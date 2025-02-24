Ruth never imagined she would need a Cesarean section.

Like many first-time mothers, she had envisioned a vaginal birth—the pain, the pushing, and ultimately, the joy of holding her newborn in her arms.

But when her labor stretched past 18 hours with little progress, doctors at the hospital in Abuja made it clear: she and her baby were in danger.

“I wasn’t dilating, and my baby was showing signs of distress,” Ruth recalls. “I had no choice. In that moment, it wasn’t about my preference—it was about survival.”

Now a mother of two, she looks back at that emergency C-section as a lifesaving decision, one that reshaped her understanding of childbirth.

For her second pregnancy, there was no hesitation—she opted for an elective C-section. “Although recovery was tough, my child’s safety was all that mattered,” she says.

Her story is just one of many shaping the evolving conversation around maternal healthcare in Nigeria.

In a country where maternal deaths remain alarmingly high, at 512 deaths per 100,000 live births, more women are actively making choices about their childbirth options.

But those choices are deeply personal, often shaped by cost, medical advice, and deeply rooted cultural perceptions.

The numbers behind the change

Globally, C-sections are becoming more common. According to new research from the World Health Organization (WHO), more than 1 in 5 childbirths (21%) are now via C-section, and by 2030, that figure is expected to rise to nearly 29%.

Nigeria is no exception. As medical awareness grows and access to healthcare improves, more women are choosing C-sections—some out of medical necessity, others for peace of mind. However, financial barriers remain a significant challenge.

In private hospitals across Nigeria, a C-section can cost anywhere from N300,000 to N1,500,000, with complications pushing the bill beyond N2 million. Many women simply cannot afford the procedure, leading to dire consequences when emergency interventions are needed.

To tackle this, the Federal Government recently announced free C-sections for Nigerian women in public hospitals. Professor Muhammad Ali Pate, Coordinating Minister of Health and Social Welfare, stated:

“The new policy is designed to ensure that women who need C-sections, either due to complications or as part of planned deliveries, can access the procedure without financial obstacles.”

The initiative aims to reduce maternal and neonatal mortality rates by ensuring more women have access to life-saving interventions without the burden of cost.

Breaking the Stigma: The shift in perception

For Ifeoma, a 40-year-old schoolteacher in Lagos, the decision was clear from the beginning. She never wanted to experience the pain of labor.

“I had seen my sister go through a painful vaginal delivery that left her with complications for months,” she says. “Another of my sisters had a C-section and recovered faster. So, I decided—why go through unnecessary suffering when a planned procedure could be easier and safer?”

Her two children were delivered via scheduled C-sections, and she has no regrets. “It was smooth both times and though recovery took time, I had peace of mind knowing my birth was controlled and predictable.”

Yet, not all women feel the same.

Funmi, 32, is expecting her second child and remains firm in her decision to have a vaginal birth. “I know C-sections save lives, but unless it’s absolutely necessary, I’d rather not go through surgery,” she says.

“My recovery from vaginal birth was faster, and I don’t want to deal with the pain of surgery while caring for a newborn.”

Her biggest concern? The possibility of being required to have C-sections in future pregnancies. “Once you have one, many doctors push for another. I don’t want to limit my options,” she adds.

The future of childbirth in Nigeria

Younger Nigerian women are approaching childbirth with a more informed perspective. At just 25, Jennifer has already decided she will opt for a C-section when the time comes.

“I know people think I’m crazy for making this decision so early, but I’ve done my research,” she says. “I like the idea of a planned, stress-free delivery. I don’t see why I should take on unnecessary pain when modern medicine offers a safer option.”

Her decision is influenced by the experiences of friends and family members who struggled with difficult vaginal births. “If science gives us the option to avoid prolonged labor and complications, why not take it?”

C-Sections: A life-saving option, not a luxury

Medical experts stress that while vaginal birth remains safe for most women, C-sections are crucial in preventing maternal and infant deaths when complications arise.

Conditions like prolonged labor, fetal distress, placental complications, and hypertensive disorders like preeclampsia often make C-sections necessary. Without them, many women and babies would not survive.

“I have seen women terrified of C-sections because of myths surrounding the procedure,” says Dr. Uzoma Onu, a Consultant Obstetrician and Gynecologist in Keffi.

“But with proper guidance, they realize it can be the safest option. Epidurals effectively manage pain, and surgical monitoring has greatly improved.”

Similarly, Dr. Sikiru Ojo, a medical doctor based in Lagos, emphasized that misconceptions and financial constraints hinder many women from accessing timely surgical intervention, leading to preventable maternal and infant deaths.

“Many Nigerian women fear C-sections due to cultural beliefs, but it is a medically safe procedure when performed under the right conditions,” he stated.

He also addressed the financial burden associated with C-sections, noting that high out-of-pocket costs make the procedure inaccessible for many. He called for increased health insurance coverage and government interventions to subsidize emergency obstetric care. “Affordable healthcare policies must include comprehensive maternal care to reduce maternal mortality rates,” he urged.

Dr. Ojo further stressed the need for improved healthcare infrastructure and skilled personnel to enhance surgical outcomes.

He encouraged expectant mothers to prioritize their health and seek professional medical advice rather than relying on myths.

“A C-section can be the difference between life and death,” he said.

With government intervention, improved medical awareness, and evolving attitudes, the conversation around childbirth in Nigeria is changing one woman at a time.