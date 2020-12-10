Funds Management
58,800 contributors registered under micro pension plan – PENCOM Report
PenCom has registered 58,800 contributors under Micro Pension plan (MPP), since inception.
A total of 58,800 informal sector workers have been registered as contributors under the Micro Pension Plan (MPP), since its inception in March 2019.
This information is contained in the Q3 2020 report recently released by the National Pension Commission (PenCom).
- The sum of N64.7million had been contributed – N46.7m was contributed in year 2020 (Q1 – Q3), while N18.0m was contributed in 2019, i.e. from March to December 2019.
- In the same vein, 19,114 new contributors were registered in 2020 and 39,686 registered in 2019.
- In Q1 2020, 9,449 registered under the plan and contributed N16.8m but dropped in Q2 2020 to 2,839 contributors with the sum of N7.4m, which could be attributed to business challenges encountered during the pandemic lockdown period between March and June.
- In Q3 2020, the figure, in terms of number of new enrolees and contribution, improved significantly to 6,826 and contributions of N22.5m.
What you should know
- The Pension Reform Act (PRA) 2014 expanded the scope of the Contributory Pension Scheme (CPS) to include persons working in informal sectors, based on PenCom’s strategic objective of deepening the market and covering at least 30% of the working population in Nigeria by the end of the year 2024.
- Micro Pension Plan (MPP) presents a great business opportunity for the Pension operators as Nigeria has about 59.6 million workers in the informal sector that are not involved in any pension scheme.
- Towards achieving a desirable critical mass, it is important that the operators create reasonable visibility/awareness about the scheme. The scheme is quite new in Nigeria but it is quite promising if the operators can adequately harness the abundant opportunities that exist therein.
Funds Management
PTAD suspends walk-in verification of pensioners
PTAD has suspended walk-in verification of pensioners at its headquarters and state liaison offices with effect from December 15, 2020.
The Management of Pension Transitional Arrangement Directorate (PTAD) has announced the suspension of walk-in verification of pensioners at its headquarters and state liaison offices with effect from December 15, 2020 till January 19, 2021, for all pensioners under the Defined Benefit Scheme (DBS).
According to the notice on the directorate’s official Facebook page and Twitter handle, “The suspension will affect pensioners under the Civil Service Pension Department (CSPD), the Police Pensions Department (PPD) and the Customs, Immigration, Prisons Pension Department (CIPPD), and Parastatal Pension Department (PaPD).”
However, no reason was given for the suspension but the agency assured all pensioners that have requested for walk-in verification, that they will be contacted and scheduled for the exercise.
Pensioners with urgent complaints are urged to send in their complaints to [email protected], [email protected] or upload their complaints on PTAD website complaint link on www.ptad.gov.ng, as may be convenient to them.
What you should know
- Pension Transitional Arrangement Directorate (PTAD) is responsible for the pension administration of the Defined Benefit Scheme (DBS).
- PTAD was established to address the numerous pensioners’ complaints that bother on issues such as non-payment of monthly pension, short payment of pension and gratuity, removal of name on pension payment voucher, non-payment of harmonized pension arrears, irregular payment of federal pensions and non-receipt of pension after retirement, etc.
- PTAD took over the functions of the various Pension Departments of the Public Service (i.e. the Civil Service Pension Department, the Police Pension Office and the Customs, Immigration and Prisons Pension Office (CIPPO), etc) and is responsible for payment to existing retirees of the Federal Government that retired up to June, 2007, and thus exempted from the Contributory Pension Scheme (CPS).
- PTAD shall cease to exist after the demise of the last pensioner entitled to pension under the Defined Benefit Scheme of the Public Service of the Federation.
Funds Management
Total recovered funds since inception sum to N17.73bn – Pencom Report
N17.732 billion has so far been recovered from employers by PENCOM, since the inception of the scheme.
The third quarter (Q3) 2020 report of the National Pension Commission (PenCom) indicates that the cumulative recovered fund from employers, from the inception of the scheme, sums up to N17.73 billion.
The sum is made up of principal contributions of N9.05 billion and penalty charge of N8.69 billion.
Highlights of the report
- As at the end of FY2019, the sum of N16.85billion was already accumulated from inception.
- In Q1 2020, N404.26 million was recovered from 35 employers, made up of principal contributions of N180.19 million and penalty charge of N224.07 million.
- In Q2 2020, N261.33 million was recovered from 16 employers, made up of principal contributions of N152.79 million and penalty charge of N108.54million.
- In Q3 2020, N213.07 million was recovered from 13 employers, made up of principal contributions of N156.53 million and penalty charge of N56.54 million.
- Year to date, N878.66 million was recovered from 64 employers, made up of principal contributions of N489.51 million and penalty charge of N389.15 million.
- The year to date penalty charge represents 44% of the recovered sum for the year, and the cumulative penalty charge since inception represents 49% of the cumulative recovered sum.
What you should know
- Section 11 (5) (b) of the Pension Reform Act (PRA 2004) provides that, the employer within 7 days from the day the employee is paid his/her salary, should remit an amount made up of the employee’s and employer’s pension contributions to the preferred Pension Fund Administrator (PFA) of the employee.
- Any employer who fails to remit the specified contributions within the time frame prescribed shall, in addition to making the remittance already due, be liable to a penalty charge to be stipulated by PenCom, provided that the penalty is not less than 2% of the total contributions that remains unpaid for each month the default subsists.
- The Commission assigns the defaulting employers to each agent, for the recovery of the outstanding pension contributions including the interest penalty.
- PenCom could institute legal action against recalcitrant employers that fail to remit all the outstanding pension contributions with the interest penalty to employees RSAs.
Funds Management
Pension RSA Holders withdrew N14.97bn for job losses in 2020 – PenCom report
A total of N14.97bn was withdrawn by the RSA holders who were under the age of 50 years in 9 months in 2020.
The National Pension Commission has released its third quarter report of the year, which shows that the sum of N8.1billion was paid to 13,569 RSA holders.
- The 13,569 RSA holders (made up of Private – 12,740 RSA holders, FG – 324 RSA holders, State – 505 RSA holders), were under the age of 50 years and disengaged from work, but unable to secure another job within four months of disengagement.
- In Q1 2020, N4.31billion was paid to 8,221 RSA holders made up of Private – 7,403 RSA holders, FGN – 143 RSA holders, and State – 675 RSA holders.
- In Q2 2020, N2.56billion was paid to 4,668 RSA holders; Private – 4,263 RSA holders, FGN – 144 RSA holders, and 144 – State RSA holders.
- Cumulatively, between Q1 and Q3 2020, N14.97billion was paid to 26,458 RSA holders, made up of 24,406 Private RSA holders, FGN – 611 RSA holders, and State – 1441 RSA Holders. This amount represents +11.2% of N13.46bn paid to the 28,268 RSA holders from Q1 to Q3 2019, made up of Private – 25,297 RSA holders, FGN – 529 RSA holders and State -2,442 RSA holders.
What you should know
- The Pension Reform Act 2014 allows RSA holders who are under the age of 50 years and are disengaged from work, but unable to secure another job within four months of disengagement to access to 25% of their retirement savings balances.
- The Covid-19 pandemic seriously challenged the entire economy and quite a number of workers lost their jobs in the process.
- More people accessed this window in 2019 (i.e. 28,268 RSA holders) than in 2020 (26,458 RSA holders), though the amount withdrawn in 2020 (N14.97billion) is higher than the 2019 (N13.46billion) by over N1.5billion.
- There was a growing figure in Q3 2020 as more people may have lost their jobs in the previous quarters and accessed the window in Q3 2020. We may likely continue to witness spikes in the coming quarters, until economic activities become relatively normalized.