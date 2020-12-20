Billionaire Watch
Elon Musk needs $20 billion wealth gain to clinch world’s richest man title
Elon Musk is now worth $167 billion and within striking distance of the present world’s richest man, Jeff Bezos, estimated to be worth $187 billion.
It was another good week for Tesla founder and Chief Executive officer Elon Musk, whose fortune gained about $8.95 billion in value, as stock holdings of his electric car-maker recorded impressive gains ahead of being added to the S&P 500 Index tomorrow.
What you should know
Elon Musk is now worth $167 billion and within striking distance of the present world's richest man, Jeff Bezos, estimated to be worth $187 billion, according to data retrieved from Bloomberg Billionaire Index.
- Tesla Inc. CEO, Elon Musk, the world’s celebrated tech entrepreneur, has surely turned fabulously wealthy this year, taking into consideration that despite the prevailing COVID-19 pandemic, he gained about $140 billion – a feat not seen in the history of humanity.
- Tesla stock price hit a lifetime high, in anticipation of the leading car company’s addition to the S&P 500 index in the coming week.
- Electric-car maker, Tesla Inc’s share value rose as high as $695 at the close of its trading session. Tesla will become on Monday, the most valuable company to ever be added to Wall Street’s main benchmark index.
- Now worth $659 billion, Tesla will increase the concentration of heavyweight companies within the S&P 500.
About Elon Musk
- Elon is also the CEO of Space Exploration Technologies, a rocket manufacturer tapped by NASA to resupply the space station.
- His company, Tesla, founded in 2003, is a California-based company that sells electric vehicles.
- Today, Tesla builds not only all-electric vehicles but also infinitely scalable clean energy generation and storage products. Tesla believes the faster the world stops relying on fossil fuels and moves towards a zero-emission future, the better.
- His wealth gain is largely attributed to Tesla, the electric car automaker, which has gained 800% in 2020 and has become by far the world’s most valuable automaker in the world, despite it producing far less than Volkswagen, Toyota, or General Motors.
- Nairametrics, a few months ago, highlighted major reasons why it believed the stock was a strong buy and could surpass the present most valuable listed technology company.
Africa’s richest man, Aliko Dangote, net worth drops to $15.9 billion
Aliko Dangote’s wealth valuation is now put at $15.9 billion as his fortune showed significant gains of $1.09 billion in the last 365 days.
Africa’s richest man, Aliko Dangote saw his wealth catapult out at $15.9 billion as of 14th December 2020, according to information from Bloomberg’s billionaire tracker.
This is significantly lower than the $16.5 billion (year to date) peak achieved in late November when stocks were on a high, and it is the first time it dropped below $16 billion in a month. Stocks have fallen in December after hitting a year high last month, due to profit-taking from domestic investors.
His flagship company, Dangote Cement saw its share price rise to as high as N205 per share in November before a market correction dropped it to about N188 per share in December.
However, the billionaire has a lot to cheer for as his fortune has recorded significant gains from the $1.09 billion recorded a year ago when stocks were on a downhill and the market value of his investments prevailing in cement, energy, and consumables like flour and sugar suffered.
Born into a wealthy family of traders in the northern part of Nigeria, Dangote set up his own business, selling cement at 21. He moved into the manufacturing of building materials in the 1990s, helped by government policies that encouraged ways in making Africa’s largest economy export-driven.
What you should know: The 63-year-old, Nigerian born entrepreneur is the controlling owner of Dangote Industries, which has Africa’s biggest cement company.
- His present valuation is said to be worth more than 8.75 million troy ounces of gold, or 316 million barrels of crude oil.
- The Dangote conglomerate is a leading Nigeria-based company that owns a popularly known cement company, Dangote Cement, which reportedly had revenue of $2.5 billion in 2019. It also has strong interests in, fertilizer, sugar, salt, oil, and packaged food.
Dangote is presently building Nigeria’s biggest ever industrial project, which would boast of a distillation column for separating Brent crude into various hydrocarbon chains at different temperatures.
The 650,000 barrel-per-day refinery is just part of a $15 billion petrochemical complex that will include a gas processor and the world’s largest plant for ammonia and urea, which is used in producing fertilizers and plastics.
Recall about a month ago the Dangote Group announced that its $2 billion Granulated urea fertilizer plant located at Ibeju Lekki, Lagos state, would start operations before the end of December.
Mr. Anthony Chiejina, Group Head, Corporate Communications, in his statement, said, “The granulated Urea fertilizer plant project will be ready for take-off before the end of December. The pre-testing has already been done and the delay in starting operations was due to the COVID-19 pandemic.”
The take-off of the fertilizer plant is reputed to be the largest in the world, with its 3 million tonnes per annum capacity.
Facebook founder, Mark Zuckerberg, worth $104 billion keeps $2.3 billion in cash
The 36-year-old entrepreneur believed to be worth $104 billion, keeps just $2.3 billion in cash (about 4.4 % of his net wealth).
Mark Zuckerberg has reiterated the usual narrative that explains why the rich hardly keep most of their funds in the bank.
The 36-year-old CEO and founder of the biggest social media company, Facebook, believed to be worth $104 billion, keeps just $2.3 billion in cash (4.4% of his net wealth).
His present wealth valuation is estimated to be above the worth of 2 billion barrels of crude oil or 56 million troy ounces of gold. Mark Zuckerberg, remains the youngest person ever to be worth over $100billion.
What this means
Most wealthy people, including successful tech entrepreneurs, fashion icons, and leading hedge fund managers, would rather invest most of their funds on financial assets like stocks, real estate, fixed-income instruments, and lately cryptos than holding a significant amount of cash at the bank, because many banks offer unimpressive interest rates.
Cash is often exposed to inflation, and in some cases depreciate in value faster than financial assets like gold, bitcoin.
With that said, it’s key to note the world’s elite keep a significant amount of cash primarily in case they need it for buying or investing in future assets.
- Methodology: The value of his present cash valuations is based on an analysis of insider transactions — mostly from the sale of his stock holdings valued by an analysis retrieved from Bloomberg data.
What you must know
Zuckerberg, is fifth on the list, with a fortune estimated to be worth $104 billion and a yearly gain of about $27 billion.
- Facebook had a revenue of $70.7 billion last year and has about 2.5 billion monthly users. Its initial public offering in 2012 was the biggest-ever technology IPO in that era.
- He owns the biggest online social media company, popularly referred to as Facebook, and other household tech brands including Instagram and WhatsApp.
Airbnb co-founder, Brian Chesky gains over $7 billion in just a few days
The CEO of the room-sharing service company with more than 5 million listings has gained more than $7 billion dollars in the past week.
Airbnb has made its investors and more obviously, its founder CEO, Brian Chesky, the richest gainers in the past week.
Brain Chesky, the CEO of the room-sharing service company with more than 5 million listings has gained more than $7 billion dollars in the past week.
- The 39-year-old tech entrepreneur now has a net worth of $11.9 billion.
What you should know about Airbnb and it’s founder
According to the company’s December 2020 S-1/A filing, Brian Chesky owns about 67.2 million shares in the world’s most exciting stock. Brain Chesky owns an additional 9.2 million options in the company. After the company began trading on December 10, 2020, Chesky’s net worth increased by over $7 billion.
- The tech entrepreneur was born on August 29, 1981. After graduating from the Rhode Island School of Design, he moved to California and rented a flat with classmate Joe Gebbia. Running short of rent in October 2007, they sold sleeping spaces in their apartment and decided to commercialize the idea leading to the birth of Airbnb.
- He started Airbnb about twelve years ago with Nathan Blecharczyk and Joe Gebbia is believed to have raised about $6.4 billion in the private markets, according to PitchBook data.
- Following a remarkable comeback, the company’s share began trading on at its debut for $146 per share, more than double its initial public offer price and values the business at more than $100 billion.
- The recent valuation of Airbnb represents a major leap, taking into account its previous valuation high of $31 billion in a 2017 financing round.
- At its present trading valuation, Airbnb is more valuable than Uber, and more than two leading hospitality giants, Hilton and Marriott combined.
- Nairametrics, some days ago did an in-depth analysis on why it felt the Brian’s Chesky company’s IPO might be worth your money.
Though Airbnb’s seeming entry into the public market looks new, the business has built a consistent pathway of generating impressive revenue, that it’s closest rivals (Bookings, Expedia) would turn green at.
