New coronavirus mutation ten times more infectious has been discovered
The strain is found to be 10 times easier to infect other individuals and easier to spread.
As the world battles to contain the deadly novel coronavirus disease and develop a vaccine for it, Malaysia has detected a new strain of the virus that has been found to be 10 times more infectious.
The mutation, which is known as D614G, was found in at least 3 of the 45 cases in a cluster that started from a restaurant owner from India who breached his 14-day home quarantine. He has since been fined and sentenced to 5 months in prison.
The strain was also found in another cluster involving people returning from the Philippines.
While making the disclosure, Malaysia’s Director-General of the Health Ministry, Noor Abdullah, said the community had to be more careful after the D614G mutation of the novel coronavirus was detected.
He said that the strain could mean that existing studies on the vaccine may be incomplete or ineffective against the mutation. He stated that it is found to be 10 times easier to infect other individuals and easier to spread.
Although the World Health Organization (WHO) has assured that there is no evidence to suggest that the strain leads to more severe disease, the mutation has become the predominant variant in Europe and the United States. A press report disclosed that the mutation is unlikely to have any major impact on the efficacy of vaccines that are currently being developed.
The mutation was detected by the Malaysian Institute of Medical Research from the result of isolation and culture tests on 3 cases from the country’s Sivaganga cluster and one case from the Ulu Tiram cluster.
Noor Hisham wrote in a Facebook post on Sunday, saying:
“People need to be wary and take greater precautions because this strain has now been found in Malaysia. The people’s cooperation is very needed so that we can together break the chain of infection from any mutation.”
While Malaysia has managed to contain the resurgence of the virus, the number of new cases in the country has been picking up.
This new coronavirus disease discovery by scientists may constitute a setback for the numerous vaccine candidates against the virus. It is likely going to cause current vaccine research to be incomplete or ineffective towards this mutation
COVID-19 Update in Nigeria
On the 16th of August 2020, 298 new confirmed cases and 1 death were recorded in Nigeria.
The spread of novel Corona Virus Disease (COVID-19) in Nigeria continues to record significant increase as the latest statistics provided by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control reveal Nigeria now has 49,068 confirmed cases.
On the 16th of August 2020, 298 new confirmed cases and 1 death were recorded in Nigeria, having carried out a total daily test of 3,044 samples across the country.
To date, 49,068 cases have been confirmed, 36,497 cases have been discharged and 975 deaths have been recorded in 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory. A total of 350,589 tests have been carried out as of August 16th, 2020 compared to 347,545 tests a day earlier.
COVID-19 Case Updates- 16th August 2020,
- Total Number of Cases – 49,068
- Total Number Discharged – 36,497
- Total Deaths – 975
- Total Tests Carried out – 350,589
According to the NCDC, the 298 new cases were reported from 16 states- Plateau (108), Kaduna (49), Lagos (47), Ogun (18), Osun (17), FCT (15), Ondo (14), Edo (8), Oyo (6), Akwa Ibom (4), Cross River (4), Borno (3), Ekiti (2), Bauchi (1), Kano (1) and Rivers (1).
Meanwhile, the latest numbers bring Lagos state total confirmed cases to 16,503, followed by Abuja (4,729), Oyo (2,958), Edo (2,431), Rivers (2,006), Plateau (1,816), Kaduna (1,815), Kano (1,679), Delta (1,639), Ogun (1,563), Ondo (1,395), Enugu (997), Ebonyi (931), Kwara (906), Osun (754), Katsina (746), Borno (706), Abia (677), Gombe (676), and Bauchi (583).
Imo State has recorded 506 cases, Benue (430), Nasarawa (374), Bayelsa (352), Jigawa (322), Akwa Ibom (250), Niger (229), Ekiti (206), Adamawa (185), Anambra (156), Sokoto (154), Kebbi (90), Taraba (78), Zamfara and Cross River (77), Yobe (67), while Kogi state has recorded 5 cases only.
Lock Down and Curfew
In a move to combat the spread of the pandemic disease, President Muhammadu Buhari directed the cessation of all movements in Lagos and the FCT for an initial period of 14 days, which took effect from 11 pm on Monday, 30th March 2020.
The movement restriction, which was extended by another two-weeks period, has been partially put on hold with some businesses commencing operations from May 4. On April 27th, 2020, Nigeria’s President, Muhammadu Buhari declared an overnight curfew from 8 pm to 6 am across the country, as part of new measures to contain the spread of the COVID-19. This comes along with the phased and gradual easing of lockdown measures in FCT, Lagos, and Ogun States, which took effect from Saturday, 2nd May 2020, at 9 am.
On Monday, 29th June 2020 the federal government extended the second phase of the eased lockdown by 4 weeks and approved interstate movement outside curfew hours with effect from July 1, 2020. Also, on Monday 27th July 2020, the federal government extended the second phase of eased lockdown by an additional one week.
On Thursday, 6th August 2020 the federal government through the secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF) and Chairman of the Presidential Task Force (PTF) on COVID-19 announced the extension of the second phase of eased lockdown by another four (4) weeks.
|Date
|Confirmed case
|New cases
|Total deaths
|New deaths
|Total recovery
|Active cases
|Critical cases
|August 16, 2020
|49068
|298
|975
|1
|36497
|11596
|7
|August 15, 2020
|48770
|325
|974
|1
|36290
|11506
|7
|August 14, 2020
|48445
|329
|973
|7
|35998
|11474
|7
|August 13, 2020
|48116
|373
|966
|10
|34309
|12841
|7
|August 12, 2020
|47743
|453
|956
|0
|33943
|12844
|7
|August 11, 2020
|47290
|423
|956
|6
|33609
|12725
|7
|August 10, 2020
|46867
|290
|950
|5
|33346
|12571
|7
|August 9, 2020
|46577
|437
|945
|3
|33186
|12446
|7
|August 8, 2020
|46140
|453
|942
|6
|33044
|12154
|7
|August 7, 2020
|45687
|443
|936
|6
|32637
|12114
|7
|August 6, 2020
|45244
|354
|930
|3
|32430
|11884
|7
|August 5, 2020
|44890
|457
|927
|17
|32165
|11798
|7
|August 4, 2020
|44433
|304
|910
|14
|31851
|11672
|7
|August 3, 2020
|44129
|288
|896
|8
|20663
|22570
|7
|August 2, 2020
|43841
|304
|888
|5
|20308
|22645
|7
|August 1, 2020
|43537
|386
|883
|4
|20287
|22567
|7
|July 31, 2020
|43151
|462
|879
|1
|19565
|22707
|7
|July 30, 2020
|42689
|481
|878
|5
|19270
|22541
|7
|July 29, 2020
|42208
|404
|873
|5
|19004
|22331
|7
|July 28, 2020
|41804
|624
|868
|8
|18764
|22172
|7
|July 27, 2020
|41180
|648
|860
|2
|18203
|22117
|7
|July 26, 2020
|40532
|555
|858
|2
|17374
|22300
|7
|July 25, 2020
|39977
|438
|856
|11
|16948
|22173
|7
|July 24, 2020
|39539
|591
|845
|12
|16559
|22135
|7
|July 23, 2020
|38948
|604
|833
|20
|16061
|22054
|7
|July 22, 2020
|38344
|543
|813
|8
|15815
|21716
|7
|July 21, 2020
|37801
|576
|805
|4
|15677
|21319
|7
|July 20, 2020
|37225
|562
|801
|12
|15333
|21091
|7
|July 19, 2020
|36663
|556
|789
|11
|15105
|20769
|7
|July 18, 2020
|36107
|653
|778
|6
|14938
|20391
|7
|July 17, 2020
|35454
|600
|772
|3
|14633
|20049
|7
|July 16, 2020
|34854
|595
|769
|9
|14292
|19793
|7
|July 15, 2020
|34259
|643
|760
|6
|13999
|19500
|7
|July 14, 2020
|33616
|463
|754
|10
|13792
|19070
|7
|July 13, 2020
|33153
|595
|744
|4
|13671
|18738
|7
|July 12, 2020
|32558
|571
|740
|16
|13447
|18371
|7
|July 11, 2020
|31987
|664
|724
|15
|13103
|18160
|7
|July 10, 2020
|31323
|575
|709
|20
|12795
|17819
|7
|July 9, 2020
|30748
|499
|689
|5
|12546
|17513
|7
|July 8, 2020
|30249
|460
|684
|15
|12373
|17192
|7
|July 7, 2020
|29789
|503
|669
|15
|12108
|17012
|7
|July 6, 2020
|29286
|575
|654
|9
|11828
|16804
|7
|July 5, 2020
|28711
|544
|645
|11
|11665
|16401
|7
|July 4, 2020
|28167
|603
|634
|6
|11462
|16071
|7
|July 3, 2020
|27564
|454
|628
|12
|11069
|15867
|7
|July 2, 2020
|27110
|626
|616
|13
|10801
|15693
|7
|July 1, 2020
|26484
|790
|603
|13
|10152
|15729
|7
|June 30, 2020
|25694
|561
|590
|17
|9746
|15358
|7
|June 29, 2020
|25133
|566
|573
|8
|9402
|15158
|7
|June 28, 2020
|24867
|490
|565
|7
|9007
|14995
|7
|June 27, 2020
|24077
|779
|558
|4
|8625
|14894
|7
|June 26, 2020
|23298
|684
|554
|5
|8253
|14491
|7
|June 25, 2020
|22614
|594
|549
|7
|7822
|14243
|7
|June 24, 2020
|22020
|649
|542
|9
|7613
|13865
|7
|June 23, 2020
|21371
|452
|533
|8
|7338
|13500
|7
|June 22, 2020
|20919
|675
|525
|7
|7109
|13285
|7
|June 21, 2020
|20242
|436
|518
|12
|6879
|12847
|7
|June 20, 2020
|19808
|661
|506
|19
|6718
|12584
|7
|June 19, 2020
|19147
|667
|487
|12
|6581
|12079
|7
|June 18, 2020
|18480
|745
|475
|6
|6307
|11698
|7
|June 17, 2020
|17735
|587
|469
|14
|5967
|11299
|7
|June 16, 2020
|17148
|490
|455
|31
|5623
|11070
|7
|June 15, 2020
|16658
|573
|424
|4
|5349
|10885
|7
|June 14, 2020
|16085
|403
|420
|13
|5220
|10445
|7
|June 13, 2020
|15682
|501
|407
|8
|5101
|10174
|7
|June 12, 2020
|15181
|627
|399
|12
|4891
|9891
|7
|June 11, 2020
|14554
|681
|387
|5
|4494
|9673
|7
|June 10, 2020
|13873
|409
|382
|17
|4351
|9140
|7
|June 9, 2020
|13464
|663
|365
|4
|4206
|8893
|7
|June 8, 2020
|12801
|315
|361
|7
|4040
|8400
|7
|June 7, 2020
|12486
|260
|354
|12
|3959
|8173
|7
|June 6, 2020
|12233
|389
|342
|9
|3826
|8065
|7
|June 5, 2020
|11844
|328
|333
|10
|3696
|7815
|7
|June 4, 2020
|11516
|350
|323
|8
|3535
|7646
|7
|June 3, 2020
|11166
|348
|315
|1
|3329
|7522
|7
|June 2, 2020
|10819
|241
|314
|15
|3239
|7266
|7
|June 1, 2020
|10578
|416
|299
|12
|3122
|7157
|9
|May 31, 2020
|10162
|307
|287
|14
|3007
|6868
|7
|May 30, 2020
|9855
|553
|273
|12
|2856
|6726
|7
|May 29, 2020
|9302
|387
|261
|2
|2697
|6344
|7
|May 28, 2020
|8915
|182
|259
|5
|2592
|6064
|7
|May 27, 2020
|8733
|389
|254
|5
|2501
|5978
|7
|May 26, 2020
|8344
|276
|249
|16
|2385
|5710
|7
|May 25, 2020
|8068
|229
|233
|7
|2311
|5524
|7
|May 24, 2020
|7839
|313
|226
|5
|2263
|5360
|7
|May 23, 2020
|7526
|265
|221
|0
|2174
|5131
|7
|May 22, 2020
|7261
|245
|221
|10
|2007
|5033
|7
|May 21, 2020
|7016
|339
|211
|11
|1907
|4898
|7
|May 20, 2020
|6677
|284
|200
|8
|1840
|4637
|7
|May 19, 2020
|6401
|226
|192
|1
|1734
|4475
|7
|May 18, 2020
|6175
|216
|191
|9
|1644
|4340
|7
|May 17, 2020
|5959
|388
|182
|6
|1594
|4183
|7
|May 16, 2020
|5621
|176
|176
|5
|1472
|3973
|7
|May 15, 2020
|5445
|288
|171
|3
|1320
|3954
|4
|May 14, 2020
|5162
|193
|168
|3
|1180
|3815
|4
|May 13, 2020
|4971
|184
|164
|6
|1070
|3737
|4
|May 12, 2020
|4787
|146
|158
|6
|959
|3670
|4
|May 11, 2020
|4641
|242
|152
|10
|902
|3589
|4
|May 10, 2020
|4399
|248
|142
|17
|778
|3479
|4
|May 9, 2020
|4151
|239
|127
|11
|745
|3278
|4
|May 8, 2020
|3912
|386
|118
|10
|679
|3115
|4
|May 7, 2020
|3526
|381
|108
|4
|601
|2818
|4
|May 6, 2020
|3145
|195
|104
|5
|534
|2507
|1
|May 5, 2020
|2950
|148
|99
|5
|481
|2370
|4
|May 4, 2020
|2802
|245
|94
|6
|417
|2291
|2
|May 3, 2020
|2558
|170
|88
|2
|400
|2070
|2
|May 2, 2020
|2388
|220
|86
|17
|351
|1952
|2
|May 1, 2020
|2170
|238
|69
|10
|351
|1751
|2
|April 30, 2020
|1932
|204
|59
|7
|317
|1556
|2
|April 29, 2020
|1728
|196
|52
|7
|307
|1369
|2
|April 28, 2020
|1532
|195
|45
|4
|255
|1232
|2
|April 27, 2020
|1337
|64
|41
|0
|255
|994
|2
|April 26, 2020
|1273
|91
|41
|5
|239
|994
|2
|April 25, 2020
|1182
|87
|36
|3
|222
|925
|2
|April 24, 2020
|1095
|114
|33
|1
|208
|855
|2
|April 23, 2020
|981
|108
|32
|3
|197
|753
|2
|April 22, 2020
|873
|91
|29
|3
|197
|648
|2
|April 21, 2020
|782
|117
|26
|3
|197
|560
|2
|April 20, 2020
|665
|38
|23
|1
|188
|466
|2
|April 19, 2020
|627
|86
|22
|2
|170
|436
|2
|April 18, 2020
|541
|48
|20
|2
|166
|356
|2
|April 17, 2020
|493
|51
|18
|4
|159
|317
|2
|April 16, 2020
|442
|35
|13
|1
|152
|277
|2
|April 15, 2020
|407
|34
|12
|1
|128
|267
|2
|April 14, 2020
|373
|30
|11
|1
|99
|263
|2
|April 13, 2020
|343
|20
|10
|0
|91
|242
|2
|April 12, 2020
|323
|5
|10
|0
|85
|228
|2
|April 11, 2020
|318
|13
|10
|3
|70
|238
|2
|April 10, 2020
|305
|17
|7
|0
|58
|240
|2
|April 9, 2020
|288
|14
|7
|1
|51
|230
|2
|April 8, 2020
|274
|22
|6
|0
|44
|226
|2
|April 7, 2020
|254
|16
|6
|1
|44
|204
|2
|April 6, 2020
|238
|6
|5
|0
|35
|198
|2
|April 5, 2020
|232
|18
|5
|1
|33
|194
|2
|April 4, 2020
|214
|5
|4
|0
|25
|185
|0
|April 3, 2020
|209
|25
|4
|2
|25
|180
|0
|April 2, 2020
|184
|10
|2
|0
|20
|162
|0
|April 1, 2020
|174
|35
|2
|0
|9
|163
|0
|March 31, 2020
|139
|8
|2
|0
|9
|128
|0
|March 30, 2020
|131
|20
|2
|1
|8
|121
|0
|March 29, 2020
|111
|22
|1
|0
|3
|107
|0
|March 28, 2020
|89
|19
|1
|0
|3
|85
|0
|March 27, 2020
|70
|5
|1
|0
|3
|66
|0
|March 26, 2020
|65
|14
|1
|0
|2
|62
|0
|March 25, 2020
|51
|7
|1
|0
|2
|48
|0
|March 24, 2020
|44
|4
|1
|0
|2
|41
|0
|March 23, 2020
|40
|10
|1
|1
|2
|37
|0
|March 22, 2020
|30
|8
|0
|0
|2
|28
|0
|March 21, 2020
|22
|10
|0
|0
|1
|21
|0
|March 20, 2020
|12
|4
|0
|0
|1
|11
|0
|March 19, 2020
|8
|0
|0
|0
|1
|7
|0
|March 18, 2020
|8
|5
|0
|0
|1
|7
|0
|March 17, 2020
|3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|3
|0
|March 16, 2020
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|March 15, 2020
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|March 14, 2020
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|March 13, 2020
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|March 12, 2020
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|March 11, 2020
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|March 10, 2020
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|March 9, 2020
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|March 8, 2020
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|March 7, 2020
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|March 6, 2020
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|March 5, 2020
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|March 4, 2020
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|March 3, 2020
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|March 2, 2020
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|March 1, 2020
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|February 29, 2020
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|February 28, 2020
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
Actress Omotola Ekeinde tests positive for COVID-19
She has been in isolation, receiving treatment for a while.
Nollywood actress, Omotola Ekeinde has tested positive to COVID-19.
This was disclosed by the actress on Saturday via her Twitter handle. According to her, she has been in isolation, receiving treatment for a while.
She said, “Hello All, I know most of you have been wondering where I have been. Well, i contracted Covid. I have been ill and now getting better. More on this details of this soon.”
Meanwhile, she expressed concerns over the worrisome trend of containers crushing innocent lives to death in Lagos State and called on Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu to address the situation.
“I have been reading the devastating news of how our youths are needlessly dying and getting crushed by trailers/containers! This is disheartening and has made my heart really troubled! This can happen to anyone and enforcements can’t be taken lightly on this. Gov @jidesanwoolu!!! Please, do something!” she added.
Hello All, I know Mist if you Have been Wondering where I’ve been.
Well, i Contracted Covid. I have been ill and Now getting better. More on this details of this soon.
However, I have been Reading on the… https://t.co/mre9hv5N9z
— Dr Omotola .j. Ekeinde , MFR (@Realomosexy) August 15, 2020
COVID-19: Russia produces first batch of its newly approved vaccine
Russia announced on Saturday, August 15, 2020, that it has produced the first batch of its newly approved vaccine, Sputnik V, hours after the health ministry reported the start of its production.
The disclosure was made in a statement by the Russian Health Ministry and quoted by Russian news agencies.
This is coming some days after the Russian President, Vladimir Putin, announced the registration of the world’s first COVID-19 vaccine in what could be described as a step ahead of other vaccine developments.
The announcement is seen as a propaganda coup for the Russian government against the west amid a global race to develop vaccines against the coronavirus disease.
The announcement of the vaccine registration by Putin was met with caution from scientists and the World Health Organization (WHO), who said that it still needed a rigorous safety review. Some of the scientists fear that with this fast regulatory approval, Russia may be putting national prestige ahead of safety.
Putin had said the vaccine was safe and that one of his own daughters had been inoculated, although the final stage testing involving over 2,000 people just started this week. Such trials are considered very important before a vaccine can secure regulatory approval.
Russia has said the vaccine which is the first for the coronavirus disease to go into production, will be rolled out by the end of August.
The Gamaleya Research Institute, which developed the vaccine in collaboration with the Russian Defence Ministry, said that Russia would be producing about 5 million doses a month by December or January.