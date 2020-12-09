Business
Nigerian IT start-ups can generate $30 billion in 10 years – NITDA DG
NITDA’s DG has declared that Information Technology start-ups in Nigeria can generate $30 billion in 10 years.
Nigerian Information Technology start-ups can generate $30 billion in 10 years, according to the Director-General of the Nigeria Information and Technology Development Agency (NITDA), Mr. Kashifu Abdullahi.
He made the comment during the Africa Investment Forum, at the ongoing Gulf Innovation and Technology Exhibition (GITEX) 2020, taking place at the Dubai World Trade Centre (DWTC), United Arab Emirates.
READ: Nigeria to generate $6 billion through Blockchain by 2030-NITDA
What DG, NITDA is saying
Mr. Kashifu Abdullahi, in his speech at the event said:
- “With the enabling environment the Nigeria government is creating, the Nigerian IT start-up ecosystem is capable of generating $30 billion by 2030, depending on the ability of Nigerian innovators to harness the power of the internet.”
READ: GITEX 2020: Nigeria receives $50m Start-up investment – Pantami
He described Nigeria as a country with great potential going by its economic size, which makes up 18% of Africa’s GDP.
- “Africa, apart from China, has the opportunity to benefit from the new world we are creating. Our size and population is of advantage, because the world is shifting from the way we eat, the way we work, and the way we do things. This new normal is powered by technology and technology is derived by people. People that drive this technology migration are young people and Africa has the highest number of youth population in the world. It is also projected that by the year 2050, Africa will have 1 in 3 youths in this world.”
READ: Dollar Addiction: Nigerians spend over $35 billion on travel allowances
This, he said, is a potential advantage for Africa that Nigeria needs to harness well in order to benefit from the new economy.
Mr Abdullahi added that three trends are shaping and creating the African economy – increase affordability and fast internet speed across the continent, start-ups to transform the business landscape and the general economy, and commitment to create the world’s largest single free trade area.
READ: ASUU strike: NANS threaten to shut down all private universities
- “They come up with ground-breaking ideas, solving African challenges, especially in healthcare forums in remote locations in Africa, employment potentials for women as well as education among other numerous challenges.”
The DG said Africa has agreed to implement the Africa Continental Free Trade Area initiative, which will create the single largest market in the world. Nigeria, he said, has an advantage due to its location in Africa, as well as its large population.
What you should know
- GITEX 2020 is a global tech show ongoing in Dubai since the 6th of December and will end 10th December.
- This year’s show is the 40th edition of the tech show and plays host to 1,200+ innovative tech enterprises, start-ups and government entities from 60+ countries; 200+ of the most active investors and VCs from 30+ countries; and 350+ speakers from 30 countries live on-stage, delivering 280+ hours of powerful content.
- NITDA offers full sponsorships for the winners of the top 10 Nigerian tech start-ups to attend the 40th edition of the GITEX technology show in Dubai.
Business
Olam secures $93.75 million medium-term loan from ADB to support smallholder farmers
Olam International Limited has secured a medium-term loan from ADB to support smallholder farmers.
Olam International Limited announced that it has secured a medium-term loan aggregating $93.75 million from the Asian Development Bank (ADB) to support smallholder farmers.
This disclosure was made in a press release issued by Watatawa Consulting on behalf of Olam International Limited today, the 9th of December 2020.
READ: How GEIL’s $350 million deal with international firms will be deployed
The 3-year term facility has Olam Treasury Pte Ltd (“OTPL”) as a co-borrower and is guaranteed by Olam. The $93.75 million which is the proceed from the loan, however, will be used to support smallholders farmers (SMF) and broaden the involvement of Olam in the agro-allied value chain.
READ: DEAL: Tomato Jos secures over N1.8billion series A funding
What they are saying
Olam’s Managing Director and Group CFO, N. Muthukumar, commented on the facility said:
- “At Olam, we believe it is important to continue to support smallholder farming communities in the various countries that we operate.” Covid-19 has disproportionately impacted livelihoods in emerging markets and this special financing arrangement is aligned with Olam’s Purpose outcomes of ensuring prosperous farmers and thriving communities, as well as ADB’s mandate of achieving a prosperous, inclusive, resilient, and sustainable Asia and the Pacific.”
READ: NERC moves to foster ‘reasonable’ electricity billing with new permits
ADB Deputy Director-General for Private Sector Operations Department, Christopher Thieme, said:
- “Smallholder farmers across the region are acutely vulnerable to worsening poverty as their incomes were below average even before the pandemic. Local market closures and declining demand from small traders during Covid-19 has reduced the earnings of smallholder farmers and increased food wastage. ADB will support the livelihoods of these farmers by providing financing to Olam, which procures directly from smallholder farmers.”
READ: Agrorite leading the fight against food insecurity using Agtech
Why it matters
- This facility will primarily provide working capital for the procurement of agri-commodities from smallholder farmers in Vietnam, Indonesia and Papua New Guinea (PNG).
- Similarly, the proceed from this facility will also help to bolster Olam’s continued support to farmers and communities in vulnerable countries, and ward off the impact of the pandemic, as it has disproportionately impacted livelihoods in emerging markets.
- This is imperative given the important role Olam plays in providing essential food staples, food ingredients, feed and fibre to customers around the world in a safe, responsible and sustainable way. The special financing arrangement is aligned with Olam’s purpose of ensuring prosperous farmers and thriving communities.
Business
Application and payment for C of O, building plans to be done online from Q1 2021
Governor Sanwo-Olu has stated that from next year, all land-related transactions in Lagos State will be undertaken online,
Starting from the first quarter of next year, application and payment for Certificate Of Occupancy (C of O) in Lagos State will be undertaken online.
This disclosure was made by the Governor of Lagos State, Babajide Sanwo-Olu at the maiden Real Estate Marketplace Conference and Exhibitions organised by Lagos State Real Estate Regulatory Authority (LASRERA).
READ: Togo, Niger, Benin remit N2.04 billion to Nigeria for power supply
The Governor at the event explained that the State’s Department of Lands had built the required capacity for a smooth transition to the online platform, stressing that the plan was already in its final stage and when the web-based platform is finally launched, there would be no need for applicants seeking for C of O, survey and building plan approvals to physically submit paper documents for authorisation.
Sanwo-Olu charged residents and property developers applying for approvals to stop cutting corners and circumventing the process, stressing that sharp practices would only make it difficult for impatient applicants to get their documents approved.
READ: Nigeria invest $9.4 million in Shelter Afrique; emerge as the second largest shareholder
What they are saying
While speaking at the conference, the Governor of Lagos State said:
“From the first quarter of next year, we will be launching an online platform on which all land transactions will be done. When the project kick-starts next year, there will be one-stop shop for all transactions relating to land, including Governor’s approval on CofO, and building approval by Ministry of Physical Planning and Urban Development.”
READ: Tariffs may rise up, as FG prepares to invest $4.7 billion in power sector
“We have given our commitment to this, because of the need to improve the turn-around-time from when people submit their requests for approval and the time the authorisation is completed. We cannot afford to disappoint private investors and applicants seeking real-time approval. We are raising our capacity so that we can respond to the requests and discharge them.”
Special Adviser to the Governor on Housing, Mrs. Toke Benson-Awoyinka said: “As a Government that is determined to bridge the housing deficit in the State, we are aware of our role in not just the provision of houses, but also create an enabling environment for the private sector working hand in hand to the desired end.”
READ: FAAC disburses N639.9 billion in October 2020, allocation drops by 6.2%
What this means
- It is important to know that by the time the web-server is done, all documentation and payments will be done by applicants from the comfort of their homes online.
- This move will further accelerate the process of getting approvals on land matters and create an enduring business-driven property development market in the State.
- The new development would bring about quick turnaround time in land transactions and boost private investors’ confidence in the provision of homeownership model that will address deficits in housing.
- This move is expected to consolidate on the gains from the mass housing scheme, and this would help to address inadequacy in housing, re-build integrity in the housing market and gain the confidence of individuals and private developers in land matters in Lagos State.
Business
Lagos Assembly passes Public Complaints and Anti-Corruption Bill into law
Lagos State House of Assembly has signed into law a bill on public complaints and anti-corruption.
A bill that aims to establish the Lagos State Public Complaints and Anti-Corruption Commission has been passed into law.
This is according to a notification by a member of the Lagos State House of Assembly, Honourable Jude Idimogu.
Sequel to a third reading of the bill and a subsequent unanimous voice vote, the bill was finally passed into law on Tuesday, December 8, 2020.
READ: Bill to regulate real estate scales through 2nd reading in Lagos Assembly
About the bill
Nairametrics gathered that the Bill seeks to address issues relating to public complaints bothering on accountability of public officers in the state by the proposed commission, mediating in disputes between person(s) to person(s), and government to person(s), especially on administrative procedures that can cause injustice within the administrative jurisdiction.
READ: Bill to assist banks recover bad loans scales through 2nd reading in Senate
Nairametrics also gathered that the bill went through a public hearing on Friday, October 30, 2020, at the Assembly pavilion.
To expedite the process, the Speaker of the House, Rt. Hon. Mudashiru Obasa directed the Clerk, Barrister Olalekan Onafeko, to forward a clean copy of the bill to Mr. Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu for his assent.
READ: Six bank MDs in EFCC net over alleged N2billion fraud
What you should know
The law consists of 73 sections with some of the following provisions. Section 14 (2) states that the Commission shall be responsible for the:
- (a) enforcement and due administration of the provision of this law.
- (b) investigation of all financial crimes and anti-corruption cases in the state.
- (c) coordination and enforcement of all anti-corruption and financial crime law and enforcement functions conferred on any other person or authority with regards to the finances and assets of the state Government.
- (d) adoption and enforcement of measures to ensure transparency in the management of resources of the State Government.
- (e) adoption of measures to identify, trace, freeze, confiscate, or seize proceeds derived from acts of corruption and financial crimes related offences or properties, the value of which correspond to such proceeds
READ: FEC approves 2020 Finance bill as FG denies plans to increase taxes
READ: The health and economic implications of the Tobacco Control Bill