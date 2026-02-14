Nigeria’s money market mutual fund segment delivered double-digit returns in 2025, supported by elevated interest rates and improved liquidity in the fixed-income market.

Data reviewed by Nairametrics Research shows that leading funds posted year-to-date (YTD) yields ranging between 18% and 24%, reflecting active portfolio management and strategic positioning in high-yield short-term instruments.

By year-end, money market funds delivered YTD yields of 18.71% to 24.32%, sitting about 2.7% to 8.3% points below the 27% Monetary Policy Rate, highlighting the normal gap between benchmark policy rates and actual short-term investment returns.

The performance underscores the continued attractiveness of money market funds for investors seeking relatively stable income in a high-rate environment.

What the data is saying

Money market mutual funds benefited significantly from Nigeria’s tight monetary stance in 2025, which sustained high treasury bill and short-term instrument yields.

The top 10 funds by YTD yield demonstrated great income generation, while also reflecting varying levels of investor participation.

YTD yields among the top performers ranged from 18.71% to 24.32%.

Funds combine exposure to treasury bills, commercial papers, and other short-duration securities to optimize returns.

Investor participation, measured by unitholders, varied widely across the top 10, from fewer than 50 investors to nearly 8,000.

Competitive yield spreads indicate broad strength across the segment rather than isolated outperformance.

Overall, the data points to a robust year for money market funds amid favorable fixed-income conditions.

Top 10 performing money market mutual funds in 2025

The highest-performing fund delivered a yield above 24%, though it maintained a relatively small investor base.