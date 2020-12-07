Tech News
Nigeria Fintech startup, CredPal raises $1.5million funding
CredPal has raised $1.5million and plans to expand to other African markets and to also add to its product list with the funding.
Credal, a Nigerian consumer credit fintech startup has raised a $1.5million funding round.
The funding came as the startup prepares to launch its credit cards for consumers in Nigeria. CredPal also plans to expand to other African markets and add to their product list with the funding.
The investors include Y Combinator, a startup accelerator that provides seed funding to early-stage startups which CredPal was accepted into in 2019; GreenHouse Capital, a fintech investment holding company; a digital insurance company; and other VC Firms. Armed with the funds, CredPal plans to expand to other African markets and also add to their product list.
What they are saying
Speaking on the development, the CEO and co-founder, Fehintolu Olaogun, submitted that:
“With this funding, the growing market demand for consumer credit, and our recent product launch to solve these needs, we know that we’re on the right track.
“We’re building the American Express of Africa, and our goal is to make credit cards mainstream across Africa as is obtainable in the United States and other advanced economies.
“With this funding, we’re working on ways to provide more information and education about credit cards, the value of owning one, and the benefits that comes with it.
“We are obsessed with the desire to see that working professionals no longer have a thing to worry about as it concerns dealing with their financial needs, a world in which every working person is rewarded with a CredPal card that has their back. A world in which they can embrace life today and live more.
“For a long while, our customers had demanded that we offer services where they can access credit rather than just processing payments for them at the point-of-sale.”
CredPal’s COO and co-founder, Olorunfemi Jegede, added that, “With our current raise and the launch of our credit cards, we’re confident about meeting these customers’ needs.”
What you should know
- CredPal was launched in 2018 by Fehintolu Olaogun and Olorunfemi Jegede. It started with a simple solution, providing point-of-sale consumer credit for lower-to-middle class income earners in Nigeria. The fintech startup has been successful.
- CredPal was among the winners of the Visa Everywhere Initiative for Sub-Saharan Africa and also won the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation-backed EFInA Grant. It is also an alumnus of the YCombinator accelerator program in San Francisco.
Uber sells self-driving unit UberATG to Aurora in $4 billion worth deal
Uber, has announced the sale of its self-driving unit, Uber Advanced Technologies Group (ATG) to Aurora.
Ride-hailing giant, Uber, has announced the sale of its self-driving unit, Uber Advanced Technologies Group (ATG), to another self-driving company called Aurora at $4billion.
This was disclosed in an announcement by Reuters on Monday evening.
- Uber says the deal will advance the company’s path towards profitability. The initial equity deal of the sale valued ATG at $4 billion.
- However, Uber announced a $400 million investment for 26% ownership of the platform, which would value Aurora at $10 billion.
What they are saying
Uber’s Chief Executive Officer, Dara Khosrowshahi, said: “The sale of the unit to Aurora will boost Uber’s profitability goals by the end of the year. This essentially advances our path to profitability.”
He added that seeking profitability was not the major driver of the deal.
Uber’s CEO will also have a board seat at Aurora. The CEO disclosed that Uber has focused more on its core business due to the effects of the pandemic.
He added that Uber will not work with Aurora exclusively on self-driving options, but says the relationship between both companies is special.
“If the technology becomes real, I think our investment will be money good and then some,” he added.
TechCrunch also added that Aurora will not pay cash for the deal. “Uber together with existing ATG investors and the ATG employees who continue their employment with Aurora are expected to collectively hold about 40% interest in Aurora on a fully diluted basis” they revealed.
What you should know about Uber
- In 2019, Uber ATG raised $1 billion from Toyota Motor, Japanese automotive components manufacturer, Denso Corp., and the SoftBank Vision Fund, which valued ATG at $7.25 billion last year.
- Aurora develops a wide range of self-driving options from trucks to cars and is working with Uber to launch self-driving vehicles on Uber’s food delivery network.
Nigeria’s mobile phone market bounces back to post healthy growth in 2020 Q3 – IDC
The figures indicate that smartphone shipments into Nigeria increased 13.7% quarter on quarter (QoQ) in Q3 2020.
Nigeria’s mobile phone market has bounced back to post healthy growth in 2020 Q3.
According to the latest figures from global technology and consulting services firm, International Data Corporation (IDC), Chinese brands continue to invest in the country as they attempt to penetrate the market and gain a foothold.
- The figures indicate that smartphone shipments into Nigeria increased 13.7% quarter on quarter (QoQ) in Q3 2020 to almost 3 million units.
The firm’s newly published Quarterly Global Mobile Phone Tracker shows that Nigeria’s smartphone market remained healthy in the third quarter, as vendors shifted their model portfolios to entry-level and mid-range devices.
- Transsion’s Tecno, Itel, and Infinix brands dominated smartphone shipments in Q3 2020 with a combined 76.4% share.
- Followed by Samsung, with 7.0% share and Xiaomi third, with 5.3%.
- The average street prices of smartphones declined marginally by 0.3%, as the dollar exchange rate remained high.
- The increase in VAT by 2.5% points also had a negative impact on prices.
- With the relaxation of Covid-19 lockdown measures, a majority of consumers returned to the physical retail channel in Q3 2020, leading to a 21.5% QoQ increase in retail sales.
- Feature phone shipments surged strongly in Q3 2020, with shipments increasing 21.2% QoQ to account for 56.0% of the country’s overall mobile phone market. Feature phones remained resilient as they continue to be the preferred secondary phone in an environment of declining consumer purchasing power and rising unemployment.
- The major players in the feature phones space in Q3 2020 were Tecno with 49.7% share, Itel with 34.8%, and Nokia with 8.2%.
What they are saying
Commenting on the development, George Mbuthia, a Research Analyst at IDC noted that:
“In light of the economic hardships caused by the Covid-19 pandemic, vendors continued to ship more affordable devices priced below $200, as they sought to address demand for cheaper models and penetrate consumer segments with lower purchasing power.
“This strategy of offering more devices in the entry-level and mid-range price bands (<$200), ensured a faster market recovery from the weak performance seen in Q2 2020, which was heavily impacted by Covid-19.”
Ramazan Yavuz, a Senior Research Manager at IDC submitted that:
“IDC expects Nigeria’s overall mobile phone market to grow 3.1% QoQ in Q4 2020, with feature phone shipments increasing by 1.9% and smartphone shipments growing by 4.7%. Promotions from the end of November through the festive month of December will support the market’s growth in Q4 2020.
“Covid-19 will continue to pose a threat to the overall economy, in particular, to mobile phone markets. However, smartphone shipments will remain resilient in 2021, with customers moving from feature phones to smartphones and data usage increasing in the medium term.”
What you should know
- International Data Corporation (IDC) is the premier global provider of market intelligence, advisory services, and events for the information technology, telecommunications, and consumer technology markets. With more than 1,100 analysts worldwide, IDC offers global, regional, and local expertise on technology and industry opportunities and trends in over 110 countries.
- IDC’s analysis and insights help IT professionals, business executives, and the investment community to make fact-based technology decisions and to achieve their key business objectives. Founded in 1964, IDC is a subsidiary of IDG, the world’s leading technology media, research, and events company.
Why investing in Airbnb might be worth it
Nairametrics reviews the fast-growing startup, Airbnb amid concerns it has regulatory and competitive risks.
Airbnb, the biggest and most popular vacation online rental marketplace, known for disrupting the hospitality industry, is preparing for its initial public offer in the coming days as the long-awaited listing would be on the Nasdaq under the ticker symbol ‘ABNB’.
Airbnb has become a household name amongst millennials and a growing middle-class population as it has changed the hold big hotel businesses had on the accommodation industry, leading hotels to reform their business strategies.
Nairametrics decided to review the fast-growing start-up amid concerns it had regulatory and competitive risks.
Though Airbnb’s seeming entry into the public market looks new, the business has built a consistent pathway of generating impressive revenue, that its closest rivals (Bookings, Expedia) would turn green at.
- Last year alone, Airbnb’s gross bookings earnings of $38 billion were 35% that of Expedia and 39% of Booking Holdings Inc, and its kept the momentum fired up, that it closed it amazingly to 62% and 64%, respectively, when taking to account the recent year to date periodicity.
Airbnb on its retention recipe
Some stock experts have been wary of such performance reoccurring amid the bias that the COVID-19 pandemic has slowed the movements of business travellers’ from one point to another, still Airbnb believes it has the retention recipe in keeping its customers on its platform.
“69% of our revenue in 2019 was generated from stays in that year by repeat guests, defined as guests with at least one prior booking, up from 66% in 2018 and 62% in 2017,” the company said in its S-1 filed earlier this week.
“We believe the guest revenue retention of our community is higher than the customer retention of OTA distribution platforms in the United States, based on available third-party credit card data.”
Still, a significant number of stock analysts seem to be excited about Airbnb, evolving its business model around cryptocurrency and blockchain technologies, on the bias that the company has deemed such platforms as integral to its future success.
Airbnb on the role of emerging technologies
In its recently released prospectus filed to the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) for its long-awaited IPO, the company gave an in-depth insight on the role cryptos, blockchain will play.
“Our future success will also depend on our ability to adapt to emerging technologies such as tokenization, cryptocurrencies, new authentication technologies, such as biometrics, distributed ledger and blockchain technologies, artificial intelligence, virtual and augmented reality, and cloud technologies.
“As a result, we intend to continue to spend significant resources maintaining, developing, and enhancing our technologies and platform.”
A key advantage sighted in Airbnb’s business model, similar to what is seen in Google is that most of its customers’ on Airbnb’s platform enjoy the user experience and amazing brand synergy, leading many to believe the largest online home rental company doesn’t need a huge advertising budget to succeed, taking into consideration that its brand loyalty does the heavy burden of marketing and generating loads of direct traffic.
Airbnb on future revenue
Airbnb in its recent filing acknowledged the huge challenge the tourism, hospitality sectors face in overcoming COVID-19. It says:
“Our future revenue growth depends on the growth of supply and demand for listings on our platform, and our business is affected by general economic and business conditions worldwide, as well as trends in the global travel and hospitality industries.”
Not forgetting the significant regulatory risk to the online vacation company faces, on the bias that some large cities around the world, have recently embraced curbs on short-term vacation rentals.
What you should know about Airbnb
- Airbnb is an online marketplace that allows individuals to let out their apartments or spare rooms to intended guests, at prices often lower than hotels.
- Airbnb makes a cut of 3% commission of every booking from those individuals listing their apartments on Airbnb’s platform, and between 6% and 12% from guests that book via its platform.
- Airbnb estimated $30 billion valuations, but it’s within the striking distance of a leading hospitality brand, Marriott International Inc, valued at $43 billion and about almost the same as Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc.
- Such valuation would come to question on the bias that the prevailing environment is looking inconducive for the hospitality business amid an era of COVID-19 and taking into account that the company is already feeling the pinch, as it cut 25% of its workforce, reduced salaries and marketing budgets, leading some analysts into curbing much room for its stock upsides when it goes public.
Bottom-line
Airbnb IPO would no doubt be one of the most important IPO debut this year, but its lasting role in the hospitality industry would be decided by its investors and how it handles the pandemic-stricken environment.