Funds Management
Nigeria’s Micro Pension industry: A gold mine waiting to be tapped
The Nigerian government expanded the Pension Reform Act (PRA) of 2014 to include provisions for Micro pensions.
According to a report from Price Waterhouse Cooper (PWC), Nigeria has about 59.6 million workers in the informal sector. A projection from the same report says that if those 59.6 million workers set aside N100 weekly into a pension fund in 2016, by the end of 2017, Nigeria’s Micro Pension industry would be worth N61.1 billion if such contributions were invested at a real return of 4.5% per year. Extrapolate that five-year-old projection to today, and you will be amazed at the worth of Nigeria’s Micro Pension industry. In recognition of the potentials hidden within the Nigerian micro pension industry, the Nigerian government expanded the Pension Reform Act (PRA) of 2014 to include provisions for Micro pensions.
The National Pension Commission then followed that up with the design and publication of “frequently asked questions on Micro Pension fund”, a document that seeks to answer potential questions that people may have regarding micro pension scheme. The beauty of that document is that it is in English, Igbo, Yoruba and Hausa, so that those that are not literate in English language still have the opportunity to read, understand and take advantage of the benefits of micro pension funds.
Success Stories Elsewhere: Micro pension schemes have been known to be successful in places like India, and Kenya, but to what extent has it succeeded in Nigeria? There are indications that the scheme has not been as successful as hoped for, in Nigeria, either because of lack of interest by those for whom the scheme was created or due to lack of awareness and enlightenment campaigns.
Nigerians have always relied on their children for their comfort at retirement but that is fast changing with so many of such children unemployed many years after leaving or graduating from schools. It is therefore imperative that parents get into plan “B”, by enlisting into micro pension plans so that if their children fail to provide for them at retirement, they have something to fall back on.
Fund Managers Have A Role to Play: With so much potential in the micro pension industry, fund managers stand to gain by way of the fees they charge, it is therefore of importance that they get into being more active in creating awareness for this laudable scheme. A visit to the various fund managers’ websites indicates that some of them have information about micro pensions on their website. It does not appear, however, that many of them are active in the scheme as lots of them do not have the pricing information of micro pension funds as part of their daily price releases. This copious absence may be an indication of lack of activity.
Micro Pension Fund Performance: Only a few of the pension fund managers seem to have active participants of micro pension scheme and Quantitative Financial Analytics conducted a performance analysis of those few. The few are AIICO, ARM, Premium, AXA, PAL and NLPC. It is quite pathetic that out of about 20 pension fund managers, only 5 are active with Micro pension scheme. Most of the data we collected went back to July 2019 and it is on that basis that the performance analysis was conducted. Of the few active micro pension funds, PAL micro pension fund has the highest return of 5.46%, followed by ARM Micro pension with 5.15%. AIICO micro pensions took third place with a return of 2.95%.
Source: Quantitative Financial Analytics
Conclusion: Though the absence of pricing information on the fund managers’ web site may not necessarily indicate inactivity, fund managers are encouraged to include that information among the information provided for the other pension funds as all investors deserve to be equally served. In addition, the presence of such information can act to increase the awareness of prospective pension fund contributors and can as well act as marketing tools for the fund managers. Micro pension scheme is still new in Nigeria and we will continue to monitor and report on progress.
Best performing Mutual Funds in October
Nairametrics reviews the best Mutual Funds in October, judging by their performance.
As the year is gradually coming to an end, Investors will be looking to cash in on some of their investments as 59.8% of the mutual funds registered with the Security and Exchange Commission (SEC) recorded positive growth in October, while only 8 funds declined.
Mutual Funds are entities that pool cash from a variety of investors for the sole purpose of investing the cash in shares, bonds, treasury bills etc. (all together called a portfolio of investments). The profit derived from the diversified pool of investments are shared to investors in the funds annually or semi-annually or as stipulated in the fund prospectus.
According to data from the Security and Exchange Commission (SEC), as at 30th October 2020, Nigeria has about 112 Mutual Funds with over N1.48 trillion net asset value cutting across several fund types. Here is a breakdown of the fund types available for investors according to SEC.
To determine the best performing Funds, we looked at the Fund Prices as of 2nd October and compared to the fund prices as of the last trading day of October 2020 (30th October). These are the top 5 mutual funds in October. We also included profiles of the Funds as described on their websites.
Vetiva S & P Nig. Sovereign Bond ETF – Vetiva Fund Managers Limited (ETF)
The Vetiva S&P Nigerian Sovereign Bond ETF is an optimized Bond ETF issued by Vetiva Fund Managers Limited (“VFM” or “Fund Manager”). This ETF seeks to track the S&P Nigerian Sovereign Bond Index, indicating that the unit price of the ETF on the Exchange should track the movement of the Index.
An investor that owns this ETF obtains market exposure to the most liquid and actively traded FGN Bond Securities. The ETF seeks to replicate, to the extent possible, the price and yield performance of the FGN Bond securities constituting the S&P Nigerian Sovereign Bond Index, net of expenses.
October 2nd
Fund Price – N214.00
October 30th
Fund Price –N275.46
Return – 28.72%
Ranking – First
Commentary: The Vetiva S&P Nigerian Sovereign Bond ETF by Vetiva Fund Managers Limited is an exchange traded fund. It is the best performing fund in the month of October; growing by 28.72%. The net asset value stood at N969.72 million as at 30th October 2020.
Nigeria Int’l Debt Fund – Afrinvest Asset Mgt. Limited (Bond Funds)
The Nigeria International Debt Fund is a distinct investment product, originally created as a closed-ended fund in 1997. It was restructured to an open-ended fund in 2010.
The Nigeria International Debt Fund invests in Federal and State government bonds. The emergence of State bonds is currently gaining popularity as various states aim to fund large projects with targeted issuances. The objectives of the fund include to reduce risk and offer investment safety, to provide steady returns and investment diversification and to preserve investors’ capital.
October 2nd
Fund Price – N365.58
October 30th
Fund Price – N449.35
Return – 22.91%
Ranking – Second
Commentary: This is a Bond Fund by Afrinvest Asset Management Limited. For a fund that is predominantly focused on bonds, this a pretty much impressive performance by all standards. It grew by 22.91% in the month of October. The net asset value stood at N2.34 billion as at 30th October 2020.
AIICO Balanced Fund – AIICO Capital Limited (Mixed Funds)
AIICO Balanced Fund is an actively managed open-ended Fund. The Fund invests primarily in equities, government securities, fixed deposit, fixed income securities.
October 2nd
Fund Price – N3.24
October 30th
Fund Price – N3.88
Return – 19.57%
Ranking – Third
Commentary: This is a Mixed Funds by AIICO Capital Limited. The Fund grew by 19.57% in the month of October. The performance is impressive considering that it is focused on Mixed Funds. The net asset value stood at N169.55 million as at 30th October 2020.
VETBANK ETF – Vetiva Fund Managers Limited (ETF)
The Vetiva Banking ETF “VETBANK ETF” is an open-ended Exchange Traded Fund managed by Vetiva Fund Managers Limited. The VETBANK ETF is designed to track the performance of the constituent companies of the NSE BANKING Index and to replicate the price and yield performance of the Index.
The NSE BANKING Index comprises of the top 10 banks listed on the Nigerian Stock Exchange (“NSE”) in terms of market capitalization and liquidity and is a price index weighted by adjusted market capitalization.
October 2nd
Fund Price – N3.10
October 30th
Fund Price – N3.70
Return – 19.35%
Ranking – Fourth
Commentary: The VETBANK ETF by Vetiva Fund Management is an Exchange Traded Fund. This is the second exchange traded fund on the list of best performing mutual funds as it grew by 19.35% in the month of October. The net asset value stood at N315.26 million as at 30th October 2020.
VCG ETF – Vetiva Fund Managers (ETF)
The Vetiva Consumer ETF “VETGOODS ETF” (launched in 2015) is an open-ended Exchange Traded Fund managed by Vetiva Fund Managers Limited. The VETGOODS ETF is designed to track the performance of the constituent companies of the NSE Consumer Goods Index and to replicate the price and yield performance of the Index.
The NSE Consumer Goods comprises the top 15 companies in the Food/Beverages and Tobacco sector listed on the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE), in terms of market capitalization and liquidity, and is a price Index weighted by adjusted market capitalization.
October 2nd
Fund Price – N4.57
October 30th
Fund Price – N5.45
Return – 19.26%
Ranking – Fifth
Commentary: This is another of Vetiva’s products, and it is one of the one of the best Exchange traded fund, growing by 19.26%. VCG EFT Funds are a great source of investments and it is not surprising to see another it in the top 5. The net asset value stood at N139.96 million as at 30th October 2020.
Bubbling Under: The following Funds make up the rest of the top 10 on our list; in descending order.
6. Afrinvest Dollar Fund – Afrinvest Asset Management Limited (Bond Funds)
Return – 18.94%.
7. Vantage Dollar Fund – Investment One Funds Management Limited (Fixed Income Funds)
Return – 18.59%.
8. PACAM Equity Fund – PAC Asset Management Limited (Equity Based Funds)
Return – 18.09%.
9. Afrinvest Equity Fund – Afrinvest Asset Management Limited (Equity Based Fund)
Return – 18.03%.
10. Stanbic IBTC Aggressive Fund (Sub-Fund) – Stanbic IBTC Asset Management Limited (Equity Based Funds)
Return – 17.49%.
Funds Management
PENCOM fix Nov. 16 for launch of RSA Transfer System
November 16, 2020, has been set as the official date for the launching of the Retirement Savings Account transfer system.
The National Pension Commission (PENCOM) has set Monday, November 16, 2020, as the official date for the launching of the Retirement Savings Account transfer system.
This is according to a verified tweet by the organization, as seen by Nairametrics.
The Official Launch of the RSA Transfer Window pic.twitter.com/pXCHQSr6r1
— Natl Pension Comm (@PenComNig) November 9, 2020
PENCOM also affirmed that prior to this launch, the commission had successfully developed the RSA Transfer Application, a robust electronic platform that would enable seamless RSA transfer. In addition, the commission had conducted extensive workshops for licensed Pension Operators and State Pension Bureaus in preparation of the epoch-making event.
What they are saying
A part of the recent press release by the organization read thus, “The National Pension Commission (the commission) wishes to inform all stakeholders and the general public, especially Retirement Savings Account (RSA) holders under the contributory pension scheme, that the commission has concluded arrangements for the take-off of RSA transfers.
“Accordingly, RSA holders may transfer their accounts from one Pension Fund Administrator (PFA) to another once in a year, in line with section 13 of the Pension Reform Act 2014. The launch date for the RSA Transfer System is scheduled for Monday 16 November, 2020. This will signify the official opening of the RSA Transfer Window.”
Why it matters
The latest development is in line with the commission’s desire to ensure that all RSAs holders are able to exercise their rights of transferring their RSAs from one PFA to another.
Funds Management
Cititrust’s Asset Management arm secures approval to operate in Kenya as Funds Manager
CFS Asset Management Limited has been granted operating license by the Kenyan Government to operate as a fund manager.
Lagos-based CFS Asset Management Limited, a subsidiary of Cititrust Holdings Plc, has been granted operating license by the Kenyan Government to operate in the East African country as a funds manager.
This was disclosed in a statement issued by the company and seen by Nairametrics on Monday.
According to the company’s Chairman, Michael Monari, the Kenya’s Capital Markets Authority had sent a letter of the regulatory approval.
Part of the letter reads,
“We are pleased to advise that the Authority has approved the grant of license to CFS Asset Management Limited to operate as a Fund Manager.
“Your attention is drawn to the requirements for Fund Managers as provided in the Capital Markets Act (Cap 485A laws of Kenya) and the Regulations and Guidelines issued thereunder. Please ensure full compliance.”
In the meantime, the CEO of the asset management firm, Mr. Femi Alli, said the management is optimistic of the opportunities presented by the Kenyan market.
He also assured investors in the East African country of “great values and superior returns on their investments” should they rely on CFS Asset Management Ltd to manage their assets.”
Group CEO of Cititrust Holdings Plc, which is the parent company of CFS Asset Management Ltd, Yemi Adefisan, said,
“This development also marks another milestone in the quest by Cititrust Group to become a key driver in wealth creation and value-driven asset management in the Continent.”
Why this matters
CFS Asset Management Ltd is the latest Nigerian company to expand into the East African market. Recently, there has been a growing list of Nigerian companies expanding across Africa as part of strategic efforts to diversify their portfolios and position themselves as Pan-African entities.
It should be recalled that earlier this year, tier-1 Nigerian bank, Access Bank Plc, also expanded to Kenya, after completing the acquisition of Kenya’s Transnational Bank Plc – a medium-sized commercial bank.
Other Nigerian-owned companies operating in Kenya include the likes of BetKing, United Bank for Africa, Guaranty Trust Bank Plc, Dangote Cement plc, etc.
CFS Asset Management Ltd has now joined the growing list of Nigerian companies in Kenya as part of “our determination to become a dominant force in the African financial and investment landscape,” according to the company’s CEO.
Bottomline
Although CFS Asset Management Ltd is a subsidiary of Cititrust Holdings Plc, which is a leading financial services group in Nigeria, it needs to do a lot more in order to navigate the Kenyan market. This is because the Kenyan asset management market is dominated by major players such as Alpha Africa Asset Managers, Amana Capital Limited, CIC Asset Managers Limited, etc.