The UN World Health Organization (WHO) has cautioned that severe funding cuts, particularly by the United States, are threatening decades of progress in the battle against tuberculosis (TB), which remains the world’s deadliest infectious disease.

The health agency warned that essential prevention, testing, and treatment services are collapsing, putting millions at risk.

The hardest-hit regions include Africa, Southeast Asia, and the Western Pacific, where national tuberculosis (TB) programmes depend heavily on international support.

“Any disruption to tuberculosis services – whether financial, political or operational – can have devastating and often fatal consequences for millions worldwide,” Tereza Kasaeva, Director of WHO Global Programme on Tuberculosis and Lung Health, said in a statement on Wednesday.

UN Secretary-General António Guterres had on February 24 also raised the alarm over funding cuts, noting the immediate impact on key health programmes combatting HIV/AIDS, tuberculosis, malaria and cholera.

Progress at risk after two decades of success

Over the past two decades, global tuberculosis programmes have saved more than 79 million lives, averting approximately 3.65 million deaths last year alone.

A significant portion of this success has been driven by U.S. Government funding, which has provided about $200 to $250 million annually – approximately a quarter of the total international donor funding secured.

The U.S. has been the largest bilateral donor for programmes combating the disease.

Devastating impact of U.S. budget cuts

However, newly announced cuts for 2025 through executive orders will have devastating impacts on tuberculosis response efforts in at least 18 high-burden countries, where 89% of expected US funding was allocated for patient care.

The impact will be particularly devastating in Africa, where treatment disruptions and staff layoffs could exponentially increase tuberculosis transmission rates.

Early reports from tuberculosis-affected countries indicate that funding constraints are already dismantling essential health services.

Among the most pressing concerns are health worker layoffs, drug shortages and supply chain breakdowns, data and surveillance systems collapse, and disruptions to tuberculosis research and funding.

“Without immediate action, hard-won progress in the fight against tuberculosis is at risk. Our collective response must be swift, strategic and fully resourced to protect the most vulnerable and maintain momentum toward ending tuberculosis,” Kasaeva said.

WHO reaffirmed its commitment to supporting governments and global partners in the fight against tuberculosis.

Kaeseva emphasized in these challenging times, WHO remains steadfast in its commitment to supporting national governments, civil society and global partners in securing sustained funding and integrated solutions to safeguard the health and well-being of those most vulnerable to tuberculosis.