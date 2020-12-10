58,800 contributors registered under micro pension plan – PENCOM Report

The Management of Pension Transitional Arrangement Directorate (PTAD) has announced the suspension of walk-in verification of pensioners at its headquarters and state liaison offices with effect from December 15, 2020 till January 19, 2021, for all pensioners under the Defined Benefit Scheme (DBS).

According to the notice on the directorate’s official Facebook page and Twitter handle, “The suspension will affect pensioners under the Civil Service Pension Department (CSPD), the Police Pensions Department (PPD) and the Customs, Immigration, Prisons Pension Department (CIPPD), and Parastatal Pension Department (PaPD).”

However, no reason was given for the suspension but the agency assured all pensioners that have requested for walk-in verification, that they will be contacted and scheduled for the exercise.

Pensioners with urgent complaints are urged to send in their complaints to [email protected], [email protected] or upload their complaints on PTAD website complaint link on www.ptad.gov.ng, as may be convenient to them.

