Leadway Pensure, one of Nigeria’s leading Pension Fund Administrators (PFA), proudly announces the appointment of Olusakin Labeodan as its new Chief Executive Officer, effective June 1, 2024.

This strategic transition follows the retirement of Lanre Idris, who worked with the company for over 18 remarkable years in various top management roles.

Before this appointment, Mr. Labeodan was the Group Chief Marketing Officer at Leadway Holdings Co. and has been instrumental in planning, developing, and executing comprehensive business marketing strategies for the Leadway Group.

With over 2 decades of invaluable experience in non-banking financial institutions, Olusakin has demonstrated a strong track record in strategic management, organizational synergy, sales, and business development for corporate performance and value capture within Leadway Pensure and the broader Group.

Mr Labeodan is known for visionary leadership, strategic growth management and innovation. As Group Chief Marketing Officer, he was pivotal in shaping and executing the organisation’s marketing and group synergy strategies, significantly contributing to sales growth and market expansion.

His tenure as Executive Director of Sales & Investment at Leadway Pensure PFA further solidified the company’s market leadership through diversified growth initiatives and a commitment to relationship-centric customer service.

Reflecting on Labeodan’s appointment, Lanre Idris, the outgoing CEO, expressed his confidence in his successor: “Olusakin is a dynamic leader with a proven ability to steer organisations towards success. Having served together for several years, I have witnessed his strategic insight and deep understanding of our industry. He is the quintessential talent to lead Leadway Pensure into its next phase of growth and development.”

Commenting on his new role, Olusakin Labeodan stated, “I am deeply honoured to assume the role of Chief Executive Officer at Leadway Pensure. I am committed to building upon the strong foundation laid by my predecessors, driving the company towards continued innovation, market leadership, and sustained value creation. With our resilient team, I am confident that we will overcome today’s macroeconomic dynamics and seize opportunities further to deepen Leadway Pensure’s position in the market.

“I look forward to working closely with our dedicated staff and valued stakeholders. Our focus will be on leveraging technology and strategic partnerships to deliver distinctive investment returns and excellent service.” Mr. Labeodan added.

Mr. Labeodan has a distinguished educational background from prestigious institutions such as the University of Pennsylvania’s Wharton School and IESE Business School. His expertise in strategy, leadership, sales, distribution, and business development will undoubtedly contribute to Leadway Pensure’s evolving success.

As Leadway Pensure looks to the future through demonstrable succession planning, the company remains true to its mission of passionately delivering unrivalled pension services and financial comfort to its clients under Mr. Labeodan’s resourceful leadership.

About Leadway Pensure:

Leadway Pensure PFA, an associate company of the Leadway Group, is a leading pension administration and fund management firm serving value-driven individuals, corporate organisations, and federal and state institutions. Built on exceptional expertise and transparency, Leadway Pensure PFA delivers simple, coherent, efficient, and outstanding financial services to clients and stakeholders.