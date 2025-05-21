World leaders pledged at least an additional US$170 million to the World Health Organization (WHO) at a high-level pledging event Tuesday at the Seventy-eighth World Health Assembly in Geneva.

Amid rising global health challenges, the agency said leaders reaffirmed their support for multilateral cooperation through these contributions to WHO’s Investment Round (IR).

Member States approved an increase in Assessed Contributions, adding a separate US$90 million per year in income, marking another important step towards WHO’s goal of sustainable financing.

The Investment Round (IR) aims to mobilize resources for WHO’s Fourteenth General Programme of Work, a strategic plan designed to save an additional 40 million lives over the next four years.

Government and philanthropic contributions

A WHO donor list revealed major financial commitments from both governments and philanthropic organizations. Switzerland led the way among governments with a pledge of US$40 million, followed by Sweden (US$13.5 million), Angola (US$8 million), and Qatar (US$6 million).

Tanzania announced an additional US$500,000, matching a previously declared amount.

Other contributions came from Cambodia (US$400,000), Gabon (US$150,000), and Mongolia (US$100,000). China has indicated that its contribution is still under consideration.

On the philanthropic and private sector side, the Novo Nordisk Foundation led with a US$57 million pledge. The Children’s Investment Fund Foundation (CIFF) committed US$13 million and expressed plans to increase its support.

Other donors included Laerdal Global Health (US$12.5 million), the Nippon Foundation (US$9.2 million), Foundation Botnar (8 million Swiss francs, valued at US$9.6 million), and ELMA Philanthropies (US$2 million).

Leadership remarks and broadened support

WHO Director-General Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus expressed deep gratitude to all contributors.

“I am grateful to every Member State and partner that has pledged towards the Investment Round. In a challenging climate for global health, these funds will help us to preserve and extend our life-saving work.

“They show that multilateralism is alive and well,” he said.

Ghebreyesus highlighted that both long-standing allies and new donors had stepped forward, significantly broadening WHO’s donor base with new voluntary contributions.

He noted that at least US$170 million of the pledges will directly support WHO’s base budget from 2025 to 2028.

The Director-General also emphasized the contribution from individuals through the One World Movement.

Nearly 8,000 people from across the globe have signed on as “Member Citizens,” contributing nearly US$600,000 through recurring monthly donations.

He described this as “a powerful expression of global solidarity and an affirmation that every voice counts.”

Call for sustainable, flexible financing

Speakers at the event underscored not only the need for continued investment in WHO, but also the strategic value of flexible and diversified financing.

They emphasized that such support is essential to ensuring that WHO remains responsive, country-focused, and aligned with national health priorities while evolving into a leaner and more agile institution.