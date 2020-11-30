Funds Management
How risky is your Mutual Fund?
As an investor, it is not out of place to understand the role that risk plays in managing your funds and as an ingredient to investment.
In my several years of analyzing and writing on Nigerian mutual funds, many questions that I have been asked bothers mostly on mutual fund performances or returns. No one has ever asked me about mutual fund risks, as if the risk is not of any importance to them.
Risk is one of the things that should concern you as an investor. Risk is an ingredient of every type of investment. As an investor, you cannot totally run away from it but you can manage it through diversification, by selecting and mixing your portfolio up with assets of varying risks and correlations.
Risk management starts with an understanding of what risk is and how to measure it. It also needs an understanding and a self-analysis of an investor, with a view to knowing the investors’ risk tolerance or appetite.
Different investors have different appetite or tolerance for risk. The amount of risk each investor is willing to take in order to achieve a given return is his risk tolerance. Conservative investors opt for low-risk investments, the downside of which is that they have to live with low returns too, while aggressive investors go for high risk-high return investment types.
What is Risk?
According to the dictionary, “Risk is a situation involving exposure to danger or harm”. However, when the word risk is used with respect to mutual funds or stocks, it implies volatility.
Volatility on the other hand, is the fluctuations in the unit prices of mutual funds or stocks. The greater that volatility, the greater the risk. Mutual fund risks are indicated with historical volatility.
How do investors measure risk?
There are many measures of mutual fund risk, but the most basic is standard deviation. When standard deviation is calculated with respect to a mutual fund, it is calculated as a measure of the extent to which the actual performance of the mutual fund in question has deviated from the average performance.
How Mutual Fund Standard Deviation should be used
Investors use and should use standard deviation to rank mutual funds’ risk with a view to uncovering which fund aligns with the investor’s risk appetite and tolerance. Though mutual funds can be ranked in accordance with their risk as indicated by their standard deviations, there are other risk-adjusted measures that can help an investor to sift between mutual funds in the selection process.
Here are some of them:
- Sharpe Ratio: Sharpe ratio is a risk-adjusted statistic that tells an investor if the returns a mutual fund made over a period of time is commensurate with the risk exhibited by that mutual fund over the same time period. A fund with a higher Sharpe ratio should be more preferable to one with a lower Sharpe ratio.
- Alpha: It is another measure of mutual fund risk-adjusted performance. Alpha is a measure of the extent to which a mutual fund performs better than a given but suitable market index. Using the Nigeria All Share index as an example, a mutual fund with an Alpha measure of 1% implies that the fund outperformed the ASI by 1%. Alpha helps to know if a fund performance is due to manager’s asset allocation skills or due to luck. It is therefore a fund manager selection tool as well.
- Beta: Beta is a measure of the volatility of a mutual fund in relation to the volatility of a given but suitable market index. A higher beta indicates that the mutual fund has more volatility and therefore more risk than the index in question. Beta is calculated by conducting a regression analysis of mutual fund returns versus index returns over a period of time.
- R-Squared: It is a statistic that measures what percentage of movement in or returns from a mutual fund that can be attributed to movements in the overall market index. A fund with an R-Squared of .9 indicates a high correlation with the market and that 90% of the returns from the fund can be explained by events in the overall market. R-Squared therefore, helps to uncover how a fund manager’s asset allocation ability benefits a mutual fund. It could be useful in not only fund selection but also in manager selection.
I have intentionally belaboured you with all the above seemingly boring piece of this article, so you will understand the basis for my selection of the 5 low-risk mutual funds in Nigeria with positive Alpha. This analysis is based on the NAV Summary Report from January 2010 to November 6th 2020.
Here they are:
.Source: Quantitative Financial Analytics
- Stanbic IBTC Bond Fund: This is currently the fund with the lowest risk. According to Quantitative Financial Analytics, Stanbic IBTC Bond fund has a standard deviation of 0.15, an Alpha of 2.09 and a Sharpe ratio of 4.15.
- Stanbic IBTC Absolute Fund: This is the second-lowest risk mutual fund in Nigeria. It has a standard deviation of 0.18, an Alpha of 1.81, and a Sharpe ratio of 2.83
- Legacy Short Maturity Fund: This is the third-lowest risk mutual fund in Nigeria. This fund has a standard deviation of 0.2, an Alpha of 2.08, and a Sharpe ratio of 2.78
- Stanbic IBTC Guaranteed Fund: This is the fourth-lowest risk mutual fund in Nigeria going by its standard deviation of 0.22, an Alpha of 2.96, and Sharpe ratio of 4.03
- Coral Income Fund: This is the fifth-lowest risk mutual fund in Nigeria as indicated by its standard deviation of 0.43, an Alpha of 0.38, and a Sharpe ratio of 0.25
Bottom line
Note that this ranking is solely driven by the standard deviation as a measure of risk. However, the ranking changes when done on a risk-adjusted basis of Sharpe Ratio. I will do a piece on risk-adjusted ranking in my next article.
Funds Management
Before you transfer RSA: Best Pension Fund managers in Nigeria (1)
Pension fund managers based on the availability of information on the website, responsiveness to inquiries, and ease of navigation of the websites, among other factors.
In a recently published article, I did a piece on what to look for in a fund manager. Since then, a few people have contacted me to ask for my recommendations.
Unfortunately, I do not recommend fund managers, however, I try as much as possible to put the facts out there and leave readers, RSA holders and investors, to make their choice. This is even more important now with the transfer window open for RSA holders.
For those who want to use the pension fund performance as part of the decision variable for choosing where to transfer to, please refer to my recent piece on the YTD ranking of pension funds or contact me directly via the comments page of this article.
READ: Sacked workers cash in N2.56 billion in 25% early pension withdrawal
Recently, I did a piece on the most transparent pension fund administrators in Nigeria, that article too can be a reference point. Although, a lot has changed since I wrote that piece, either as a result of the article or as a result of adherence to best practice requirements by the pension fund administrators or managers.
So, here are my take on pension fund managers based on the availability of information on the website, responsiveness to enquiries, and ease of navigation of the websites, among other factors, in no particular order.
READ: SEC extends deadline for filing quarterly financial statement due on October 30, 2020
OAK Pension Fund Administrators
Wow! OAk, you rock! This fund administrator packaged the pricing information in such a downloadable form that anyone can see it in pdf format for the entire month. However, the only issue is that for anyone without the ability to translate pdf files into excel, the historical analysis may be a problem.
Current and past Funds’ audited financial statements are also available for download. I did not see a chart of the fees or portfolio structure, two pertinent pieces of information that investors may need.
Explore Data on the Nairametrics Research Website
Sigma Fund Administrators
Its presentation of the daily reporting for all four funds is a beauty to behold. The data comes in an easily downloadable form. With their information on portfolio structure, it is easy to know what the funds are invested in and to what extent.
You can also easily find the fee structure, which shows you how much fee you are or will be charged. Also available, are current and past audited financial statements for the various pension funds.
READ: NNPC releases audited financial statements, refineries record losses of N154 billion
First Guarantee Fund Administrators
It reported on all 4 in the last 10 business days, thereby meeting the minimum requirement. Again, it would have been good to show the entire month for people who had no time to visit the site weekly.
The implication of this is that historical data is lacking on the site. There is information on portfolio structure, so it is easily discernible what the funds invest in, however, I could not see any fee chart that shows what investors are being charged. There are audited financial statements but they take an undue amount of time to open up when clicked on.
READ: PZ Cussons suffers a pre-tax loss of N7.984 billion in 2020
Stanbic IBTC Fund Administrators
This is one of the most transparent fund managers in Nigeria in mutual and pension funds. In a beautiful format that can be copied, this fund administrator reports its prices for all 5 funds (including micro pension fund). With portfolio structure information readily available and up to date, you can see where your funds reinvested.
However, the only information I saw about fees, is the flat administration fee charge. There is need to put any other fee charged out there for investors to see. The audited financial reports on display are about the pension fund and fund returns for 2019. I did not see the returns for earlier years, although there is information on 3-year rolling returns.
Anchor Fund Administrators
It reports in a very imaginative form, where you can get pricing information for a long period of time. There is also an updated portfolio structure detailing what the funds are invested in and the percentages. There is also a rate of return page where you can see the historical performance of the funds. There are current and past financial reports on display for download and analysis.
READ: Nigeria’s pension fund assets increase to N8.14 trillion
Legacy Pension Fund Administrators
It reports on funds – all 5 funds (including micro pension fund), on beautifully and strategically positioned clickable icons on their website. The icons which opens up when you click on the view history, displays the required information which is accessible by defining the period of interest.
Information on the portfolio structure comes in a downloadable format, so you can easily know what the funds are invested in. There is information about the admin fees charged, but that is so close to the price icon that you need to look very closely to see.
The annual rate of return of the funds is also available dating from 2006 (depending on when the fund was launched). You can also see each fund audited financial statement, the latest of which is for 2019, as expected.
READ: Why African Alliance has not released its FY 2019 and Q1 2020 results
ARM Pension Fund Administrators
It reports on all 5 funds (including micro pension fund) on beautifully positioned and strategically clickable icons on their website. Past and current funds’ audited financial statements are readily available. It does not, however, look like there were information on portfolio structure, fee or rate of returns as I could not find those on the web site.
Conclusion
I will be releasing another part of this piece as it is not possible to evaluate all the PFAs in one article. So, stay tuned.
Funds Management
Cowrywise launches 6 new mutual funds
Cowrywise has partnered with Asset and Resource Management Holding Company (ARM Holdco) to launch six new mutual funds.
In a bid to attract more first time investors into the mutual funds’ space, Cowrywise recently announced its partnership with Asset and Resource Management Holding Company (ARM Holdco) to launch six (6) new mutual funds.
This is according to a disclosure by the firm, as seen by Nairametrics.
What they are saying
Cowrywise said: “We are excited to launch 6 new mutual funds from Asset and Resources Management Holding Company (ARM Holdco) on Cowrywise. With this partnership, Cowrywise users get more quality investment options in Naira and dollars. Also, this is in line with our continuous drive to get 10 million first time investors into the mutual funds’ space.”
What you should know
The six (6) new mutual funds listed are; ARM Eurobond Fund (Dollar fund), ARM Discovery Balanced Fund, ARM Aggressive Growth Fund, ARM Ethical Fund (Halal investments), ARM Money Market Fund, and ARM Fixed Income Fund.
According to Investopedia, a mutual fund is a type of financial vehicle made up of a pool of money collected from many investors to invest in securities like stocks, bonds, money market instruments, and other assets.
Funds Management
Pension Fund performance ranking for October 2020
Below are the 5 best performing RSA funds as at the end of October 2020, on a year to date (YTD) basis.
In what could be best described as magic, in an environment where the markets all over the world are grappling with the effects of a pandemic, Nigerian pension fund managers are churning out positive performances in double digits.
The high-interest regime that characterized the Nigerian market in the early to the tail end of 2019 paid off for many pension funds in Nigeria who recorded impressive performances in 2019. It, however, beats my imagination that under current low-interest regime of 2020 and other headwinds in the market, that pension fund managers would even do better, in terms of performance in 2020.
Going by an analysis conducted by Quantitative Financial Analytics based on pricing information gleaned from various fund managers’ websites, the Retirement Savings Account (RSA) category made an average of 18.61%, with returns ranging from 52% to 8.99%.
Information about the performance of Crusader Pension RSA was not available and efforts to get such information yielded no result. Crusader Pensions RSA is therefore excluded in this report.
Below are the 5 best performing RSA funds as at the end of October 2020, on a year to date (YTD) basis.
Best Performing Fund:
Name of Fund: NLPC Pensions RSA Pension Fund 2
YTD Performance %: 52%
YTD Gain per unit: N2.05
2nd Best Performing Fund:
Name of Fund: AXA Pensions RSA fund 2
YTD Performance %: 29.2%
YTD Gain per unit: N0.88
3rd Best Performing Fund:
Name of Fund: Anchor Pensions RSA Fund 2
YTD Performance %: 26.87%
YTD Gain per unit: N0.73
4th Best Performing Fund:
Name of Fund: Fidelity Pensions RSA Fund 2
YTD Performance %: 23.34%
YTD Gain per unit: N0.75
5th Best Performing Fund:
Name of Fund: OAK Pensions RSA Fund 2
YTD Performance %: 22.44%
YTD Gain per unit: N0.68
Retiree Fund Performance
Retiree Pension funds, otherwise known as fund 4, performed slightly less than the RSA funds. On average, Retiree funds generated an average return of 15.15% on a YTD basis as at October 2020. The returns which ranged from 39.26% to 7.65% have the NPLC Retiree fund taking the lead. Again, Crusader Retiree Pensions funds is excluded from the analysis for lack of data.
Here are the best 5 Retiree funds.
Best Performing Fund:
Name of Fund: NLPC Pension Retiree Fund 4
YTD Performance %: 39.26%
YTD Gain per unit: N1.34
2nd Best Performing Fund:
Name of Fund: Investment One Pensions Retiree fund 4
YTD Performance %: 36.18%
YTD Gain per unit: N0.91
3rd Best Performing Fund:
Name of Fund: Fidelity Pensions Retiree Fund 4
YTD Performance %: 24.64%
YTD Gain per unit: N0.81
4th Best Performing Fund:
Name of Fund: AXA Pensions Retiree Fund 4
YTD Performance %: 21.56%
YTD Gain per unit: N0.65
5th Best Performing Fund:
Name of Fund: NPF Pensions Retiree Fund 4
YTD Performance %: 19.19%
YTD Gain per unit: N0.28
PENCOM Transfer Window
The type of performance noted above is good news for retirement planning. The goal of anyone planning and saving for retirement is to make such gains that would enable them retire gracefully and with so much financial accumulation that could help them do just that.
The importance of knowing how pension funds have and continue to perform cannot be timelier than now, given that the National Pension Commission of Nigeria has opened the transfer window for RSA account holders to decide on where to transfer their pension funds.
While it is widely known that past performance is not an indication of future performance, pension fund performance alone should not be the only reason or decision variable in transferring from one pension fund administrator (PFA) to another.
RSA account holders are enjoined to make their decisions as holistic as possible by considering all the factors before they move their funds. For those who want a complete list of the YTD performance of pension funds, you can make such request through the comment section of this publication.
