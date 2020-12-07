GITEX 2020: Nigeria receives $50m Start-up investment – Pantami

The start-up investment funds in Nigeria have been boosted with the sum of $50m for the support of various start-ups in the country through the government’s digital economy and innovations policy.

This disclosure was made by the Minister of Communications and Digital Economy, Dr Isa Pantami, as he unveiled Nigeria’s Pavilion at the 2020 40th Gulf Information Technology Exhibition (GITEX), holding at Dubai, United Arab Emirates.

Dr. Pantami noted that the journey of start-ups is a tough one indeed but implored all to be consistent and steadfast as the breakthroughs always come after several years.

He gave insight into the success story of Amazon that has grown to become a global brand with huge profit today after several years of trials and failures.

According to him, “The startups need to be mentored. Any start-up without mentorship cannot be successful on the platter of gold, you need to be patient and consistent.

“You have to be steadfast and partake in critical thinking as well as be analytic. The main challenge is not about funding, but mentoring. That is why our focus now is on mentoring our young start-ups.

“We are also providing the enabling environment for them to thrive, so you discover that in the proposed finance bill 2020, there is reduction in small and medium enterprise taxes.

“If we are able to implement this plan in the next five years, our start-ups are going to be celebrated not only in Nigeria, but globally.”

