Debt Securities
SEC says state governments have borrowed N900 billion from capital market
The SEC has disclosed that state governments have borrowed at least N900 billion from the Nigerian capital market in the last four decades.
The Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), has revealed that state governments in the country have borrowed at least N900 billion from the Nigerian capital market since 1978.
According to a report from Vanguard, this disclosure was made by the Director-General (DG) of SEC, Mr Lamido Yuguda, at a webinar which was organized by the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE) on ways sub-nationals can raise funds through the sale of state-owned enterprises.
The SEC DG who was represented by the Executive Commissioner in charge of Legal and Enforcement, Mr. Reginald Karawusa, revealed that this amount was raised from the capital market through the issuance of debt since 1978.
While speaking on ‘Privatization in Nigeria and the Outlook for Sub-National Economic Development’, the theme of an event organized in partnership with the Nigeria Governors’ Forum (NGF) and the Nigerian Investment Promotion Council (NIPC), he said a huge part of these funds were deployed to financing capital projects and some critical infrastructures for the development of their various states.
He said, “Sub-national issuers in Nigeria have been able to access the debt capital market over the years since 1978, state governments in Nigeria have raised close to N900 billion through debt issuances. A significant part of these funds was deployed to finance capital projects across the country.’’
It must be noted that State governments raise long-term funds from the capital market through bond issuance. In the past, many states including Lagos, Ekiti, Delta, Edo State, Yobe, Osun among others, have raised funds from the market which were basically used for the execution of projects and development of infrastructures.
The SEC boss, however, noted that a drop in allocation from the Federal Government due to significant decline in oil revenue, low level of internally generated revenue and so on, has negatively affected the ability of most of these states to pay salaries after servicing its debts. This has also affected the states’ ability to continue to borrow in a sustainable manner.
On the privatization of state-owned enterprises, Yuguda said, “Several enterprises are still owned and controlled by the government, both at the state and federal levels. A number of these entities have the capacities to generate cash flows and corporate profitability.’’
He noted that privatization is a way for governments to unlock economic potentials inherent in these state-owned enterprises.
It must also be noted that raising these funds from the capital market which are needed badly for development, will be good for transparency, meet the financial obligation and good for funding of capital projects for development. Such improved infrastructure can help increase the internally generated revenue.
Chapel Hill Denham Nigeria infrastructure debt fund offers up to N20.2 billion
A leading Nigerian investment bank announced Chapel Hill Denham Nigeria Infrastructure Debt Fund Series 7 Offer of up to N20.24 Billion
Chapel Hill Denham Advisory Limited and Chapel Hill Denham Management Limited announced the opening of Chapel Hill Denham Nigeria Infrastructure Debt Fund Series 7 Offer of up to N20.24 billion under the CHD NIDF’s N200 billion Issuance Programme.
What you should know
The proceeds from the offer will be applied towards infrastructure loans approved by the fund manager’s investment committee.
- It also disclosed that African Development Bank (AfDB), following its announcement in October 2018 to invest in the NIDF, will be committing the Naira equivalent of USD$10 million to the series 7 offer.
- AfDB’s commitment to the NIDF was on the back of a detailed due diligence and review process undertaken by a multi-disciplinary team of AfDB experts.
In the current volatile yield environment, the NIDF still remains a compelling investment outlet, both from a total return and cash yield perspective.
With net assets in excess of N58.6 billion, the Fund continues to deliver consistent and predictable returns, along with principal preservation to investors.
What this means
The cash yield generated by the CHD NIDF has consistently been above the 10-yr FGN. Since its inception in June 2017, the fund has delivered a total return of 82.3% (assuming the cash distributions were reinvested). Total returns for the trailing twelve months (up to September 2020) was 12.4%.
Highlights of the Chapel Hill Denham Nigeria Infrastructure Debt Fund include:
- Entity: Chapel Hill Denham Nigeria Infrastructure Debt Fund
- Fund Manager: Chapel Hill Denham Management Limited
- Structure: Close-ended Unit Trust, regulated by the Nigerian Securities & Exchange Commission. Compliant with PENCOM Investment Guidelines and SEC Rules on Infrastructure Funds.
- Program: ₦200 Billion under which the Units will be issued from time to time
- Series: 7 Offer
- Size: Up to ₦20.24 billion
- Offer: Price ₦109. 58 per unit
- Offer: Units 184,740,440 units
- Minimum Subscription: 100,000 units
- Offer: Open Date November 16, 2020
- Offer: Close Date December 9, 2020
- Listing: FMDQ-OTC
Nigerian Treasury bills yield falls to minus 0.09%
With Treasury bills rate at minus 0.09%, investors are now paying the government to keep their cash
The Nigerian Interbank Treasury Bills True Yield went negative on Tuesday with a 90-day treasury bill trading for -0.0109%. The 6 months, 3 months, and 9 months treasury bills true yield traded at -0.0369%, 0.0689%, and -0.0920% respectively. This suggests investors are now willing to pay the government to keep their money for them.
Nairametrics confirmed this from a reliable investment house that trades in fixed income and equity securities. The information is also available via premium subscription with the FMDQ
According to the FMDQ, The Nigerian Inter-Bank Treasury Bills True Yield (NITTY) is a reference rate for tenured money market instruments. It is calculated from the discount rates of treasury Bills and represents the prevailing yield at which treasury bills trade among Nigerian Dealing Member (Banks)(“DMBs”).
Interest rates on treasury bills sold on the primary market sold for as low as 0.5% for a 9 months tenor as investors scampered or yields in the low yield market. Despite the low yields, investors still oversubscribed treasury bills suggesting that fund managers are willing to keep their money with the government at yields next to zero. Thus, it is not surprising to see yields fall below zero and into negative territory.
Why this matters
Interest rates on fixed income securities such as treasury bills have fallen significantly throughout the year as the central bank abandoned a multi-year monetary policy that had focussed on cutting down the inflation rate and defending the naira.
However, since it kicked out local investors from purchasing the previously lucrative OMO bills, interest rates have nosedived drastically leaving investors will limited investment choices.
The low-interest-rate environment has also driven investors into the stock market where yields were previously as high as 17% for dividend-paying stocks with solid fundamentals. Nigerians stocks are now up 30% YTD and one of the best performing stock market in the country.
Meanwhile, while interest rates on risk-free securities like treasury bills remain depressed and now in negative territory, Nigeria’s inflation rate continues to gallop
One more thing…
Negative interest rates are not new around the world. Since the 2008 financial crisis that ushered in an unprecedented injection of cash into the global economy by central banks, interest rates have remained depressed.
NASD OTC Investors gain N4.95 billion in a week, as market capitalization hits N533.3 billion
NASD Security Index return rose by 0.94% to close the week at 726.04 points against 719.31 points the previous week.
NASD OTC Securities Exchange investors gained N4.95 billion in a week, as Market capitalization hits N533.33 billion, compared to N528.38 billion in the previous week – 0.94% increase.
Key highlights
- NASD Security Index return rose by 0.94% to close the week at 726.04 points against 719.31 points the previous week.
- TotalVolume traded Year-to-Date stands at 7,878,976,006 units in 1342 deals and total value traded is N11,827,149,786.18.
- NASDSecurity Index Year-to-Date return rose by 4.09%.
- Totalvolume traded during the week increased by 813.39%, from 573,357 last week to 5,236,962 units.
- Totalvalue traded for the week declined by -44.62%, from N116,775,907.10 traded last week to N64,668,390.80.
What you should know
The top five (5) trade by value deals for the week are:
- Niger Delta Exploration Company with N55,850,900.
- FrieslandCampinaWamco Plc with N4,506,790.
- FoodConcept Limited recorded a trade value of N4,000,000.
- Central Securities Clearing System Plc recorded a trade value of N300,835.
- While UBN Property Plc completed the top five with a trade value of N9865.8.
The top five (5) trade by volume deals for the week are:
- Food Concept Limited with 5,000,000 units.
- NigerDelta Exploration and Production Plc with 176,472 units.
- FrieslandCampinaWamco Plc with 32,410 units.
- Central Securities Clearing System with 20,250 units.
- UBN Property Plc with 7830 units.
Bottomline
The NASD OTC index was bolstered by the stocks of three major firms, namely; Food Concepts Plc, Niger Delta Exploration, and Production Plc and FrieslandCampina Wamco Nigeria Plc.
- Food Concepts Plc, which currently holds a Market Capitalization of ₦4.67 Billion closes the week at ₦0.8 representing a 8.11 percent increase from the previous close of ₦0.74.
- Niger Delta Exploration and Production Plc, which currently holds a Market Capitalization of ₦56.19 Billion closed the week at ₦310.12, representing a 0.80 percent increase from the previous close of ₦309.77.
- FrieslandCampina WAMCO Nigeria Plc, which currently holds a Market Capitalization of ₦136.68 Billion closed the week at ₦140, representing a 3.43 percent increase from the previous close of ₦135.36.