Stellar’s XLM on a big bang, up by 10%

The 11th most valuable crypto by market value, Stellar’s XLM is having a big bang amid high pressure prevailing at an exponential level.

At the time of writing this report, Stellar traded at $0.173966 with a daily trading volume of $730.6 million Stellar is up 10.50% for the day. It presently has a market value of $3,789,103,962.

It has a circulating supply of 21,780,693,141 XLM coins and the maximum supply is not available.

What you must know: Stellar is an open platform that enables funds to be moved and stored. It was invented about 6 years ago with the objectives of boosting financial inclusion by reaching the world’s unbanked but soon afterward changed course by focusing majorly on helping financial companies connect with one another through blockchain technology.

Its digital coin better referred to as, lumens, serves as a bridge that makes it much cheaper in trading assets across borders. All of its mission is changing the status quo of existing payment providers, who often charge high fees for such services

Recall Nairametrics reported on Hauck & Aufhäuser, one of Germany’s elite and oldest private banks, joining hands with a fast emerging fintech company, Kapilendo, in creating an investment fund primarily for crypto-assets like Stellar;

The bank highlighted the objectivity of creating such crypto funds.

“We are seeing that digital assets and cryptocurrencies are becoming increasingly attractive with institutional investors. With the launch of our first crypto fund, together with Kapilendo, we have created an innovative investment vehicle that gives our customers inexpensive and secure access to the new crypto asset class, while meeting the established quality standards and high demands of Hauck & Aufhäuser,” says Holger Sepp, member of Board of Hauck & Aufhäuser.