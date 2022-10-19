The Federal Government has confirmed that the Second Niger Bridge project has been completed and would soon be open for use by the general public.

The priority project, which links Anambra state with Delta state, is one of the major projects being executed by the Federal Government with assistance from the Presidential Infrastructure Development Fund (PIDF).

The confirmation was made on Wednesday by the Minister of Works and Housing, Babatunde Raji Fashola, at a ministerial press briefing organized to present President Muhammadu Buhari’s scorecard in Abuja.

Fashola said that the Second Niger Bridge people can now walk through the bridge unimpeded, noting that what remains to be completed is the 4-kilometre link road on the Asaba side.

What the Minister of Works and Housing is saying

The minister pointed out that the only factor delaying the commissioning of the road is the construction of the link road. Unfortunately, the current flooding in the area has hampered efforts to finish the road project.

He said, “I can confirm that the second Niger Bridge itself is finished. People can walk through the bridge now unimpeded. What remains is the four-kilometre link road on the Asaba side.

“Right now, our dredger is in place, we have to rebuild the road by reclaiming sand, the recent surge of flood has slowed us down. On the Onitsha side, there is a 7-kilometre road that links the bridge and the Onitsha-Owerri interchange.”

The bridge, which was conceived years ago before the Buhari administration, became a reality following the decision of the Federal Government to ensure that a new bridge is put in place to complement the existing one.

What you should know

The Second Niger Bridge is a Federal Government project that has cost about N206 billion.

The 1.6 km long bridge is furnished with other ancillary infrastructure, including a 10.3km highway, the Owerri interchange, and a toll station all at Obosi town.

The bridge was conceived under the administration of Olusegun Obasanjo but was embarked upon by President Muhammadu Buhari.

The bridge is being constructed across Nigeria’s Niger River and it will span from Asaba to Onitsha.

Fashola had earlier assured that the Second Niger Bridge would be open to traffic by December so that those travelling during the Christmas season would do so at ease.