Flutterwave secures investment from Circle Ventures as it expands USDC payments, settlement across Africa

Flutterwave, Africa’s leading payments technology company, today announced a strategic investment from Circle Ventures, the corporate venture arm of Circle Internet Group, Inc. (Circle) (NYSE:CRCL). This follows Flutterwave’s participation in the launch of Circle Payments Network in 2025. This investment supports Flutterwave’s effort to embed USDC settlement directly into the payment flows businesses already use […]

Flutterwave, Africa’s leading payments technology company, today announced a strategic investment from Circle Ventures, the corporate venture arm of Circle Internet Group, Inc. (Circle) (NYSE:CRCL).

This follows Flutterwave’s participation in the launch of Circle Payments Network in 2025.

This investment supports Flutterwave’s effort to embed USDC settlement directly into the payment flows businesses already use today. Merchants can collect locally and settle in USDC, reducing delays and costs while enabling near-instant settlement beyond traditional banking hours.

At the core of this investment is Flutterwave’s strategy to position stablecoins as critical financial infrastructure to provide reliable and fast settlements in Africa. By supporting USDC settlement within a compliance-first framework, Flutterwave enables blockchain-based payments that align with existing regulatory requirements and enterprise operating standards.

Commenting, Olugbenga “GB” Agboola, Founder and CEO of Flutterwave, said: “This support from Circle Ventures is about backing the rails that will power the next era of global money movement from Africa. Stablecoins like USDC are no longer an experiment; they are becoming core financial infrastructure. By embedding USDC settlement into our current payments infrastructure, we are building a system that lets businesses move money at the speed of the internet. This fundamentally changes how payments from Africa connect to the world and it positions Flutterwave as the default stablecoin gateway for the continent.”

Global stablecoin circulation currently exceeds $300 billion, with Africa emerging as one of the fastest-growing regions for its adoption. By expanding its platform into a multi-rail payment system that includes fiat, cards, bank transfers and stablecoins, Flutterwave is enabling businesses to choose the fastest, cheapest and most reliable settlement option for their needs.