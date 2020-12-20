Business
Lagos task force shuts down Cubana nightclub, other facilities for defying Sanwo-Olu’s order
Lagos State task force has sealed off the premises of a popular Lagos nightclub, Cubana, for defying the State’s COVID-19 protocol.
The Lagos State special taskforce has shut down Cubana nightclub in the Ikeja GRA area and other facilities for disobeying the State’s ban on the activities of nightclubs.
The operation was carried out by the task force in the early hours of Sunday, December 20, 2020, following a recent ban on nightclubs in the State that was occasioned by a surge in COVID-19 cases.
The news was confirmed on Twitter by the Senior Special Assistant to the Governor on New Media, Gawat Jubril.
“The Lagos State Safety Commission just sealed CUBANA Ikeja and other facilities for non-compliance to the State Government COVID-19 protocols,” Jubril tweeted.
FLASH: The Lagos State Safety Commission (@safety_lasg) just selaed CUBANA Ikeja and other facilities for non-compliance to the State Government COVID-19 protocols#Covid19Lagos @jidesanwoolu pic.twitter.com/iX6IweXTcl
— Gawat Jubril A. (@Mr_JAGss) December 19, 2020
What you should know:
- Last Friday, Sanwo-Olu had read riot acts banning carnivals, concerts, and street parties until further notice, following the increase in coronavirus cases in the state.
- In the past, several hotels, nightclubs, churches and other facilities have been sealed off in Lagos and across the country for failure to abide by the COVID-19 protocols.
Business
Governments at all levels should ensure private sector development – FG
The FG has urged governments at all levels to ensure that the private sector thrives in the country.
The Federal Government stated that governments at all levels should prioritize private sector developments to improve the economy and create an enabling business environment.
This was disclosed by Mariam Katagum, Minister of State, Ministry for Industry, Trade and Investment, at the 2nd edition of the Bauchi state National trade fair and exhibition on Saturday.
She added that prioritization of private sector development comes through the enhancement and development of the private sector by putting in place effective policy measures and schemes to improve ease of doing business.
- “Government is determined to provide an investment-friendly environment which is very crucial for accelerated economic growth and development.”
The Minister stated that the FG has prioritized ease of doing business and also the infrastructure for economic growth, citing the adoption of policies aimed at promoting Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) in the country, adding,
- “This sector currently represents 96% of the businesses in Nigeria and contributes 75% of the National employment.”
She also said the FG’s Economic Sustainability Plan (ESP) worked on sustaining economic growth and development to boost local content and push Nigeria towards self-sufficiency.
What you should know
- Nairametrics reported that The Federal Government announced it will launch a National Investment Policy, which will entrench an investment-friendly environment that supports the sustainable development aspirations of the country.
- Vice President, Yemi Osinbajo, announced that Nigeria needs to take a second look at how Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs) are regulated, so as to improve the business environment for SMEs in Nigeria.
Business
FG approves $2 billion for first phase of $4.6 billion Ibom Deep Seaport
The first phase would cost $2.016 billion, and construction up to the completion of the port will create 300,000 jobs in Akwa Ibom.
The Akwa Ibom State Government has disclosed that the first of of the $4.6 billion Ibom Deep Seaport (IDSP) has been approved by the Federal Government.
The first phase would cost $2.016 billion, and construction up to the completion of the port will create 300,000 jobs in Akwa Ibom.
This was disclosed by Mr Akan Okon, the Commissioner for Economic Development and Ibom Deep Seaport, in Uyo on Saturday.
He disclosed that the FEC on December 16th granted the approval for implementation of the first phase of the Ibom Deep Seaport Project in Akwa Ibom.
Okon said that the first phase of Ibom Deep Seaport would help address unemployment in the state, as no fewer than 300,000 youths would be actively engaged through the project.
The Commissioner said the construction of the Seaport will address the issues of rising unemployment in the State and also enable the state implement schemes for job creation and poverty alleviation.
“Akwa Ibom is industrialised because this project, when operational will solve and arrest critical problems in the state most especially the issue of unemployment and then stimulate our state economy accordingly” he said.
“The total cost of construction of the Ibom Deep Seaport is 4.6 billion dollars but the first phase of it is 2.016 billion dollars which was approved on Wednesday Dec. 16 by the Federal Government.
“The structure of Ibom Deep Seaport is billed for 60/40 per cent that is, 60 per cent for the private sector and 40 per cent will go to the public sector.
“The port will increase the revenues of both the Federal Government and Akwa Ibom,” he said.
What you should know
- Nairametrics reported that Rep. Onofiok Luke of Akwa Ibom stated that President Buhari’s approval of the Ibom Deep Seaport project is a step closer to resolving the challenges of gridlock on the Apapa Wharf Road.
- The Ibom Deep Sea Port will be built on a stretch of 14,400ha acquired for the project.
- The Port is a Federal Government project driven by the Nigerian Port Authority & Federal Ministry of Transport, Akwa-Ibom state, with Global Maritime & Port Services PTE Limited as the transaction driver.
- The deep seaport will be for large vessels that can load over 13 thousand containers in one voyage.
Business
FG urges contractors to complete Ebute Meta–Apapa seaports railway extension by January 2021
The Federal Government has charged contractos to complete the Ebute Meta–Apapa seaports railway extension by January 2021.
The Federal Government announced it has charged the APM Terminals in Apapa to allow China Civil Engineering Construction Company (CCECC) ensure the completion of Ebute Meta – Apapa seaports railway extension by January, 2021.
This was disclosed by Transport Minister, Rotimi Amaechi, on social media and in a statement released by the Ministry of Information after the Minister visited the terminal on Saturday.
The Minister warned that the January date for the commissioning of Apapa extention 2 railway with the Lagos -Ibadan railway was very important to the FG.
In a social media post, he said, “We analysed the synergy between the ports & the rail lines, decongesting Apapa port; and looked at a detailed plan for offloading cargo unto the trains. We expect them to increase their speed at the Apapa axis & reach completion before commissioning”
Amaechi added that moving cargo through rail will reduce the gridlock in Apapa.
“The moment we begin movement of cargo from Lagos to Ibadan, then the Lagos gridlock will reduce drastically and that’s my objective in January.
“We have already told the President, that we are commissioning in January. Now, I am working towards that time. We must achieve that time,” he added.
What you should know
- Nairametrics reported that The Federal Government revealed that the perennial traffic in Apapa and its environs is expected to come to an end within the first quarter of 2021.
- FG added that sorting out the gridlock and other issues in the ports and along that corridor would ensure the utilization of the benefits in the AfCFTA to the country.
- The Transport Minister also disclosed that the Lekki Deep Seaport in Lagos must become operational in 2022.