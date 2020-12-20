Debt Securities
Chaka Technologies responds to SEC’s order, says investors funds remain safe
Chaka Technologies has addressed in a statement, SEC’s order restraining it from stock trading.
Chaka Technologies has responded to news of the Securities and Exchange Commission restraining it and its promoters from advertising or offering for sale shares, stock or other securities of companies or other entities.
The fintech startup said that investor funds were placed by a duly licensed entity and remain safe through Citi Investments, in a bid to reassure investors after the SEC granted an interim order to restrict Chaka operations yesterday.
This was disclosed in a statement signed by Tosin Osibodu, Co-founder & CEO, Chaka Technologies.
In the statement titled “Regulatory Update”, Chaka said it only learnt about the SEC’s order on Saturday and will continue to be a regulated SEC broker.
The statement read in part, “We only learned about SEC’s position today and while we await receiving the formal order from SEC,”
“Please note that your investments were placed by a duly licensed entity and remain safe through Citi Investments (using the Chaka platform), and will continue to be custodied by an SEC-regulated broker. We do not advertise, solicit, or offer securities of companies as alleged.”
The Company said since operations started in September 2019, that is it has “been transparent about our regulatory status, leveraging strategic partnerships with registered brokers in the U.S and in Nigeria, specifically Citi Investment Capital Ltd, which is regulated by the SEC.”
Chaka said that is working to resolve the situation with the SEC and that further information on the matter will be made available by Monday.
“Following the SEC statement, our legal and operations teams are working to accelerate a solution. Further updates will be provided by Monday,” the statement added.
What you should know
- Nairametrics reported earlier that the SEC announced it will restrain fintech startup, Chaka Technologies Limited, and its promoters from advertising or offering for sale shares, stock or other securities of companies or other entities.
- SEC said the interim order applies to all Chaka platforms, citing that the startup carried out operations outside the regulatory purview of the Commission and without requisite registration.
Debt Securities
SEC restrains fintech company, Chaka from advertising or offering for sale shares
The SEC restrained fintech startup, Chaka Technologies Limited, and its promoters from advertising or offering for sale shares, stock or other securities.
The Securities and Exchange Commission, SEC, announced that it will restrain fintech startup, Chaka Technologies Limited, and its promoters from advertising or offering for sale shares, stock or other securities of companies or other entities.
This was disclosed in a statement by the SEC on Saturday evening. SEC said its Investments and Securities Tribunal (IST) gave an interim order on Thursday, 17th December 2020.
SEC said the interim order applies to all Chaka platforms, citing that the startup carried out operations outside the regulatory purview of the Commission and without requisite registration.
- The interim Orders, which apply to all Chaka platforms, were granted pursuant to an application by the Securities and Exchange Commission.
- In the application, the Commission – through its solicitor, Dr. Chuka Agbu, SAN – informed the Tribunal that the Defendants were engaged in investment activities, including providing a platform for the purchase of shares in foreign companies such as Google, Amazon and Alibaba.
- The Commission also stated that the said activities were carried out by the Defendants outside the regulatory purview of the Commission and without requisite registration, as stipulated by the Investment and Securities Act 2007.
SEC said the Interim order is to ensure Chaka’s operations are regulated by law to protect investors interest.
- “As disclosed in the processes filed by the Commission, the objective of the proceedings is to ensure that all investment activities and market players are duly regulated by the Commission, in line with the requirements of the law. The Commission is concerned that without proper regulation, the genuine aspirations of market innovators and investors could be subverted through the activities of unscrupulous actors, who would try to exploit the growing popularity of Fintech investment options, to the detriment of the investing public. Further proceedings before the Tribunal have been adjourned to January 15, 2021.”
What you should know
- Nairametrics had an interview with Chaka CEO, Tosin Osibodu, where he explained how investing in foreign stocks is made easy through Chaka’s platform.
- Nairametrics also reported that the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) has about 2,800 companies listed, while the NASDAQ has about 3,300 stocks listed, which gives investors in Nigerian market numerous options, where they can put their money, using applications to use like Trove, Bamboo, and Chaka.
Debt Securities
FCMB postpones issuance of its recently announced Commercial Paper worth N30 billion
The proposed issuance of FCMB N30 billion CP has been indefinitely suspended.
First City Monument Bank Limited, a subsidiary of the FCMB Group Plc, has announced the suspension in the issuance of its recently announced commercial paper worth N30 billion.
This is according to a disclosure signed by the Company’s secretary, Mrs. Olufunmilayo Adedibu, and sent to the Nigerian Stock Exchange market today.
READ: FCMB reduces interest on consumer loan products, offers customers opportunity to restructure tenure for repayment
Recall that FCMB had earlier announced its intentions to issue a fresh N30billion worth of commercial paper, as part of its N100 billion commercial paper issuance programme, as reported by Nairametrics.
Why the suspension?
According to the press release made available, Nairametrics gathered that the issuance was suspended due to the Nigerian Treasury Bills auction of December 9, 2020, which distorted price discovery.
READ: Bank Hold-Cos are expected to fare better in new era of Nigerian banking
What they are saying
A part of the recent press release reads:
- “FCMB Group Plc (“FCMB”) hereby notifies the Nigerian Stock Exchange (“NSE”) and its esteemed shareholders that the proposed Commercial Paper Issuance (“CP”) by one of its subsidiaries, First City Monument Bank Limited (the “Bank”) has been suspended.”
READ: Olam International upsizes debt facility to $1.98 billion, to refinance its loans
What you should know
- According to investopedia, price discovery is the overall process, whether explicit or inferred, of setting the spot price or the proper price of an asset, security, commodity, or currency. The process of price discovery looks at a number of tangible and intangible factors, including supply and demand, investor risk attitudes, and the overall economic and geopolitical environment.
READ: Polaris Bank to wave penalties on loan defaults due to Covid-19
Details of a new date for issuance and further corporate announcement as regards the subject matter will be duly communicated to our esteemed readers.
Debt Securities
Negative interest rate continues to cause pain to money market funds
Money market funds, most of which invest in treasury bills are currently yielding near-zero rates.
The N150.6 billion worth of Treasury bill offered by the Central Bank attracted stop rates of 0.02% for the 91-day treasury bill, 0.19% for the 182-day, and 0.15% for the 364-day treasury bills, in the most recent primary market auction conducted by the apex bank.
When one factors in inflation, the above translates into negative rates. In the same way, Money market funds, most of which invest in treasury bills are currently yielding near-zero rates. Arm money market fund has a yield of 1.2231%; Stanbic IBTC money market fund, 0.71%; FBN money market fund, 1.65%, amongst others.
READ: Nigeria’s mutual fund asset value hits N1 Trillion
This ultra-low interest rate is beginning to cause pain to Nigeria’s money market funds, the bedrock of the country’s mutual fund industry. Until recently, money market funds in Nigeria were not known to suffer significant redemptions or withdrawals. That privilege or accolade seems to be a thing of the past.
I reported last week that going by the NAV Summary report released by the Security and Exchange Commission, SEC, for the week ending on November 13th 2020, 4 major money market funds recorded redemptions totalling about N8 billion. That trend has continued into the week ending November 27th 2020.
READ: Nigeria’s new Gold ETF and money market funds suffer huge outflow
Information gleaned or extracted from the November 20th NAV Summary Report indicates that 3 money market funds suffered a combined redemption of N12.9 billion between November 14th and 20th. To be precise, Stanbic IBTC money market fund saw N7.96 billion flowing out, FBN money market fund lost N2.96 billion to redemptions, and ARM money market fund lost N2.065 billion to redemptions as well.
In the week ended November 27th, 5 money market funds suffered huge redemptions as well. In all, the money market category of funds recorded total redemption of N16.488 billion in the week ended November 20th 2020 and N12.6 billion in the week ended November 27th, bringing the total redemptions suffered by money market funds to N54.5 billion since the beginning of November.
READ: How to build a profitable Mutual Fund Portfolio
Net Zero Effect: Within the same period, Bond/fixed income funds recorded total inflows of N43.5 billion, which is an indication that much of the money that left money market funds are finding their way into fixed income and bond funds.
As long as this continues to happen, the net effect on the mutual fund industry will almost net out to zero and the state of the industry will remain strong.
We are watching.