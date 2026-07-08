Premium Pension, Trustfund Pensions propose merger to create Nigeria’s third largest PFA

Premium Pension Limited and Trustfund Pensions Limited have proposed a merger that will create Nigeria's third-largest Pension Fund Administrator (PFA).

Premium Pension Limited and Trustfund Pensions Limited have proposed a merger that will create Nigeria’s third-largest Pension Fund Administrator (PFA).

This was disclosed in the merger notification published by the Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Commission (FCCPC) on Tuesday.

The proposed transaction, if approved, will combine the businesses of both firms into a single entity to be known as Premium Trustfund Pensions Limited, which is expected to rank third in the country’s pension industry.

What they are saying

According to the FCCPC notification, the transaction will be implemented through a Scheme of Merger in line with Section 711 of the Companies and Allied Matters Act (CAMA) 2020.

“The merger affects the Nigerian Pension Fund Administration (PFA) market. Premium Pension and Trustfund Pensions are currently the 5th and 6th largest PFAs, respectively. Following the merger, the combined entity is projected to rank 3rd,” the FCCPC states in the notification.

Under the arrangement, all assets, liabilities and undertakings of Premium Pension will be transferred to Trustfund Pensions, after which Premium Pension will be dissolved without being wound up.

Premium Pension was incorporated in 2005 and licensed by the National Pension Commission (PenCom) in December of the same year to operate as a Pension Fund Administrator.

Trustfund Pensions was incorporated in 2004 and also received its PFA licence from PenCom in December 2005.

More insights

According to the notification, both firms currently manage Retirement Savings Account (RSA) Funds I to VI, including the Micro Pension Fund for workers in the informal sector and non-interest Shari’ah-compliant funds.

They also administer Approved Existing Schemes, the Transitional Contributory Fund, Voluntary Contributions and related pension administration services across the 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory.

The companies said the merger is expected to deliver strategic, operational and financial benefits to contributors and other stakeholders.

Among the expected gains are the creation of a top three pension fund administrator with greater scale and operational efficiency, allowing the combined entity to optimise costs, streamline processes and improve service delivery.

The merger is also expected to strengthen investment management capabilities through deeper industry expertise, enhanced research and improved asset allocation strategies, while broadening the company’s national reach by leveraging the combined branch network and digital platforms of both organisations.

In addition, the firms said the transaction would enable the merged entity to diversify its product offerings and better serve Nigeria’s growing population of workers across both the formal and informal sectors.

Get up to speed

The Nigerian pension industry is not new to mergers and acquisitions as operators embrace consolidation to strengthen their position in the market.

In 2022, Access Holdings, the parent company of First Guarantee Pension Limited (FGPL) acquired the entire issued shares of Actis Golf Nigeria Limited (AGNL), owner of Sigma Pension.

Access Holdings merged the operations of FGPL and Sigma to create Nigeria’s fourth-largest Pension Fund Administrator by asset under management.

Last year, Leadway Holdings Limited also completed the acquisition of 100% equity interest in Pensions Alliance Limited (PAL), following regulatory approval from the National Pension Commission (PenCom), positioning Leadway as one of the largest and most resilient pension fund administrators in the country.

The latest consolidation in the industry is also coming on the back of a sweeping revision to the capital requirements for PFAs and Pension Fund Custodians (PFCs).

PenCom last year raised the minimum threshold for PFAs tenfold, from N2 billion to N20 billion.

According to the regulator, PFAs with Assets Under Management (AUM) of N500 billion and above must now maintain a capital base of N20 billion plus 1% of the excess AUM beyond N500 billion.

PFAs with AUM below N500 billion are also required to meet the new N20 billion minimum. Special Purpose PFAs, such as NPF Pensions Limited, must hold N30 billion, while the Nigerian University Pension Management Company Limited is required to maintain N20 billion.

What you should know

The two companies’ proposed merger comes amid regulatory shifts in the country’s pension industry.

Last week, the National Pension Commission granted a 24-month regulatory forbearance permitting PFAs to invest in a broader range of securities issued by the parent companies of their respective Pension Fund Custodians (PFCs).

According to PenCom, the measure reflects prevailing market realities, including operational constraints and the limited availability of quality investable instruments in the domestic market.

The Commission said the forbearance is designed to provide PFAs with greater portfolio flexibility, expand the universe of eligible investments, and improve diversification while supporting the generation of optimal risk-adjusted returns for pension contributors.