Flour Mills of Nigeria Plc announces Omoboyede Olusanya as new GMD/ CEO
Flour Mills has appointed Omoboyede Olusanya as its new Group Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer.
Flour Mills of Nigeria Plc (referred to as “Flour Mills “or “FMN”), Nigeria’s leading integrated food business and Agro-allied group, owners of the iconic brand – ‘Golden Penny,’ today announced the appointment of Mr. Omoboyede Olusanya as its new Group Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer, effective 1st January 2021.
Mr. Olusanya who joined FMN in January 2020 as Group Chief Operating Officer has been a core member of the executive management team. He was admitted to the Board of Directors since July 2020 and will take over from Mr. Paul Gbededo, who is retiring after 38 years of meritorious service to the Group.
Omoboyede Oyebolanle Olusanya (Boye), is both an engineer and a computer scientist by training. He graduated with Honours from the University of Lagos, as an engineer and furthered his career at masters’ level at the Universities of Liverpool and Manchester, England where he obtained his M.Sc. Computer Science and M.Sc. Environmental Civil Engineering respectively. Boye has also attended several management programs at the Harvard, London and Lagos Business Schools.
He is a member of the Nigerian Society of Engineers (NSE), Council for the Regulation of Engineering in Nigeria (COREN), Institute of Directors (IOD) and Institute of Highway and Transportation, UK (IHT).
Boye, a success-driven leader with strong business acumen and adept risk management skills, began his career over three decades ago as an Engineer with Ove Arup and Partners (a global design consultancy firm). Within this period, he has served in several progressive roles of increasing responsibilities across various industries including Structural Engineering, Information Technology, FMCG and Telecommunications.
Prior to his new appointment, he has over the past two decades held several executive positions in various industries most recently as the Group Operating Partner at Helios Investment Partners (a global private equity firm), where he managed diverse investment portfolios. Chief Executive Officer of Emerging Markets Telecommunication Service Limited (formerly Etisalat), where he anchored the sale process for 9mobile which he saw to completion. Partner at GA Capital Ltd (2016), a consulting and advisory firm providing technical and financial advisory services to
several privately-owned businesses and government parastatals. Chief Transformation Officer at Dangote Industries Limited. Managing Director of Dancom Technologies, Acting CEO, VEE Networks limited formerly ECONET Wireless where he successfully managed the transition of the company to a new brand.
Commenting on the appointment, Mr. John Coumantaros, Chairman of the Board, said:
“I am happy to welcome Boye Olusanya as our new GMD / CEO. The board is confident that he is the right person for the job. He is a seasoned professional and an exceptional business leader who will lead the group into the future as we continue to strengthen our brands and create value for investors and stakeholders.”
On his part, the outgoing GMD/CEO, Mr. Paul Gbededo, stated:
“I cannot deny that I will miss the rigorous strategy sessions with the board, the passion of the executive team, and of course the relentless inventive spirit of our people across various businesses locations in the country. Nevertheless, I must say that I am confident that it is time to hand over leadership to the next generation. I have worked closely with Boye Olusanya, and I am confident that with him at the helm of affairs, the group is on course to reach even greater heights.”
Reflecting on his appointment, Omoboyede Olusanya said: “It is an absolute honour, and I am committed to carry the legacy of our great company forward as we continue to deliver on our brand’s golden promise of excellence. With the support of the board and my colleagues on the executive team, I can assure our customers, consumers and
other stakeholders that we are poised for the next phase of growth and development.”
About Flour Mills of Nigeria Plc
Incorporated in September 1960 and quoted on the Nigerian Stock Exchange since 1978, Flour Mills of Nigeria (FMN) Plc, owners of the iconic Golden Penny Food brand is one of Nigeria’s leading food and agro-allied companies. With a broad basket of food products and robust pan-Nigerian production, distribution, and supply chain network, FMN is a fully integrated and diversified food and agro-allied group.
FMN group strives in its purpose to “Feed the Nation, Everyday” through its five core food value chains: Grains, Sweeteners, Oils and Fats, Proteins, and Starches. FMN creates value along the entire food chain with its “farm-to-table” model by providing inputs and know-how to farmers, aggregating and sourcing crops and raw materials to supply its world-class processing facilities across Nigeria, and distributing its innovative food brands to its customers.
More information can be found at www.fmnplc.com
More information can be found at www.fmnplc.com
BUA donates three ambulances, 50,000 facemasks to Bauchi
In line with its continued efforts to combat the spread of COVID-19, BUA Group has donated three ambulances and 50,000 facemasks to Bauchi State.
As COVID-19 cases continue to rise in Nigeria, BUA Group, one of Africa’s leading foods and infrastructure companies has donated three ambulances and 50,000 facemasks to Bauchi State in line with its continued efforts to combat the spread of the virus in Nigeria.
Presenting the ambulances and facemasks to Governor Bala Mohammed of Bauchi State, the Director, Government Relations, BUA, Dr. Aliyu Idi Hong reechoed the commitment of the Founder and Chairman of BUA Group, Abdul Samad Rabiu to support various efforts at curbing the spread of the COVID-19 in Nigeria.
Hong said that the donation of the ambulances and facemasks will support the state government in its fight against the COVID-19 pandemic noting that the government has done remarkable well in containing the pandemic so far.
“In recent times, we have seen that cases of COVID-19 are on the rise again. We want to assist the state government in taking proactive steps that will contain the spread of the pandemic and this is why BUA is supporting the state with these ambulances and 50,000 facemasks.”
“So far, BUA has committed about 8 Billion naira to the fight against COVID-19 in the areas of food supply, medical supplies, equipment, health, infrastructure, and cash donations amongst others”.
Receiving the ambulances, Governor Bala Mohammed while describing the Executive Chairman/CEO, BUA Group, Abdul Samad Rabiu as a very good friend expressed his government’s gratitude for the gesture and support to Bauchi State noting that it was a timely gesture given the recent rise in cases of COVID-19 across Nigeria.
Governor Mohammed said that the donation of the three Ambulances and fifty thousand facemasks is a pointer to the fact that the pandemic is not yet over, adding that the state government is ready to partner with BUA to check the spread of the disease.
LASG partners FirstBank to promote access to affordable healthcare
FirstBank has partnered with the Lagos State Health Management Agency to promote access to affordable healthcare in the State.
The Lagos State Health Management Agency (LASHMA), in its commitment to ensure that residents at the grassroots have access to affordable, effective and quality healthcare, has partnered with First Bank of Nigeria Limited to utilise its over 13,000 Firstmonie Agents as payment channels for the Lagos State Health Scheme (LSHS).
The General Manager, Lagos State Health Management Agency (LASHMA), Dr. Emmanuella Zamba, made the disclosure during the flag off of the partnership in Alausa, saying that the partnership became necessary to facilitate ease of health insurance premium transactions for residents, especially at the grassroots.
She noted that FirstBank was selected for the partnership in recognition of its effectiveness, efficiency and large clientele base.
“The Agency realised that not all residents can go to the Bank or use online platforms for the payment of their health insurance premiums, hence the Agency identified the need for other payment platforms such as the Firstmonie Agents”, Dr. Zamba explained.
Asserting that the partnership would avail residents the opportunity to pay either N40,000 annually for family plan or N8,500 annually for individual plan through any of the Firstmonie Agents, the General Manager said that once the insurance premium is paid before 25th of every month, such enrollee can receive care from the first day of the following month at any public or private hospital of their choice within the scheme’s network of providers.
While commending the good gesture of First Bank of Nigeria Limited, Dr. Zamba urged other corporate and multinational organisations to support the Agency towards ensuring that Lagos residents, irrespective of their tribal, cultural or religious differences, access quality healthcare.
The General Manager disclosed that efforts are being intensified to ensure that residents can also enrol for the Scheme at any of the Firstmonie Agents situated within their localities.
The Deputy Managing Director, First Bank of Nigeria Limited, Mr. Gbenga Shobo, who commended the Lagos State Government for its determination in ensuring the good health and wellbeing of all residents, said, “the initiative will have a crucial role at improving the life expectancy of Lagos residents, whilst promoting their increased contribution to the growth and development of the State”.
He implored residents not to hesitate to pay their health insurance premiums at any of the Firstmonie Agents located in all the local governments and local council development areas in the State in order to have their health secured.
Shobo advised residents in the State to register and enrol in the Scheme in order to enjoy the good gesture of the present administration led by Mr. Babajide Olusola Sanwo-Olu.
About FirstBank
First Bank of Nigeria Limited (FirstBank) is the premier Bank in West Africa and the leading financial inclusion services provider in Nigeria for over 125 years.
With over 750 business locations and over 82,000 Banking Agents spread across 99% of the 774 Local Government Areas in Nigeria, FirstBank provides a comprehensive range of retail and corporate financial services to serve its over 15 million customers. The Bank has international presence through its subsidiaries, FBN Bank (UK) Limited in London and Paris, FBNBank in the Republic of Congo, Ghana, The Gambia, Guinea, Sierra-Leone and Senegal, as well as a Representative Office in Beijing.
The Bank has been nimble at promoting digital payment in the country and has issued over 10million cards, the first bank to achieve such milestone in the country. FirstBank’s cashless transaction drive extends to having more than 9million people on its USSD Quick Banking service through the nationally renowned *894# Banking code and over 3 million people on FirstMobile platform.
Since its establishment in 1894, FirstBank has consistently built relationships with customers focusing on the fundamentals of good corporate governance, strong liquidity, optimised risk management and leadership. Over the years, the Bank has led the financing of private investment in infrastructure development in the Nigerian economy by playing key roles in the Federal Government’s privatisation and commercialisation schemes. With its global reach, FirstBank provides prospective investors wishing to explore the vast business opportunities that are available in Nigeria, an internationally competitive world-class brand and a credible financial partner.
FirstBank has been named “Most Valuable Bank Brand in Nigeria” six times in a row (2011 – 2016) by the globally renowned “The Banker Magazine” of the Financial Times Group; “Best Retail Bank in Nigeria” for seven consecutive years (2011 – 2017) by the Asian Banker International Excellence in Retail Financial Services Awards and “Best Bank in Nigeria” by Global Finance for 15 years. Our brand purpose is to always put customers, partners and stakeholders at the heart of our business, even as we standardise customer experience and excellence in financial solutions across sub-Saharan Africa, in consonance with our brand vision “To be the partner of first choice in building your future”. Our brand promise is to always deliver the ultimate “gold standard” of value and excellence. This commitment is anchored on our inherent values of passion, partnership and people, to position You First in every respect.
Glo subscribers to enjoy 10% bonus airtime
The special bonus airtime offer gives an additional 10% bonus credit on all E-Top up recharges of N100 and above.
Good times are here for subscribers of national telecommunications network, Globacom, as the company formally unveils a special 10% bonus airtime on all recharges made via E-Top up.
The tantalizing offer is expected to enrich the network experience of Glo subscribers during the festive season.
Globacom in a statement in Lagos stated that the special bonus airtime offer gives an additional 10% bonus credit on all E-Top up recharges of N100 and above, in addition to the actual amount topped up by the customer.
According to the company, all new and existing prepaid customers on Glo network can enjoy 10% bonus airtime upon recharging electronically, via Glo E-Top up. The bonus airtime can be enjoyed all through the upcoming year-end festive season.
It stated that the Glo E-Top up service gives customers the opportunity to top up their Glo lines or those of friends and family without scratching any card, adding that it is convenient and requires no PIN.
“It is non-denominated (flexible) and any value from N1.00 to N500,000 can be purchased in a single transaction. Customers can E-Top up their Glo lines by dialling *777#, Glo Café, through bank USSD codes, Bank ATMs, Mobile Banking Applications, Online/web payment platforms, PoS terminals or by visiting the nearest Gloworld, Glozone outlets, Glo E-Top up retailer”, the operator explained.
Globacom added that, “There is no special code to recharge for you to get the Glo E-Top up bonus, just recharge via any E-Top up channels and you get the bonus. The bonus airtime is valid for 7 days and can be used to make voice calls or send SMS to any network in Nigeria”.
Subscribers can check the bonus airtime balance by dialling #122#. They will also get an SMS notification informing them of the bonus reward.
For those who do not have a bank account, Globacom advised them to visit the nearest Gloworld, GloZone outlet or any Glo E-Top Up retailer to recharge their lines electronically and enjoy 10% bonus airtime.
It will be recalled that Globacom recently introduced N1 E-Top up, thus setting the pace in the nation’s telecommunications industry.