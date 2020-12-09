Why Bitcoin will not go back to zero

Galaxy Digital founder and popularly known crypto investor, Mike Novogratz, has encouraged stakeholders to devote a larger stake of their portfolios to crypto.

In a recent interview aired on CNN, the crypto expert stated that it was most almost impossible for Bitcoin to trade back to zero value.

He also advised investors to allocate about 1% of their net worth to Bitcoin (BTC) and other crypto assets, based on their price volatility.

“I think a new investor could put 5% into Bitcoin,” said Novogratz. “Bitcoin’s not going back to zero […] It could certainly trade back to $14,000 — you could lose 30-40%, but you’re not losing 80-90% of your money.”

What this means