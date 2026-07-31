Nigeria’s first fully verified direct property marketplace goes live today

The platform eliminates agent fraud, fake listings, and hidden fees connecting landlords, developers, and shortlet operators directly with renters, buyers, and guests across NigeriaNigeria’s property market has a fraud problem. It has always had a fraud problem. And for too long, millions of Nigerians have paid the price losing money to ghost agents, fake listings, […]

The platform eliminates agent fraud, fake listings, and hidden fees connecting landlords, developers, and shortlet operators directly with renters, buyers, and guests across Nigeria

Nigeria’s property market has a fraud problem. It has always had a fraud problem. And for too long, millions of Nigerians have paid the price losing money to ghost agents, fake listings, unverified titles, and tenancy agreements worth less than the paper they are printed on. That changes today.

Crest Proptech Limited, the technology division of Crestscape International Limited, has officially launched Crest App nationwide simultaneously on the Google Play Store and Web becoming Nigeria’s first fully verified direct property marketplace.

The platform goes live today, July 31, 2026, with a clear and unambiguous mission: eliminate the structural rot in Nigerian real estate and replace it with something the market has never had before — verified listings, direct connections, and legal protection on every single transaction.

THE PROBLEM CREST APP WAS BUILT TO SOLVE

The scale of Nigeria’s property market problem is enormous. The country faces a housing deficit of over 17 million units. Its real estate sector is valued at over $25 billion annually. And yet, for the average Nigerian trying to rent a flat in Lagos, buy land in Enugu, or book a shortlet apartment in Kano, the experience is defined by one thing — mistrust.

Prospective renters pay exorbitant fees to agents who vanish. Buyers transfer funds for properties with disputed titles. Tenants sign agreements that offer them zero legal protection. Landlords deal with a chain of unauthorised middlemen advertising their properties without permission, inflating prices, and pocketing fees they were never entitled to. Crest App was built specifically to end this.

HOW CREST APP WORKS

Crest App operates as a three-sided verified marketplace serving every major participant in the Nigerian property ecosystem.

Long-Term Rentals — Renters connect directly with verified landlords. No agent chains. Every landlord on the platform has submitted identification and proof of ownership. Landlords list entirely for free and receive 100% of their rent — nothing is deducted from their money.

Short-Let Hospitality— Short-let operators connect directly with guests seeking verified, premium accommodation across Nigeria. Hosts list for free. Guests book and pay securely through the platform. Every booking payment is remitted within 24 hours with no subscription fees, no hidden charges, and no cash handling. In a landmark partnership signed ahead of launch, Crest App has already secured over 500 verified shortlet apartments ready for immediate booking from Day 1.

Property Development and Sales — Developers and individual property owners connect directly with verified buyers. Every property listed for sale undergoes exhaustive vetting before going live including physical inspection, title document authentication, survey plan verification, Certificate of Occupancy checks, building approval confirmation, and NBA legal review.

WHAT MAKES CREST APP DIFFERENT

Three things separate Crest App from every other property platform operating in Nigeria today.

First: verification is not optional. No property goes live without it. Not a listing. Not a landlord. Not a developer. Every participant in the marketplace is checked before they are given access to the platform’s users. This is non-negotiable.

Second: Legal protection is built into every transaction. Every rental agreement, every property sale, and every title transfer is supported by a qualified Nigerian Bar Association lawyer assigned automatically by the platform. Users are not forced to use the platform lawyers but if they do not have one, they do not need to find their own lawyer or negotiate their own fees. The protection is built in.

Third: the financial architecture protects everyone. All payments are processed through a secured Flutterwave payment infrastructure. Funds are remitted directly to the verified property owner. There is no cash handling, no agent diversion, and no opportunity for funds to be misappropriated at any stage of the transaction.

THE 100-PROPERTY LAUNCH INCENTIVE

To remove every barrier to entry for genuine developers and property owners at launch, Crest Proptech Limited is absorbing the full cost of verification for the first 100 properties listed on the platform.

Each verification covering physical inspection, legal review, regulatory compliance, and survey plan confirmation carries a value of NGN 50,000. Crest Proptech Limited is bearing this cost entirely for the first 100 listings as a direct corporate investment in the integrity of the platform at launch.

This is not a discount. This is Crest Proptech Limited putting its own money behind its own standards and ensuring that the first 100 properties on the marketplace are verified to the highest possible level before a single user searches for a home.

Developers and property owners looking to secure one of the remaining subsidised verification slots can list immediately at app.crestapp.ng.

BUILT ON INSTITUTIONAL COMPLIANCE

Crest App is fully registered and compliant with the Nigeria Data Protection Commission under the Nigeria Data Protection Act. All personal documentation, identification uploads, title deeds, and financial data are managed under institutional-grade privacy and encryption protocols end-to-end encrypted in transit and at rest meeting the highest standards of data security in the Nigerian technology sector.

THE FORCE BEHIND THE PLATFORM

Crest Proptech Limited is a dedicated technology division of Crestscape International Limited (RC: 7472630) — a Nigerian multi-sector property and infrastructure group operating since 2024 across four core divisions:

Real Estate Development; designing and building modern residential and commercial properties across Nigeria.

Construction; executing civil works, structural engineering, and building projects to strict safety and engineering standards.

Borehole Drilling and Water Engineering; delivering clean, reliable water infrastructure to homes, estates, and communities through deep geophysical borehole exploration and industrial water treatment.

General Procurement; sourcing, importing, and supplying heavy-duty materials and industrial equipment to development projects across the country.

At the helm of Crestscape International Limited and Crest Proptech Limited is Liadi Oluwaseyi Jimoh, Founder and Director whose professional career spans banking at First Bank of Nigeria, service auditing at University College London Hospital, and healthcare administration at London North West University Healthcare in the United Kingdom. He holds an MBA from the University of Roehampton, London, and a Level 7 CMI Diploma in Strategic Management and Leadership from the Chartered Management Institute (CMI), London.

“We built Crest App because Nigeria’s property market deserves better,” said Jimoh. “Every listing on this platform is real. Every landlord is verified. Every transaction is legally protected. We are not just building an app. We are building the trust infrastructure that Nigerian real estate has never had and we are building it for every Nigerian, not just those at the top of the market.”

AVAILABLE NOW — ACROSS ALL PLATFORMS

Crest App is live today and accessible to all Nigerians.

Download on Google Play Store — search Crest App.

Access the Web App at app.crestapp.ng.

iOS App Store release dropping imminently.

Landlords, short-let operators, developers, and property owners can list properties at app.crestapp.ng immediately.

Renters, buyers, and guests can search, discover, and connect with verified property owners across Nigeria starting today.

MEDIA CONTACT

Crest Proptech Limited — A Division of Crestscape International Limited

Website: app.crestapp.ng

Email: support@crestapp.ng

Phone: +2349069370727 | +447563020156