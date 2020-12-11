Cryptocurrency
Insurance giant, MassMutual buys $100 million worth of Bitcoin
Massachusetts Mutual Life Insurance Co. bought about $100 million in Bitcoin for its investment purposes.
A household name in the world’s insurance business, Massachusetts Mutual Life Insurance Co., has of late gone into the crypto-verse.
- Just recently, it bought about $100 million in Bitcoin for investment purposes.
- Also, in a report credited to WSJ, the insurance giant acquired a $5 million minority equity stake in NYDIG, a subsidiary of Stone Ridge, that offers crypto services to institutional investors.
- NYDIG presently has about $2.3 billion in crypto assets under management, which would also help in facilitating custody services for MassMutual’s Bitcoins.
- The investment in Bitcoin will represent 0.04% of the general investment account of nearly $235 billion as of September 30, MassMutual said.
“We see this initial investment as a first step, and like any investment, may explore future opportunities,” Spokeswoman, Chelsea Haraty, said in an email.
What this means
Although, the recent crypto investments made by the insurance giant is regarded as little when compared to its total investment holdings, such a move adds MassMutual to the list of elite financial firms buying bitcoins.
What you should know
- MassMutual has been in the business of insuring as far back as the 18th century. It is also known as the Massachusetts Mutual Life Insurance Company.
- MassMutual founded in 1851, serves over 5 million customers.
- With its headquarters in Massachusetts, the company provides financial products such as life insurance, long term care insurance, disability income insurance, retirement/401(k) plan services, and annuities.
- Bitcoin peaked in late November at $19,835, hitting its 2017 high, and currently trades slightly below $18k with a return of more than 150% YTD.
- At the time of writing this report, Bitcoin was trading at around $17,980 with a daily trading volume of $28 Billion. It has been down 2.32% in the last 24 hours. It now has a market capitalization of $334 Billion, with a circulating supply of 18,567,806 BTC coins and a maximum supply of 21,000,000 BTC coins.
Cryptocurrency
Over 725 million XRP worth $400 million moved by unknown investors
Recent transactions made by unknown investors reveals them moving over 725 million XRP worth over $400 million.
The third most valuable crypto by market value, XRP, is in the news again. Large investors have increased the pace at which they make transfers, hinting that something significant is about to happen in the crypto-verse.
Recent transactions made by unknown investors as seen from Whale Alert, an advanced crypto tracker, revealed them moving over 725 million XRP worth over $400 million from one point to another, in at least 5 transactions in the span of a day.
Nairametrics captured the top transactions seen in the last 24 hours:
- 325,000,000 XRP (188,114,715 USD) transferred from Uphold to an unknown wallet.
🚨 🚨 🚨 🚨 🚨 🚨 🚨 🚨 🚨 🚨 325,000,000 #XRP (188,114,715 USD) transferred from #Uphold to unknown wallet
— Whale Alert (@whale_alert) December 10, 2020
2. 100,000,000 XRP (57,684,586 USD) transferred from Ripple to Uphold.
🚨 🚨 🚨 🚨 🚨 100,000,000 #XRP (57,684,586 USD) transferred from Ripple to #Uphold
— Whale Alert (@whale_alert) December 10, 2020
3. 225,000,000 XRP (130,538,710 USD) transferred from Ripple to Uphold.
🚨 🚨 🚨 🚨 🚨 🚨 🚨 🚨 🚨 🚨 225,000,000 #XRP (130,538,710 USD) transferred from Ripple to #Uphold
— Whale Alert (@whale_alert) December 10, 2020
- At the time of writing, XRP traded at $0.562019 with a daily trading volume of $9,911,368,213. It has been down 1.83% in the last 24 hours.
- XRP has a market capitalization of $25,490,264,712. It has a circulating supply of 45,354,822,131 XRP coins, and a maximum supply of 100,000,000,000 XRP coins.
What this means: There are no clear reasons behind such rampant activities seen lately as regards XRP transactions, but Nairmetrics, through its data feed, observed that large entities of XRP are definitely increasing their stakes in XRP astronomically.
What you must know: Ripple (XRP) plays a dual role as a payment platform and a currency. The platform is an open-source platform that is created to allow quick and cheap transactions.
Unlike its crypto rival, Bitcoin, which was never intended to be a simple payment system, Ripple has gained the attention of major global banks such as Standard Chartered and Barclays for international transactions worldwide.
Cryptocurrency
Covesting reveals surprise COV token burn to celebrate utility implementation launch
Here’s why the COV utility token implementation is so significant to the trading community.
To the joy of early adopters of the COV token, and to celebrate the launch of the token’s utility implementation within the Covesting copy trading module on PrimeXBT, the company surprised the community with a previously unannounced token burn.
Token burns reduce the supply of cryptocurrencies, making them even more scarce, and increasing long-term value per coin. But at the same time, less coins to go around, means that prices could increase quicker even if demand doesn’t.
Here’s why the COV utility token implementation is so significant to the trading community, and why token burns like this will improve the token’s long-term value proposition for holders.
How The COV Utility Token Will Become Central To Covesting Copy Trading
Although PrimeXBT and Covesting aren’t newcomers to the crypto space, the full Covesting module experience was only just introduced to the trading community globally earlier in the year, after an extended beta phase to polish and prepare the revolutionary product.
Since then, the peer-to-peer copy trading module that connects followers with strategy managers who demonstrate their positive trading performance via a transparent leaderboard has surged in popularity and the community has grown as competition between traders from around the world heats up.
Some of the best strategy managers found on the fully transparent leaderboards boast profits of as much as 10,000%, bringing their followers enormous returns.
Covesting’s plan all along, however, was to launch the copy trading module, then later amplify the platform’s full potential through implementing the COV utility token into the platform to unlock a world of benefits. That day is finally here, and was well worth the wait.
COV Token Utility: The Profit Boosting Benefits You Need To Know About
Just yesterday, the company revealed that COV token utility implementation was complete and now live for all of the platform’s users to take advantage of. The COV utility token integration marks the completion of phase two of the Covesting launch.
COV token implementation unlocks added profit-boosting benefits such as followers bypassing normal entry fees (1%), or improving the profit share split between the platform and the user in favor of the user. Strategy managers can benefit too, by buying COV tokens to unlock up to a 75% discount on trading fees.
However, another incredible important benefit of holding the COV token, is the regularly scheduled token burns that reduce the overall supply, thus increasing its long-term value potential per coin. Covesting says its plan is to burn up to 50% of all fees collected through the copy-trading module.
Regularly scheduled token burns were planned all along for the COV token and makes the Covesting copy trading module proposition even more appealing and attractive for both traders and holders. But because of how anticipated the launch of COV token implementation is, Covesting revealed a major surprise to the community at the last minute to commemorate the milestone being reached.
Covesting shocked the community with a surprise token burn, burning 186,127 COV tokens, which is roughly the equivalent of $124,946 USD.
COV tokens are available at Kucoin and Uniswap currently, but for simplicity sake, PrimeXBT is allowing users to activate the utility directly with BTC from within the Covesting copy trading module under the COV token utility section.
If you haven’t already checked out Covesting yet for yourself, check it out today to discover a brand new way to trade, and learn why the COV utility token may be the next coin sooner or later to appear in the top ten assets by market cap.
Cryptocurrency
U.S Biggest bank, JP Morgan Chase says Bitcoin might displace gold
JP Morgan Chase analyst anticipates that prevailing fundamentals could turn global investors away from gold and increase their inflows to Bitcoin.
The widespread acceptance of the flagship crypto, Bitcoin, as a store for value is having a direct impact on the popular safe-haven asset, gold.
Thus, it is setting the stage for a major change in institutional asset allocation between the two, according to experts at America’s biggest bank JPMorgan Chase.
Highly revered JP Morgan Chase analyst, Nikolaos Panigirtzoglou, anticipated that gold prevailing fundamentals could turn global investors away from it and increase their inflows to Bitcoin in a matter of few years, leading to a large divergence in price between Bitcoin and Gold.
JP Morgan chase acknowledged that although Bitcoin accounts for 0.18% of assets held by the world’s elite that include their family offices, compared with 3.3% for gold ETFs, which gave further insights that only a small reallocation from gold to Bitcoin could change the status quo for the yellow metal.
What they are saying
America’s most valuable bank, JPMorgan Chase, also spoke on why it believes the odds are with Bitcoin to keep rising in value.
- “Even a modest crowding out of gold as an ‘alternative’ currency over the longer term would imply doubling or tripling of the bitcoin price,” JPMorgan Chase said.
And over time, Bitcoin could be held for other reasons such as for making payments, not just for being a store of wealth as gold is, according to JPMorgan Chase
- “Cryptocurrencies derive value not only because they serve as stores of wealth but also due to their utility as a means of payment. The more economic agents accept cryptocurrencies as a means of payment in the future, the higher their utility and value,” JPMorgan Chase explained.
What this means
In a press release to clients that was obtained by Bloomberg, the bank said:
“The adoption of bitcoin by institutional investors has only begun, while for gold, its adoption by institutional investors is very advanced. If this medium to longer-term thesis proves right, the price of gold would suffer from a structural headwind over the coming years.”
In the short term though, “there’s a good chance that Bitcoin prices have overshot and gold is due for recovery”, the U.S elite bank added.
What you should know
Nairametrics, some weeks ago, revealed America’s biggest bank, JP Morgan Chase, released a statement on the world’s flagship crypto, where it said that Bitcoin has what it takes to challenge gold’s status as the go-to alternative financial asset.
- When compared to other financial assets like gold and crude oil, Bitcoin looks relatively small, considering that it has a market capitalization of $242 billion, compared to the precious metal’s (Gold) $2.6 trillion market value.
- However, this means the crypto has more room for upside and can potentially compete with gold as the preferred alternative currency.
