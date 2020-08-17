Connect with us
AI will play a bigger role in our justice delivery system – Osinbajo

With the recent challenges, the need for technology had become even more imminent.

Published

34 mins ago

on

Artificial intelligence will play a bigger role in the Nigerian justice delivery system, Vice-President, Yemi Osinbajo (SAN) has said.

Osinbajo said this while delivering the keynote address at the legal-tech virtual conference themed, “A new paradigm in justice delivery”, jointly organised by LawPavilion Business Solutions Limited and TELNET Nigeria Limited.

“Technology and its innovations have defined a new way of life, taking technology away from the realms of luxury into the arena of everyday endeavours. Yet there is more to do,” the vice president said.

Osinbajo commended the LawPavilion Business Solutions for their innovations over the year towards making the justice delivery system easier and assured that the federal government is dedicated to supporting tech companies.

He noted that years ago, not many took LawPavilion services seriously, as it seemed impossible that a day would arrive when virtual hearing of court cases would be adopted.

“Artificial Intelligence will play a bigger role in our court systems in the coming years, and so the lawyer of this age must become a multi-disciplinary and multi-tasking,” he said.

He observed that there is already an AI-enabled speech to text systems available for judges so that they no longer have to rely on stenographers to transcribe the rulings.

Outgoing president of the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA), Paul Usoro (SAN), noted in his remarks that the world was already gravitating towards technology, with various professionals seeking ways to incorporate technology into their roles.

With the recent challenges, the need for technology had become even more imminent.

The link between innovations and the justice system

CEO, Paradigm Initiative, Olugbenga Sesan stated in his remarks that the level of innovation in any country is directly connected to the innovations across the countries as innovations cannot thrive in a nation where justice is assured.

“If citizens cannot be assured of a speedy delivery of justice, then people cannot feel encouraged to innovate or implement ideas,” he said.

The purpose of the Legaltech conference, Sesan said, is to accentuate the use and application of technology in all levels and stages of Nigeria’s judicial system, and promote the human dignity since the judiciary is seen as the last hope of the common man.

Citizens have to know their rights so that they can be empowered to pursue the rule of law, and this is what the LawPavilion seeks to achieve with its innovations.

In his address, Folorunsho Aliu, GMD Telnet Nigeria said that Telnet Nigeria is out to ensure effective and efficient justice delivery system, by delivering real value to the customers.

“We must move from judgement delivery to timely and adequate justice,” he said.

The panel session was coordinated by Attorney–General and Commissioner for Justice, Ekiti State Olawale Fapohunda, and among the panellists were Honourable Justice Olukayode Ariwoola, Dr Babatunde Ajibade (SAN), Mr Folorunsho Aliu, GMD Telnet Nigeria, and the Executive Director of Enough is Enough, Yemi Adamolekun.

About the virtual conference, MD of LawPavilion Business Solutions Limited, Mr Ope Olugasa said the conference presents an excellent opportunity to have the conversations that can help the industry to move forward very quickly, “as the world gradually starts to recover from the pandemic and its impact on global economy.”

Other featured guests at the conference include the Chief Justice of Nigeria, Tanko Mohammed CFR, the Chief Judges of Borno and Ondo states, Justices Kashim Zannah and Olutoyin Akeredolu, respectively; as well as Judge (Dr) Ayodele Akenroye of Immigration and Refugee Board of Canada.

