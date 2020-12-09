Cryptocurrency
Finance leaders of G7 countries strongly support crypto regulation
Finance leaders of the world’s leading economies expressed their strong commitment to the regulation of digital assets and other cryptos.
Finance leaders of the world’s leading economies are strongly considering crypto assets regulation.
U.S. Treasury Secretary, Steven T. Mnuchin disclosed his counterparts, comprising of central bank governors and finance ministers from G7 countries that include, Germany, Italy, Japan, United States, Canada, France, and the United Kingdom – expressed their strong commitment to the regulation of digital assets and other cryptos during its most recent meeting chaired by Mnuchin.
- The press release as seen on the web page of the U.S Treasury department highlighted the importance of regulating cryptocurrencies and other digital tokens in curtailing bad actors and criminals taking advantage of its unique features.
- The Ministers and Governors discussed domestic and international economic responses underway and strategies to achieve a robust recovery throughout the global economy.
- They also discussed ongoing responses to the evolving landscape of crypto assets and other digital assets and national authorities’ work to prevent their use for malign purposes and illicit activities.
- The Ministers and Governors reiterated support for the G7 joint statement on digital payments issued in October.
Recall a few months back, Nairametrics revealed how the European Commission had designed a new Digital Finance framework including Digital Finance and Retail Payments Strategies and legislative proposals on crypto-assets and digital resilience.
The European Commission is paying special attention to developing a regulatory framework that will support the digitization of assets through tokenization and also smart contracts.
Why is it happening now? It plans to give investors, consumers, traders’ choice and opportunities in modern payments and financial services while at the same time ensuring consumer protection and financial stability.
Over 81,500 Ripple owners to receive free crypto in a few days
Crypto stakeholders who register their XRP in an eligible account will collect free Spark tokens in a 1:1 ratio when Flare holds the “snapshot” day.
More than 81,500 XRP-holding accounts have now been pre-arranged to receive a total of 17.5 billion tokens from the Ripple supported Flare Networks’ upcoming airdrop.
Crypto stakeholders who register their XRP in eligible accounts will collect free Spark tokens in a 1:1 ratio when Flare holds the “snapshot” day, scheduled for December 12th.
⚡️#SPARK ⚡️
🔜[5 DAYS #SPARK SNAPSHOT]
🧨UPDATE 🧨
~ 81.564 accounts set up the claim for the #SPARK token
~ 17.5 Billion #XRP balance 👏👏
421 Million #XRP holdings increased and 36.646 new #XRP accounts have been created.
December 6, 2020
What it means
Flare is trying to expand the use of XRP by allowing crypto users to operate smart contracts on Ripple’s native token. Crypto owners who hold Spark can also optimize the new digital asset as collateral to redeem assets in Flare’s ecosystem.
- Leading crypto exchanges such as Coinbase have recently disclosed that they will support and enable the airdrop to distribute Spark governance tokens pro-rata to such clients, based on their XRP holdings.
- Spark tokens will be used for guidance on the Flare network through voting processes, and XRP holders will be able to earn such a reward on their Ripple holdings by using Spark tokens as collateral to secure the less credible and redemption of FXRP.
Ripple owns more than half of the total supply of XRP. In late 2017, the company vowed not to sell all of its tokens (XRP) at once, keeping up to 55 billion XRP in protected escrow accounts.
- Ripple (XRP) plays a dual role as a payment platform and a currency.
- The platform is an open-source platform that is created to allow quick and cheap transactions.
Why Bitcoin will not go back to zero
Mike Novogratz disclosed that it was almost impossible for Bitcoin to trade back to zero value.
Galaxy Digital founder and popularly known crypto investor, Mike Novogratz, has encouraged stakeholders to devote a larger stake of their portfolios to crypto.
In a recent interview aired on CNN, the crypto expert stated that it was most almost impossible for Bitcoin to trade back to zero value.
He also advised investors to allocate about 1% of their net worth to Bitcoin (BTC) and other crypto assets, based on their price volatility.
“I think a new investor could put 5% into Bitcoin,” said Novogratz. “Bitcoin’s not going back to zero […] It could certainly trade back to $14,000 — you could lose 30-40%, but you’re not losing 80-90% of your money.”
"You're going to see every single financial institution forced into this space."
Invest 5% of your net worth in #bitcoin says @novogratz.
"We're at the beginning innings of rebuilding the infrastructure that American & global business will be done on in the future." pic.twitter.com/b0hdiQwrrG
— Julia Chatterley (@jchatterleyCNN) December 8, 2020
What this means
- The crypto expert disclosed that his bias on the flagship crypto not dropping to such level any time soon was primarily based on the “stability surrounding Bitcoin,” adding that the coin was “fulfilling its role as digital gold” with a store of value.
- Mike Novogratz also believes Bitcoin’s volatility will drop lower with time.
- He is estimated to be worth around $700 million. When asked further about his crypto portfolio investments, he said, “overall crypto exposure is probably 50%.”
- At the time of writing, Bitcoin traded at $18,250.02 with a daily trading volume of $33,410,231,760. Bitcoin is down 4.80% in the last 24 hours. It has a market capitalization of $339 Billion. It has a circulating supply of 18,565,981 BTC coins and a maximum supply of 21,000,000 BTC coins.
Zenith Bank, Flourmill, Access Bank neutralize gains from Ecobank, Dangote Sugar
The Market breadth closed negative as FTNCOCOA led 14 Gainers as against 17 Losers topped by FLOURMILL at the end of today’s session.
Nigerian bourse closed today on a negative note. The All Share index dropped by 0.09% to close at 35,033.74 points as against 0.21% depreciation recorded on Monday. Its Year-to-Date (YTD) returns currently stands at +30.52%. Nigerian Stock exchange capitalization now stands at N18.31 trillion.
- Nigerian Stock market trading turnover closed bearish as volume moved dipped by -5.36% as against +10.74% gain recorded on Monday trading session. UBA, ZENITHBANK, and FBNH were the most active to boost market turnover.
- The Market breadth closed negative as FTNCOCOA led 14 Gainers as against 17 Losers topped by FLOURMILL at the end of today’s session – an unimproved performance when compared with the previous outlook.
- BETAGLAS leads the list of active stocks that recorded an impressive volume spike at the end of today’s session.
Top gainers
- FTNCOCOA up 9.68% to close at N0.34
- ETI up 8.33% to close at N5.85
- OANDO up 2.81% to close at N2.93
- DANGSUGAR up 1.61% to close at N18.9
- UACN up 1.39% to close at N7.3
Top losers
- FLOURMILL down 4.53% to close at N25.3
- NAHCO down 4.17% to close at N2.3
- ACCESS down 2.35% to close at N8.3
- WAPCO down 1.32% to close at N22.5
- ZENITHBANK down 1.27% to close at N23.4
Outlook
Nigerian stock market closed slightly bearish at the second trading session of the week.
- Significant sell-offs have seen in Zenith Bank, Flourmill, and Access bank neutralized gains from Ecobank and Dangote Sugar.
- Nairametrics envisages cautious buying amid profit-taking expected to remain at least in the near term, taking into consideration rising COVID-19 caseloads seen prevailing across key international markets.