Funds Management
Much ado about Cordros Milestone Fund merger
When funds merge, one of them survives while the other is swallowed up by the surviving fund.
Information available from the most recently released NAV Summary Report by the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) indicated the absence of Cordros Milestone fund 2028.
As I usually do, I reached out to the Commission to alert them of the “seeming mistake”, however, I was told in response that the Cordros Milestone 2023 and Cordros Milestone 2028 had been merged into one fund, called Cordros Milestone (balanced) fund. To get to know more about the merger, I followed up with the fund management company.
READ: How risky is your Mutual Fund?
In an email exchange with the acting managing director of Cordros Asset Management Ltd, Mr. Adegbolahan Aina, who confirmed the merger, it was indicated that the merger took place after “getting the consent of the unitholders and subsequent approval by the Security and Exchange Commission”.
READ: SEC’s new rules on collective investment schemes: A step in the right direction
Advantages of the merger: The Acting managing director fund said that expected benefits of the merger include:
- Cost optimization by way of lower expense ratio which will in turn impact the performance of the now merged fund.
- Improved return on asset (ROA) arising from expected economies of scale.
- Resource Consolidation from the fact that the fund manager’s time will now be focused on one fund instead of two, a situation that is expected to improve returns.
READ: Mutual Funds in Nigeria and how they rank in reporting and transparency
Is Mutual Fund merge a new phenomenon?
Merging of mutual funds may be new in Nigeria, but it is not a new phenomenon in more advanced countries. In India, for example, more than 20 mutual funds merged in 2018 alone.
What happens when funds merge?
When funds merge, one of them survives while the other is swallowed up by the surviving fund. In the case of Cordros Milestone fund, the surviving fund is the Cordros Milestone fund 2023, although the name of the merged fund is simply Cordros Milestone Fund. From our analysis, unit holders of the then Cordros Milestone fund 2028, should receive 1.205 units of Cordros Milestone fund, to ensure that they maintain their proportionate unit holding before the merger. Therefore, unit holders of Cordros Milestone Fund 2028 should ensure that they do not receive a 1 for 1 unit, because they would lose out if that happens.
READ: Cowrywise launches 6 new mutual funds
Effect on Unit Holders
When mutual funds merge, unit holders get affected either adversely or beneficially, depending on the similarities that exist between the merged funds. However, in the case of Cordros Milestone funds, unit holders may not be affected beyond the advantages already noted above by the acting managing director of the funds. This is because the two funds that are now merged are very similar in all respect. The investment objectives, the investment strategy, the management fees and even the risk characteristics are so similar that the merger may not affect unit holders’ realization of their investment objectives and risk profile.
READ: Mutual Fund Reporting: A call for standardization
Conclusion: Because of the similarities of these two funds, it does look like mutual fund mergers are a nonevent, but actually, they are events that unit holders should pay particular attention to when funds that are dissimilar are merged. Therefore, I will do an article on what to consider when mutual funds merge, in my next article.
READ: Best Mutual Funds in Nigeria
Funds Management
Pension contributions grew by N184.68 bn in Q3 2020
PenCom’s Q3 2020 report has revealed a total pension contributions growth of N184.68 billion.
The third quarter (Q3) report released by the National Pension Commission (PENCOM) indicates that the total pension contributions grew by N184.68 billion in Q3 2020.
- Of this sum, the Public sector contributed N117.70 billion, 63.73%.
- The private sector contributed the sum of N66.98 billion, 36.27%.
READ: N213.07m recovered from defaulting employers in Q3 2020 – PENCOM
READ: Private Sector drives industry growth, as PenCom remits N7.4bn into RSA
According to the report, the cumulative pension contributions received from both the public and private sectors from inception to the end of the third quarter of 2020 (Q3 2020) amounts to N6.38 trillion.
This represents a growth of 2.98% of the cumulative contributions as of the end of the second quarter 2020 (Q2 2020) at N6.19 trillion.
READ: Nigeria’s pension assets rise to N10.8 trillion in May 2020
- The cumulative pension contributions of the public sector increased by 3.76% from N3.13 trillion as at the end of Q2 2020 to N3.25 trillion as at the end of Q3 2020.
- On the other hand, the cumulative pension contributions of the private sector on the increased by 2.19% from N3.06 trillion as at the end of Q2 2020 to N3.13 trillion as at the end of Q3 2020.
READ: Nigeria’s oil sector contracts by 13.89%, as covid-19 plunges economy into recession
A collapse of the industry portfolio shows that the the funds were mainly invested in Federal Government Securities, with an allocation of about 65.29% the total pension assets (FGN Bonds: 57.41%, Treasury Bills: 6.75%, Sukuk Bonds: 0.93%, while Agency Bonds and Green Bonds: less than 1%) during Q3 2020.
READ: PenCom recovers outstanding contributions from Defaulters
READ: Sacked workers cash in N2.56 billion in 25% early pension withdrawal
Bottom line
Our earnest expectation is that the pension assets would grow much more, even with the launch of the Retirement Savings Account transfer system and the deepening of the market with a micro-pension window to reach all and sundry.
READ: Unity Bank Plc posts gross earnings of N11.04 billion in Q3 2020
Funds Management
N213.07m recovered from defaulting employers in Q3 2020 – PENCOM
The sum of N213,071,826.04 was recovered from 13 defaulting employers, according to PenCom’s Q3 2020 report.
The third quarter (Q3) report released by the National Pension Commission (PENCOM) indicates that the sum of N213,071,826.04 was recovered from 13 defaulting employers.
The recovery was made possible as a result of the issuance of demand notices to the defaulting employers and aggressive follow-ups by the recovery agents appointed by PENCOM for this purpose.
READ: Sacked workers cash in N2.56 billion in 25% early pension withdrawal
READ: Recession; proactive measures not cyclical factors can resuscitate economy
According to the report, “Following the issuance of demand notices to defaulting employers whose pension liabilities had been established by the Recovery Agents, a sum of N213,071,826.04, (representing principal contributions of N156,533,438.35 and penalty of N56,538,387.69), was recovered from 13 defaulting employers.”
- The amount comprises of principal contributions of N156,533,438.35 and penalty of N56,538,387.69.
- The pension industry in Q3 2020 recorded a growth of 1.18% QoQ in the scheme membership, moving from 9.10 million contributors in Q2 2020 to 9.2 million contributors in Q3 2020, largely driven by the increase of 107, 312 new contributors under the Retired Savings Account (RSA) scheme.
READ: Nigeria generates N416.01 billion from Company Income Tax in Q3 2020
READ: FBN Holdings Plc posts Profit of N21.9 billion in Q3 2020
What you should know
- PenCom, on November 16, 2020, launched a Retirement Savings Account (RSA) transfer system, which is expected to introduce competitiveness/efficiency amongst the operators and flexibility for the contributors to switch between operators, to gain better values and services.
- In Nigeria, employers contribute 10% of the salary and the employee contributes 8%, and a total of 18% is expected to be remitted by the employers every month to the PFAs.
READ: PenCom recovers outstanding contributions from Defaulters
READ: Aviation contribution to GDP drops by 38.86% in Q3 2020 – NBS
Funds Management
Over 2,100 RSA holders applied for transfer – PENCOM
PenCom says over 2,100 applications for PFA transfer were submitted and received by the commission between November 16 and 30.
The Retirement Savings Account holders have started reacting to the transfer window recently launched by PENCOM.
Over 2,100 applications have so far been received, between November 16 and November 30, 2020, seeking to transfer from one current Pension Fund Administrator to another.
READ: Rich Bitcoin investor moved $175 million worth of BTC for just $0.84
According to NAN, this development was disclosed by Mr Polycarp Anyanwu, Head, Information Communication Technology unit of PENCOM, at the virtual 2020 Pension Fund Operators Association of Nigeria media seminar.
According to Mr. Anyanwu, “Over 2,100 applications were submitted and received by the commission between November 16 and 30. The transfer window known as the Retirement Savings Account Transfer System (RTS) is in accordance with Section 13 of the Pension Reform Act, 2014. It permits contributors to move their RSA’s through a transfer window from PFA to another, provided that it is not more than once in a year.’’
READ: Is the pension asset just another cookie jar?
READ: Nigeria’s Micro Pension industry: A gold mine waiting to be tapped
What you should know
- The Transfer window was launched on November 16, 2020 to allow pension contributors switch from their current PFA to a new PFA of their choice.
- According to Mr. Anyanwu, most of the pension contributors seeking to switch to a new PFA were those not satisfied with the service delivery of their current pension fund handlers.
- RSA Transfer System window has four quarters in a year – March 31, June 30, September 31, and December 31, in which contributors can change their PFAs once within the year.
- The over 2,100 applications received so far would be processed for the December 31, 2020 window.
READ: Nigerian pension funds increase exposure to foreign money market funds
READ: Lagos State retirees get accrued pension rights valued at N784m