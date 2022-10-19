PropTech Hub Africa Inc. made its International Debut at GITEX, the World’s Largest Tech Conference in October 2022.

The Founder/CEO of PropTech Hub Africa Inc. Dr. Freeman Osonuga represented the company on all fronts where he was involved in close conversations with His Excellency, Dr. Hamsat Obafemi, the Deputy Governor of Lagos state and the Honourable Minister of Communications and Digital Economy, Prof Isa Patanmi.

In his conversation with both leaders who are keen on technology innovations within the Proptech industry, he emphasized the need for partnership with the various arms of government to drive innovation and enterprise to curb unemployment and most importantly to create wealth for the citizenry and the government.

He said, “PropTech Hub Africa Inc. is an innovative Proptech company using technology to provide digital solutions to problems in the real estate industry. PropTech Hub Africa Inc. is created for new innovations and products within the real estate sector covering infrastructure financing, property development and management, consumer property protection, and investment opportunity management focusing on in-bound and commercial outbound ideas, working with a collective of real estate professionals, technologists, city builders, and entrepreneurs who believe technological innovation can change the built world for the better.

“Coming from startups, large enterprises, and everything in between, knowing how hard it can be to create meaningful change, we also recognize silos exist across the real estate, technology, and public sectors and important voices are being left out of the conversations. That’s why we founded PropTech Hub Africa Inc. We see these challenges as an opportunity to come together to find better solutions and build more inclusive, resilient, and sustainable startups and communities in Africa and beyond.”

News continues after this ad

Dr. Freeman Osonuga in his conclusive statement said he is open to investing in more Proptech ideas with a focus on building the Minimum Viable Products of the ideas that emerge and at the same time calling investors to collaborate in building some of the best Proptech ideas of the future which will also benefit the country and its government.

GITEX GLOBAL is the premier event for exhibitors showcasing the latest in first-hand technology that has inspired generations and innovations that are set to change the world. GITEX (Gulf Information Technology Exhibition) is the annual enterprise technology and global digital transformation event taking place in Dubai, the United Arab Emirates at Dubai World Trade Centre. GITEX is the only tech event worldwide to feature a large-scale government presence, as hundreds of government entities come from across the region, as well as Ministers, and public sector officials. Present this year are major government digital initiatives, innovations, projects, and announcements of public and private sector tech partnerships.

News continues after this ad

Dr. Freeman Osonuga a tech investor and Proptech entrepreneur is currently the Founder/CEO of PropTech Hub Africa Inc., a venture studio building Africa’s most sought-after and largest ecosystem of Proptech companies by fostering the development of new ideas in the real estate industry through digital technology, investment, and community.

Proptech Hub Africa Inc. is currently championing the development and deployment of three of his portfolio startups, Pilla – a digital financial platform for Proptech-focused transactions and activities; Sycrow – a tech-driven project financing platform for real estate projects in Africa; DonDon – a Proptech innovation for estate management.