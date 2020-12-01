Funds Management
The pros and cons of Pension Fund Administrator transfer
Here, we highlight some of the advantages and disadvantages of transferring from one Pension Fund Administrator to another.
After my first article on the best pension fund managers in Nigeria, a few people have commented differently on the article.
In response to the comments, I have decided to do another article on the pros and cons of Pension Fund Administrator (PFA) transfer. Here are some of the advantages
Better Performance
The major reason for any investment is to make gains. Most investment gains are measured with investment performance. When a fund manager performs poorly relative to his or her peers and relative to the benchmark, he is due for a change. Therefore, an advantage of transferring from one PFA to another is that if the fund manager you transfer to has a history of consistently outperforming the peers and benchmark, you will benefit from the new fund manager’s higher performance.
Alignment with Risk Appetite
Each investor or RSA holder has his or her risk appetite and risk tolerance and different asset types or classes are suitable for different risk appetite. By looking through the portfolio structure of different PFAs, it is possible to know which PFA’s asset allocation best aligns with your risk appetite. Therefore, you get the advantage of aligning the PFA’s asset allocation to your risk appetite by transferring to the PFA whose asset allocation is in agreement to your risk make up.
Fund Manager Fee Management
Although the National Pension Commission, PenCom, has guidelines about the type of fees that fund managers should charge, there are slight disparities in fees charged by different PFAs. By reviewing the fee charts of different PFAs, you may be able to transfer to a PFA in such a way that you save on fees without sacrificing other beneficial services.
Experienced fund manager
It has been said that in fund management, asset allocation is everything. A fund’s performance depends so much on the asset allocation of the fund manager. Experience plays a big role in asset allocation. So, by transferring to a more experienced PFA, you stand the chance of benefiting from the experience of a fund manager through his asset allocation prowess.
There are also disadvantages from transferring from one PFA to another, below are some of them:
- Loss of Relationship: A disadvantage to switching from one PFA to another is that you may lose the relationship you have created or built with your old PFA and need some time to create that same relationship with the new PFA.
- Loss of market rally: When you switch PFAs, your old PFA has to transfer your account balance to the new PFA. Transferring from one PFA to another creates a gap in investment and you may miss any market rally that may occur during that gap. There is usually a cut off date for such transfers. So, if there is a market rally, by way of price increases within the gap period, you will miss out on that rally.
Conclusion
It is not mandatory that you transfer your RSA during a given transfer window, if you are happy with your current PFA’s performance, fees, etc, then stick with them, after all, past performance is not a guarantee for future performance and the devil you know, may be better than the angel you do not know.
Funds Management
How risky is your Mutual Fund?
As an investor, it is not out of place to understand the role that risk plays in managing your funds and as an ingredient to investment.
In my several years of analyzing and writing on Nigerian mutual funds, many questions that I have been asked bothers mostly on mutual fund performances or returns. No one has ever asked me about mutual fund risks, as if the risk is not of any importance to them.
Risk is one of the things that should concern you as an investor. Risk is an ingredient of every type of investment. As an investor, you cannot totally run away from it but you can manage it through diversification, by selecting and mixing your portfolio up with assets of varying risks and correlations.
Risk management starts with an understanding of what risk is and how to measure it. It also needs an understanding and a self-analysis of an investor, with a view to knowing the investors’ risk tolerance or appetite.
Different investors have different appetite or tolerance for risk. The amount of risk each investor is willing to take in order to achieve a given return is his risk tolerance. Conservative investors opt for low-risk investments, the downside of which is that they have to live with low returns too, while aggressive investors go for high risk-high return investment types.
What is Risk?
According to the dictionary, “Risk is a situation involving exposure to danger or harm”. However, when the word risk is used with respect to mutual funds or stocks, it implies volatility.
Volatility on the other hand, is the fluctuations in the unit prices of mutual funds or stocks. The greater that volatility, the greater the risk. Mutual fund risks are indicated with historical volatility.
How do investors measure risk?
There are many measures of mutual fund risk, but the most basic is standard deviation. When standard deviation is calculated with respect to a mutual fund, it is calculated as a measure of the extent to which the actual performance of the mutual fund in question has deviated from the average performance.
How Mutual Fund Standard Deviation should be used
Investors use and should use standard deviation to rank mutual funds’ risk with a view to uncovering which fund aligns with the investor’s risk appetite and tolerance. Though mutual funds can be ranked in accordance with their risk as indicated by their standard deviations, there are other risk-adjusted measures that can help an investor to sift between mutual funds in the selection process.
Here are some of them:
- Sharpe Ratio: Sharpe ratio is a risk-adjusted statistic that tells an investor if the returns a mutual fund made over a period of time is commensurate with the risk exhibited by that mutual fund over the same time period. A fund with a higher Sharpe ratio should be more preferable to one with a lower Sharpe ratio.
- Alpha: It is another measure of mutual fund risk-adjusted performance. Alpha is a measure of the extent to which a mutual fund performs better than a given but suitable market index. Using the Nigeria All Share index as an example, a mutual fund with an Alpha measure of 1% implies that the fund outperformed the ASI by 1%. Alpha helps to know if a fund performance is due to manager’s asset allocation skills or due to luck. It is therefore a fund manager selection tool as well.
- Beta: Beta is a measure of the volatility of a mutual fund in relation to the volatility of a given but suitable market index. A higher beta indicates that the mutual fund has more volatility and therefore more risk than the index in question. Beta is calculated by conducting a regression analysis of mutual fund returns versus index returns over a period of time.
- R-Squared: It is a statistic that measures what percentage of movement in or returns from a mutual fund that can be attributed to movements in the overall market index. A fund with an R-Squared of .9 indicates a high correlation with the market and that 90% of the returns from the fund can be explained by events in the overall market. R-Squared therefore, helps to uncover how a fund manager’s asset allocation ability benefits a mutual fund. It could be useful in not only fund selection but also in manager selection.
I have intentionally belaboured you with all the above seemingly boring piece of this article, so you will understand the basis for my selection of the 5 low-risk mutual funds in Nigeria with positive Alpha. This analysis is based on the NAV Summary Report from January 2010 to November 6th 2020.
Here they are:
.Source: Quantitative Financial Analytics
- Stanbic IBTC Bond Fund: This is currently the fund with the lowest risk. According to Quantitative Financial Analytics, Stanbic IBTC Bond fund has a standard deviation of 0.15, an Alpha of 2.09 and a Sharpe ratio of 4.15.
- Stanbic IBTC Absolute Fund: This is the second-lowest risk mutual fund in Nigeria. It has a standard deviation of 0.18, an Alpha of 1.81, and a Sharpe ratio of 2.83
- Legacy Short Maturity Fund: This is the third-lowest risk mutual fund in Nigeria. This fund has a standard deviation of 0.2, an Alpha of 2.08, and a Sharpe ratio of 2.78
- Stanbic IBTC Guaranteed Fund: This is the fourth-lowest risk mutual fund in Nigeria going by its standard deviation of 0.22, an Alpha of 2.96, and Sharpe ratio of 4.03
- Coral Income Fund: This is the fifth-lowest risk mutual fund in Nigeria as indicated by its standard deviation of 0.43, an Alpha of 0.38, and a Sharpe ratio of 0.25
Bottom line
Note that this ranking is solely driven by the standard deviation as a measure of risk. However, the ranking changes when done on a risk-adjusted basis of Sharpe Ratio. I will do a piece on risk-adjusted ranking in my next article.
Funds Management
Before you transfer RSA: Best Pension Fund managers in Nigeria (1)
Pension fund managers based on the availability of information on the website, responsiveness to inquiries, and ease of navigation of the websites, among other factors.
In a recently published article, I did a piece on what to look for in a fund manager. Since then, a few people have contacted me to ask for my recommendations.
Unfortunately, I do not recommend fund managers, however, I try as much as possible to put the facts out there and leave readers, RSA holders and investors, to make their choice. This is even more important now with the transfer window open for RSA holders.
For those who want to use the pension fund performance as part of the decision variable for choosing where to transfer to, please refer to my recent piece on the YTD ranking of pension funds or contact me directly via the comments page of this article.
READ: Sacked workers cash in N2.56 billion in 25% early pension withdrawal
Recently, I did a piece on the most transparent pension fund administrators in Nigeria, that article too can be a reference point. Although, a lot has changed since I wrote that piece, either as a result of the article or as a result of adherence to best practice requirements by the pension fund administrators or managers.
So, here are my take on pension fund managers based on the availability of information on the website, responsiveness to enquiries, and ease of navigation of the websites, among other factors, in no particular order.
READ: SEC extends deadline for filing quarterly financial statement due on October 30, 2020
OAK Pension Fund Administrators
Wow! OAk, you rock! This fund administrator packaged the pricing information in such a downloadable form that anyone can see it in pdf format for the entire month. However, the only issue is that for anyone without the ability to translate pdf files into excel, the historical analysis may be a problem.
Current and past Funds’ audited financial statements are also available for download. I did not see a chart of the fees or portfolio structure, two pertinent pieces of information that investors may need.
Explore Data on the Nairametrics Research Website
Sigma Fund Administrators
Its presentation of the daily reporting for all four funds is a beauty to behold. The data comes in an easily downloadable form. With their information on portfolio structure, it is easy to know what the funds are invested in and to what extent.
You can also easily find the fee structure, which shows you how much fee you are or will be charged. Also available, are current and past audited financial statements for the various pension funds.
READ: NNPC releases audited financial statements, refineries record losses of N154 billion
First Guarantee Fund Administrators
It reported on all 4 in the last 10 business days, thereby meeting the minimum requirement. Again, it would have been good to show the entire month for people who had no time to visit the site weekly.
The implication of this is that historical data is lacking on the site. There is information on portfolio structure, so it is easily discernible what the funds invest in, however, I could not see any fee chart that shows what investors are being charged. There are audited financial statements but they take an undue amount of time to open up when clicked on.
READ: PZ Cussons suffers a pre-tax loss of N7.984 billion in 2020
Stanbic IBTC Fund Administrators
This is one of the most transparent fund managers in Nigeria in mutual and pension funds. In a beautiful format that can be copied, this fund administrator reports its prices for all 5 funds (including micro pension fund). With portfolio structure information readily available and up to date, you can see where your funds reinvested.
However, the only information I saw about fees, is the flat administration fee charge. There is need to put any other fee charged out there for investors to see. The audited financial reports on display are about the pension fund and fund returns for 2019. I did not see the returns for earlier years, although there is information on 3-year rolling returns.
Anchor Fund Administrators
It reports in a very imaginative form, where you can get pricing information for a long period of time. There is also an updated portfolio structure detailing what the funds are invested in and the percentages. There is also a rate of return page where you can see the historical performance of the funds. There are current and past financial reports on display for download and analysis.
READ: Nigeria’s pension fund assets increase to N8.14 trillion
Legacy Pension Fund Administrators
It reports on funds – all 5 funds (including micro pension fund), on beautifully and strategically positioned clickable icons on their website. The icons which opens up when you click on the view history, displays the required information which is accessible by defining the period of interest.
Information on the portfolio structure comes in a downloadable format, so you can easily know what the funds are invested in. There is information about the admin fees charged, but that is so close to the price icon that you need to look very closely to see.
The annual rate of return of the funds is also available dating from 2006 (depending on when the fund was launched). You can also see each fund audited financial statement, the latest of which is for 2019, as expected.
READ: Why African Alliance has not released its FY 2019 and Q1 2020 results
ARM Pension Fund Administrators
It reports on all 5 funds (including micro pension fund) on beautifully positioned and strategically clickable icons on their website. Past and current funds’ audited financial statements are readily available. It does not, however, look like there were information on portfolio structure, fee or rate of returns as I could not find those on the web site.
Conclusion
I will be releasing another part of this piece as it is not possible to evaluate all the PFAs in one article. So, stay tuned.
Funds Management
Cowrywise launches 6 new mutual funds
Cowrywise has partnered with Asset and Resource Management Holding Company (ARM Holdco) to launch six new mutual funds.
In a bid to attract more first time investors into the mutual funds’ space, Cowrywise recently announced its partnership with Asset and Resource Management Holding Company (ARM Holdco) to launch six (6) new mutual funds.
This is according to a disclosure by the firm, as seen by Nairametrics.
What they are saying
Cowrywise said: “We are excited to launch 6 new mutual funds from Asset and Resources Management Holding Company (ARM Holdco) on Cowrywise. With this partnership, Cowrywise users get more quality investment options in Naira and dollars. Also, this is in line with our continuous drive to get 10 million first time investors into the mutual funds’ space.”
What you should know
The six (6) new mutual funds listed are; ARM Eurobond Fund (Dollar fund), ARM Discovery Balanced Fund, ARM Aggressive Growth Fund, ARM Ethical Fund (Halal investments), ARM Money Market Fund, and ARM Fixed Income Fund.
According to Investopedia, a mutual fund is a type of financial vehicle made up of a pool of money collected from many investors to invest in securities like stocks, bonds, money market instruments, and other assets.