs across Sub-Saharan Africa will require digital skills by 2030.

This growing demand highlights the need for significant reforms in digital education and skills development across the region.

Widening digital divide

The digital divide in Sub-Saharan Africa which refers to the gap between individuals, households, businesses, and geographic areas that have access to modern information and communication technologies (ICT) and those that do not is not only limited to education but also spans gender, geography, and socioeconomic status.

Only 40% of the region’s population has access to the internet, compared to the global average of 66%. The report highlighted the significant gap between urban and rural areas, with access primarily concentrated in affluent, urban households.

Additionally, the region has one of the largest digital gender gaps globally. According to the report, “Women are 37 per cent less likely than men to use mobile internet,” further widening the divide and limiting economic opportunities for women.

World Bank’s recommendations

To address the widening digital skills gap, the World Bank proposes several measures.

These include developing country-specific digital skills frameworks and policies, reforming digital skills education in technical and vocational training, and integrating digital skills across all educational levels.

The report also stresses the importance of “targeting interventions to bridge the gender gap” and improving affordable high-speed broadband connectivity in educational institutions.

The World Bank further recommends enhancing online learning and the integration of digital tools into the teaching and learning processes. “Leveraging artificial intelligence for personalized learning can help address gaps in education and skills training,” the report noted.