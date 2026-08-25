Nigeria’s businesses are Losing Time – and Money – Moving Cash to the UK

Trade between Nigeria and the UK hit £7.6 billion in the year to December 2025, up 10.8% from the previous year, according to the UK’s Department for Business and Trade. Britain is Nigeria’s second-largest African trading partner. And the naira-to-pound corridor is one of the busiest in African commerce. None of that means the money […]

Trade between Nigeria and the UK hit £7.6 billion in the year to December 2025, up 10.8% from the previous year, according to the UK’s Department for Business and Trade. Britain is Nigeria’s second-largest African trading partner. And the naira-to-pound corridor is one of the busiest in African commerce.

None of that means the money moves easily.

For a Nigerian importer waiting on a UK supplier, or a Lagos-based firm trying to repatriate capital from a London subsidiary, the gap between “payment sent” and “payment settled” is still measured in days, not minutes – and the cost of that gap rarely shows up on an invoice.

The corridor is bigger than the headline trade numbers suggest

Trade flows are only part of the picture. Diaspora remittances tell a bigger story about how much money actually moves between the two economies.

Nigeria’s diaspora remittances are estimated at roughly $23 billion for 2025, according to central bank data compiled by researchers at Arbiterz – up from about $19.5 billion in 2023. The United States sends the most. The UK is not far behind: British-based Nigerians alone are estimated to have sent home more than $3.5 billion in a recent 12-month survey period, according to a 2025 remittance report by fintech OhentPay.

Layer business payments – supplier invoices, capital transfers, school fees, property transactions, professional services billing – on top of remittances, and the true volume of NGN–GBP flow each year is substantially larger than trade statistics alone capture.

Where the friction actually sits

The UK-Nigeria remittance corridor has historically charged 8-10% in fees, according to corridor analysis by Remitbee – more than double the 3% cost ceiling set under the UN’s Sustainable Development Goals for 2030. Even the broader UK average, across all outbound corridors, sits close to 6%, per Oxford’s Migration Observatory – still nearly double the SDG target.

Those numbers describe consumer remittances. For businesses moving five- and six-figure sums for trade settlement or capital repatriation, the mechanics are different, but the underlying friction – FX uncertainty, multi-day settlement, thin visibility into where a payment sits mid-transfer – is the same complaint finance teams raise on both sides of the corridor.

And the businesses affected are not a small population. Nigeria has an estimated 40 million micro, small and medium enterprises, accounting for more than 80% of all registered businesses in the country, according to Makreo Research and Consulting – a base for which cross-border payment friction is not an abstraction but a recurring line item.

Why speed has become a boardroom issue, not a back-office one

For a company moving money once, a two-day delay is an inconvenience. For a business paying a UK supplier monthly, financing regular imports, or managing capital between a Nigerian parent and a UK entity, unpredictable settlement times compound. They tie up working capital, complicate supplier relationships, and make treasury planning harder than it needs to be.

That has started to shift how businesses evaluate payment providers. The criteria increasingly cited by finance teams:

Settlement speed – same-day versus multi-day GBP settlement

– same-day versus multi-day GBP settlement FX transparency – the all-in cost, not just the headline rate

– the all-in cost, not just the headline rate Compliance depth – providers that understand both the Nigerian and UK regulatory environment

– providers that understand both the Nigerian and UK regulatory environment Reliability – infrastructure that performs consistently, not only on a good day

– infrastructure that performs consistently, not only on a good day Corridor expertise – providers built around Africa-UK flows specifically, rather than generic multi-currency wire services

That combination is opening space for specialist fintechs to compete with the correspondent-banking model that has long defined how money moves between the two countries.

Compliance is the part businesses underweight

Speed and pricing tend to dominate how businesses compare payment providers. Compliance is less visible, but it’s arguably the bigger risk. A payment provider moving money between Nigeria and the UK sits across two regulatory regimes at once – Nigerian FX and AML rules on one side, the UK’s Payment Services Regulations and FCA supervision on the other. Getting that wrong doesn’t just slow a transaction down; it can freeze it, or the funds, entirely.

That’s pushed compliance further up the list of what businesses ask a provider before they commit meaningful volume to it:

Is the firm actually licensed to move money in the UK, or just registered?

Does it understand Nigerian documentation and FX requirements well enough to avoid delays at the Nigerian end, not just the British one?

And does it have the banking relationships to back that up, rather than relying on a single correspondent bank that can freeze flows without warning?

Where TranzyPay fits

UK-based fintech TranzyPay is one of the providers built specifically for this corridor. It’s authorised by the UK’s Financial Conduct Authority as a Payment Institution, ensuring the highest level of compliance and trust.

Its offering centres on NGN-to-GBP payments with same-day GBP settlement, alongside broader multi-currency capabilities aimed at businesses rather than individual remittance senders. The company positions its edge as sitting at the intersection of the two markets it serves: a London headquarters and UK regulatory footing, paired with local knowledge of Nigerian payment rails, documentation requirements and FX rules that determine how smoothly a payment clears on the Nigerian side.

For a Nigerian business, that combination matters in practice. A provider that only understands UK compliance can still get tripped up by Nigerian-side FX documentation. One that only understands the Nigerian market may lack the UK licensing and banking relationships to settle reliably once funds reach Britain. TranzyPay’s pitch is that a corridor-specific provider needs both – not as a marketing line, but as the operational baseline for handling regular, higher-value business flows rather than one-off transfers.

The bottom line

Nigeria-UK trade is growing, up double digits in the latest annual figures, and diaspora and business payment flows already run well ahead of trade volumes alone. The next constraint on that growth is unlikely to be whether money can move between the two countries. It will be how efficiently it does.

For businesses moving funds regularly across the corridor, that efficiency question is becoming as commercially important as the underlying trade relationship itself.

Businesses looking to simplify their Nigeria-UK payment requirements can visit our website to onboard www.tranzypay.co.uk or email hello@tranzypay.co.uk to speak with the TranzyPay team to discuss their specific needs.