Coronavirus
COVID 19: COVAX rolls out globally in H1 2021 – WHO
COVAX has announced its arrangements to access nearly two billion doses of COVID-19 in the first half of 2021.
COVAX, a global initiative, has put plans in place to access nearly two billion doses of various COVID-19 vaccine candidates in the first half of 2021, to aid rapid and equitable access to COVID-19 vaccines for all countries, regardless of income level.
This was disclosed in the WHO report, where COVAX announced the arrangement is on behalf of 190 participating economies in the first half of 2021, contingent upon regulatory approvals and countries’ readiness for delivery.
According to WHO report,
- At least 1.3 billion donor-funded doses will be made available to 92 economies eligible for the Gavi COVAX AMC, targeting up to 20% population coverage by the end of the year 2020.
- Given these arrangements for 2 billion doses of vaccine candidates which are still under development, COVAX will continue developing its portfolio. This will be critical to achieving its goal of securing access to 2 billion doses of safe and effective vaccines, that are suitable for all participants’ contexts and available by the end of 2021.
- However, today’s announcements offer the clearest pathway yet to end the acute phase of the pandemic by protecting the most vulnerable populations around the world. This includes delivering at least 1.3 billion donor-funded doses of approved vaccines in 2021 to the 92 low- and middle-income economies eligible for the COVAX AMC.
- The new deals announced today include the signing of an advance purchase agreement with AstraZeneca for 170 million doses of the AstraZeneca/Oxford candidate, and a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Johnson & Johnson for 500 million doses of the Janssen candidate, which is currently being investigated as a single-dose vaccine.
- These deals are in addition to existing agreements COVAX has with the Serum Institute of India (SII) for 200 million doses – with options for up to 900million doses more – of either the AstraZeneca/Oxford or Novavax candidates, as well as a statement of intent for 200 million doses of the Sanofi/GSK vaccine candidate.
What they are saying
According to Dr. Richard Hatchett, CEO of the Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovations (CEPI),
- “This commitment is evidence that the world learned an important lesson from the 2009 H1N1 pandemic. Our research and development efforts have begun to pay off. We now have safe and effective vaccines that can protect against COVID-19 and a clear pathway to securing 2 billion doses for the populations at greatest risk all around the world. Securing the right of first refusal of successful vaccine production as part of R&D arrangements has helped guarantee equitable access to vaccines, a founding principle of CEPI. The challenge of delivering the vaccines that have demonstrated success, completing the development of other promising vaccine candidates to further increase supply, and ending the acute phase of the pandemic, lies ahead of us.”
According to Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, Director-General of the World Health Organisation (WHO),
- “The arrival of vaccines is giving all of us a glimpse of the light at the end of the tunnel. But we will only truly end the pandemic if we end it everywhere at the same time, which means it’s essential to vaccinate some people in all countries, rather than all people in some countries. And we must remember that vaccines will complement, but not replace, the many other tools we have in our toolbox to stop transmission and save lives. We must continue to use all of them.”
According to Dr. Seth Berkley, CEO of Gavi, the Vaccine Alliance,
- “Securing access to doses of a new vaccine for both higher-income and lower-income countries, at roughly the same time and during a pandemic, is a feat the world has never achieved before – let alone at such unprecedented speed and scale. COVAX has now built a platform that offers the world the prospect, for the first time, of being able to defeat the pandemic on a global basis, but the work is not done – it’s critical that both governments and industry continues to support our efforts to achieve this goal.”
According to Dr. John Nkengasong, Director of the Africa Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (Africa CDC),
- “Since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, Africa CDC has established several trusted partnerships across the globe. The COVAX partnership is one of such very critical alliances that will allow Africa to secure early access to COVID-19 vaccine needed to start vaccinating our populations across the continent.”
According to Dr. Ngozi-Okonjo Iweala, co-chair of the COVAX Coordination Meeting and Gavi Board Chair,
- “Nine months ago, it was hard to imagine that we would have more than one promising vaccine candidate and be in a position to make them available to both high-income countries and lower-income countries simultaneously. The global community has rallied, and we now have a platform, COVAX, that will do this. It’s time to stop questioning it and give it the support it needs to bring the pandemic to an end as swiftly as possible.”
What you should know
- COVAX is the vaccine pillar of the Access to COVID-19 Tools (ACT) for accelerating the development, production, and equitable access to COVID-19 tests, treatments, and vaccines.
- COVAX is co-led by Gavi, the Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovations (CEPI) and WHO.
- Its aim is to accelerate the development and manufacture of COVID-19 vaccines, and to guarantee fair and equitable access for every country in the world.
Coronavirus
Covid-19: UK Govt warns of new strain that spreads faster and may have already left the UK
A new strain of coronavirus that spreads faster has been identified in the United Kingdom.
The UK Government has warned that the new strain of Coronavirus it has indicated spreads faster, and may already have left the UK. The Country says it is working hard to contain the spread.
This was disclosed by England’s Chief Medical Officer Chris Whitty, and the UK’s Chief Scientific Adviser, Pattrick Vallance on Saturday reported by Reuters. The Netherlands also announced it has banned flights from the UK over fears of the newer strain.
The UK said that the new strain, although spreading faster does not cause higher mortality rates.
“As announced on Monday, the UK has identified a new variant of Covid-19 through Public Health England’s genomic surveillance,” Chris Whitty said in a statement.
“As a result of the rapid spread of the new variant, preliminary modelling data and rapidly rising incidence rates in the South East, the New and Emerging Respiratory Virus Threats Advisory Group (NERVTAG) now consider that the new strain can spread more quickly,” he added.
Patrick Vallance said, the UK does not know if the strain started in the country but believes it has spread to other countries.
“We think it may be in other countries as well,” Patrick Vallance said. “It may have started here, we don’t know for sure.”
The Dutch Government announced it will ban flights from the UK due to fears of the newer strain discovered in the UK, they said the flight ban will stay in effect until the 1st of January.
The Netherlands said it will monitor developments as it sampled cases disclosed same virus strains as that found in the UK and warns residents to only travel if necessary.
What you should know
- The Nigerian Government announced that it is concerned over the rising cases of coronavirus in Nigeria and has resolved for stricter enforcements of social distancing implementations.
- Nairametrics reported that Nigeria recorded a whopping 930 Covid-19 cases in a single day on Thursday, December 17, 2020, confirming that we have entered the second wave of a pandemic that has gripped the world for much of 2020.
Coronavirus
Moderna Covid-19 vaccine gets US approval
U.S. Food and Drug Administration has given emergency use authorization to Moderna Inc’s coronavirus vaccine.
Moderna Inc’s coronavirus vaccine was cleared by US regulators on Friday, as it became the second to receive emergency use authorization (EUA) from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) this month.
This is a piece of good news to a nation with a staggering COVID-19 death toll of over 307,000 lives lost.
The decision of the FDA to grant authorization for the use of the vaccine means that 2 of the 6 vaccine candidates identified by Operation Warp Speed are now available to the general public.
This authorization is coming a day after FDA’s panel of outside experts voted 20-0, with one absention, to endorse its use, and a week after the FDA authorized a vaccine from Pfizer Inc and German partner BioNTech SE.
The vaccine from Pfizer and BioNTech, based on similar technology, has been put into the arms of thousands of U.S. healthcare workers this week in a massive nationwide rollout. Moderna injections are expected to begin in coming days for adults 18 years old and up.
FDA Commissioner, Stephen Hahn, in a statement, said, “With the availability of two vaccines now for the prevention of COVID-19, the FDA has taken another crucial step in the fight against this global pandemic that is causing vast numbers of hospitalizations and deaths in the United States each day.’’
The speed of vaccine development is a stunning scientific success, although there is some hesitancy among the public.
Top U.S. infectious disease scientist, Anthony Fauci, in a statement, said, “It is my hope that all Americans will protect themselves by getting vaccinated when the vaccine becomes available to them. That is how our country will begin to heal and move forward.’’
Moderna said it intended to apply for full US approval in 2021, as the vaccine is also the first product from the company to get regulatory clearance for use.
Moderna’s vaccine, just like the one developed by Pfizer and BioNTech, is based on messenger RNA technology that had not been previously used before. The vaccine was shown to be nearly 95% effective with no serious safety concerns.
The vaccine, developed in partnership with the National Institutes of Health, had relatively minor side effects including pain around the injection site and swelling.
The biotech company is working with the US government for the distribution of 5.9 million shots as early as this weekend.
Moderna’s shot is expected to be used in harder-to-reach locations, such as rural hospitals. The vaccine needs to be stored and shipped frozen, but does not require the ultra-cold temperatures of the Pfizer/BioNTech shot.
U.S. President Donald Trump on Twitter expressed delight at the authorization as he said, “Congratulations, the Moderna vaccine is now available! The vaccine must be transported to hospitals and other centres before injections begin.”
Moderna said it would deliver approximately 20 million doses to the U.S. government this year and expected to have between 100 million and 125 million globally in the first quarter of next year, with 85-100 million of those for the United States.
What you should know
It can be recalled that Moderna Inc, over a month ago, certified its Covid-19 vaccine to be almost 95% effective in treating coronavirus and was able to prevent the most severe infections. The Trump administration, through its Operation Warp Speed, made available over $950 million to Moderna to develop the vaccine.
The US government has deals with Moderna to spend billions of dollars to provide a total of 200 million doses by the end of June 2021. This should be enough to immunize 100 million people, and there is an option to procure another 300 million doses.
Other vaccines that are still being tested, include a one-shot injection from Johnson & Johnson, and a two-shot course from AstraZeneca and Oxford University.
Coronavirus
COVID-19 Update in Nigeria
On the 19th of December 2020, 920 new confirmed cases and 6 deaths were recorded in Nigeria
The spread of novel Corona Virus Disease (COVID-19) in Nigeria continues to record significant increases as the latest statistics provided by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control reveal Nigeria now has 77,933 confirmed cases.
On the 19th of December 2020, 920 new confirmed cases and 6 deaths were recorded in Nigeria, having carried out a total daily test of 5,258 samples across the country.
To date, 77,933 cases have been confirmed, 67,784 cases have been discharged and 1218 deaths have been recorded in 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory. A total of 874,617 tests have been carried out as of December 19th, 2020 compared to 869,362 tests a day earlier.
COVID-19 Case Updates- 19th December 2020,
- Total Number of Cases – 77,933
- Total Number Discharged – 67,784
- Total Deaths – 1,218
- Total Tests Carried out – 874, 617
According to the NCDC,
The 920 new cases are reported from 18 states- Lagos (308), FCT (207), Kaduna (179), Plateau (46), Niger (43), Adamawa (26), Sokoto (18), Rivers (16), Yobe (15), Enugu (13), Kano (13), Ogun (12), Delta (10), Edo (5), Osun (3), Oyo (3), Anambra (2), and Ekiti (1).
Meanwhile, the latest numbers bring Lagos state total confirmed cases to 26,490, followed by Abuja (9,515), Kaduna (4,451), Plateau (4,238), Oyo (3,788), Rivers (3,275), Edo (2,761), Ogun (2,373), Kano (2,016), Delta (1,843), Ondo (1,783), Katsina (1,384), Enugu (1,376), Kwara (1,296), Gombe (1,164), Ebonyi (1,091), Abia (980), Osun (977), Bauchi (897), and Borno (774).
Imo State has recorded 734 cases, Nasarawa (600), Benue (515), Bayelsa (492), Ekiti (403), Akwa Ibom (395), Jigawa (386), Niger (381), Adamawa (355), Anambra (299), Sokoto (228), Taraba (203), Yobe (150), Kebbi (143), Cross River (93), Zamfara (79), while Kogi state has recorded 5 cases only.
Lock Down and Curfew
In a move to combat the spread of the pandemic disease, President Muhammadu Buhari directed the cessation of all movements in Lagos and the FCT for an initial period of 14 days, which took effect from 11 pm on Monday, 30th March 2020.
The movement restriction, which was extended by another two weeks period, has been partially put on hold with some businesses commencing operations from May 4. On April 27th, 2020, Nigeria’s President, Muhammadu Buhari declared an overnight curfew from 8 pm to 6 am across the country, as part of new measures to contain the spread of the COVID-19. This comes along with the phased and gradual easing of lockdown measures in FCT, Lagos, and Ogun States, which took effect from Saturday, 2nd May 2020, at 9 am.
On Monday, 29th June 2020 the federal government extended the second phase of the eased lockdown by 4 weeks and approved interstate movement outside curfew hours with effect from July 1, 2020. Also, on Monday 27th July 2020, the federal government extended the second phase of eased lockdown by an additional one week.
On Thursday, 6th August 2020 the federal government through the secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF) and Chairman of the Presidential Task Force (PTF) on COVID-19 announced the extension of the second phase of eased lockdown by another four (4) weeks.
Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State announced the closed down of the Eti-Osa Isolation Centre, with effect from Friday, 31st July 2020. He also mentioned that the Agidingbi Isolation Centre would also be closed and the patients relocated to a large capacity centre.
Due to the increased number of covid-19 cases in Nigeria, the Nigerian government ordered the reopening of Isolation and treatment centres in the country on Thursday, 10th December 2020.
