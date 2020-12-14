Cryptocurrency
Stellar’s XLM on a big bang, up by 10%
Stellar traded at $0.173966 with a daily trading volume of $730.6 million and presently has a market value of $3,789,103,962.
The 11th most valuable crypto by market value, Stellar’s XLM is having a big bang amid high pressure prevailing at an exponential level.
It has a circulating supply of 21,780,693,141 XLM coins and the maximum supply is not available.
What you must know: Stellar is an open platform that enables funds to be moved and stored. It was invented about 6 years ago with the objectives of boosting financial inclusion by reaching the world’s unbanked but soon afterward changed course by focusing majorly on helping financial companies connect with one another through blockchain technology.
Its digital coin better referred to as, lumens, serves as a bridge that makes it much cheaper in trading assets across borders. All of its mission is changing the status quo of existing payment providers, who often charge high fees for such services
Recall Nairametrics reported on Hauck & Aufhäuser, one of Germany’s elite and oldest private banks, joining hands with a fast emerging fintech company, Kapilendo, in creating an investment fund primarily for crypto-assets like Stellar;
The bank highlighted the objectivity of creating such crypto funds.
“We are seeing that digital assets and cryptocurrencies are becoming increasingly attractive with institutional investors. With the launch of our first crypto fund, together with Kapilendo, we have created an innovative investment vehicle that gives our customers inexpensive and secure access to the new crypto asset class, while meeting the established quality standards and high demands of Hauck & Aufhäuser,” says Holger Sepp, member of Board of Hauck & Aufhäuser.
230 million XRP worth over $117 million moved by powerful investors
About 230 million XRP in just 3 transactions were transferred within a few hours ago.
Large entities seem to be upping their game in the few weeks left in 2020 as regards moving XRP – the third most valuable crypto by market value, as lately seen by Nairametrics.
Wealthy investors of late have increased the pace at which such huge transfers are made, as seen via Whale Alert, with about 230 million XRP in just 3 transactions transferred within a few hours ago — hinting that there might be more than meets the eyes.
29,999,980 XRP (15,415,586 USD) transferred from Unknown wallet to Coinbase.
🚨 29,999,980 #XRP (15,415,586 USD) transferred from unknown wallet to #Coinbase
— Whale Alert (@whale_alert) December 14, 2020
100,000,000 XRP (51,609,407 USD) transferred from Unknown wallet to Unknown wallet.
🚨 🚨 🚨 🚨 🚨 100,000,000 #XRP (51,609,407 USD) transferred from unknown wallet to unknown wallet
— Whale Alert (@whale_alert) December 14, 2020
100,000,000 XRP (51,783,761 USD) transferred from Unknown wallet to Unknown wallet.
🚨 🚨 🚨 🚨 🚨 100,000,000 #XRP (51,783,761 USD) transferred from unknown wallet to unknown wallet
— Whale Alert (@whale_alert) December 14, 2020
What this means; That said, many crypto experts anticipate the movement of such cryptos are coming from major players within the ripple ecosystem, on the bias that such wallets contain a significant amount of XRP.
At the time of writing, XRP traded at $0.505510 with a daily trading volume of $8,155,309,593 USD. XRP is up 3.60% in the last 24 hours, it has a market valuation of $22,952,192,576 USD. It has a circulating supply of 45,404,028,640 XRP coins and a maximum supply of 100,000,000,000 XRP coins.
What you must know: Ripple’s XRP is often tagged as the “remittance network” and currency exchange that independent servers authenticate. The currency traded is known as XRP and transfer times are super-fast.
Ripple (XRP) plays dual roles as a payment platform and a currency. The platform is an open-source platform that was created to allow quick and cheap transactions.
Unlike its major crypto rival, Bitcoin, which was never intended to be a simple payment system, Ripple has gained the attention of major global banks such as Standard Chartered, and Barclays for international transactions worldwide.
Large entity moves over $628 million worth of Bitcoin
The flagship crypto market activity is rebounding strongly as seen in its recent price action and the ongoing activity of large entities.
Someone just moved 32,353 Bitcoins (628,484,540 USD) transferred from an unknown wallet to an unknown wallet.
🚨 🚨 🚨 🚨 🚨 🚨 🚨 🚨 🚨 🚨 32,353 #BTC (628,484,540 USD) transferred from unknown wallet to unknown wallet
— Whale Alert (@whale_alert) December 13, 2020
- At the time of writing this report Bitcoin traded at $19,292.55 with a daily trading volume of $25.6 Billion.
- Bitcoin is up 4.57% in the last 24 hours. It has a market value of $358 Billion and a circulating supply of 18,569,806 BTC coins and a maximum supply of 21,000,000 BTC coins.
What this means: The flagship crypto is obviously now in the limelight after leading global financial brands like MassMutual a leading global insurer became the latest company in buying $100 million of its portfolio into Bitcoin. This is adding to the impressive buy pressure at the moment, renewing hopes of Bitcoin breaking $20,000 this month
XRP drops 10%, biggest fall since December 4
The third most valuable crypto, XRP was trading at $0.49773 at the time this report was drafted, down by 10.07% on the day.
Ripple (XRP) has had its biggest one-day percentage loss since December 4.
The third most valuable crypto was trading at $0.49773 at the time this report was drafted, down by 10.07% on the day.
Such plunge prevailing has now pushed the market capitalization of Ripple down to $22.8 billion, or 4.15% of the total crypto market capitalization.
- At its highest level, Ripple’s market value was $31.58 billion.
- XRP had been trading around $0.49773 to $0.50988 in the last 24 hours, showing high price volatility.
- In the past one week, XRP has seen its value in percentage terms losing about 12.89%.
- The daily trading volume of XRP stood at $10.4 Billion or 10.21% of the total volume of all cryptocurrencies, showing that there is trading significant activity prevailing in the XRP market.
What you should know
XRP was designed by Ripple mainly to perform speedy, less costly, and more scalable alternative transactions for both crypto assets and existing monetary payment platforms like SWIFT.
- Ripple owns more than half of the total supply of XRP. In late 2017, the company vowed not to sell all of its tokens (XRP) at once, keeping up to 55 billion XRP in protected escrow accounts.
- Ripple (XRP) plays a dual role as a payment platform and a currency. The platform is an open-source platform that is created to allow quick and cheap transactions.
What they are saying
Ripple’s CTO, David Schwartz, has reaffirmed that the company can be forced by an overwhelming number of market participants to upgrade its processes, regardless of if it agrees with the decision or not, hinting at its strong democratic principles and responding to critics, who accused it of often manipulating the process in regards to the liquidity and pricing of XRP. He said:
- “There would be nothing Ripple could do to stop that from happening. Public blockchains are very democratic. If the majority wants rules to change, there is nothing the minority can do to stop them.”
