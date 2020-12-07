Business
Investing in Nigeria gives investors access to 550 million people in Africa – Pantami
Dr. Isa Pantami, the Minister of Communications and Digital Economy, has disclosed that investing in Nigeria gives investors access to 550 million people in sub-Saharan Africa.
This statement was made by Dr. Isa Pantami while delivering his keynote address at the Africa Investment Forum (AIF) titled: “Nigeria’s Digital Economy: A Golden Investment Opportunity.”
The Minister who doubles as the leader of the Nigerian delegation at the 40th edition of the Gulf Information Technology Exhibition (GITEX), stated that Nigeria is both a geographic and an economic gateway to sub-Saharan Africa.
According to him, Nigeria has a prime location between West and Central Africa. He explained further that investment in the country’s economy gives investors easy access to close to 550 million people – 200 million from Nigeria, another 200 million West Africans, and about 150 million Central Africans.
Hence, investing in Nigeria is the best strategy foreign investors can deploy to strategically position themselves for the huge gains inherent in the African Economy.
He asked prospective investors to take full advantage of the opportunities inherent in Nigeria. As investments in the largest economy in Africa, with a GDP of $448 billion according to World Bank estimates, puts them in a much better position than investments elsewhere.
What they are saying
Speaking about the drivers that would help investors make impressive gains on their investments in the country, the Minister highlighted the recent free trade agreements, the recent policies of the Nigerian Government to aid digital revolution, and the innovative spirit of the Nigerian population.
He said: “Nigeria is part of the African Continental Free Trade Agreement (AfCFTA) and it gives us access to the African continent, covering an area worth over US$3 trillion in GDP and eliminates tariffs on 90% of goods traded across the continent. This is no doubt a unique opportunity for investors in Nigeria.
“The President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, His Excellency, Muhammadu Buhari GCFR, launched and unveiled the National Digital Economy Policy and Strategy for a Digital Nigeria, based on the following 8 pillars – Developmental Regulation, Digital Literacy and Skills, Solid Infrastructure, Service Infrastructure, Digital Services Development and Promotion, Soft Infrastructure, Digital Society and Emerging Technologies, and Indigenous Content Development and Adoption.”
While speaking about how innovative Nigerians are and how the country is at the forefront of innovations across the world, Dr. Pantami said:
“Innovation is second-nature to Nigerians and there are so many Nigerians that have made their mark through innovative solutions that they have developed. A Nigerian-trained Doctor is credited to have played a leading role in the development of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine. Reports indicate that this vaccine is expected to pull in more than $8 billion in revenue by the end of 2021. Nigerians are very friendly people and our business environment is conducive.”
What you should know
- The Africa Investment Forum (AIF) is part of the official activities at the ongoing 40th edition of the Gulf Information Technology Exhibition (GITEX).
World Economic Forum shifts 2021 Special Annual Meeting to Singapore
World Economic Forum Special Annual Meeting which was scheduled to hold in Switzerland has now been moved to Singapore.
The World Economic Forum has announced a shift of venue for the 2021 Special Annual General Meeting, from Switzerland to Singapore. This is according to a notification, seen by Nairametrics.
In the recent notification, the World Economic Forum Special Annual Meeting is set to hold between 13th- 16th of May, 2021 in Singapore and returned back to its traditional venue of Davos-Klosters in Switzerland for the next Annual General meeting of 2022.
According to the press release made available to Nairametrics, the shift of the venue became imperative after a careful review of the current COVID-19 situation, with Singapore being better placed for the event. In light of this, the World Economic Forum strongly believes that the shift in venue reflects the forum’s priority of safeguarding the health and safety of participants and the host institution.
What you should know
- The World Economic Forum is committed to improving the state of the world and is the International Organization for Public-Private Cooperation. The Forum engages the foremost political, business and other leaders of society to shape global, regional and industry agendas.
- The Special Annual Meeting 2021 in Singapore will be the first global leadership event to address worldwide recovery from the pandemic. This in-person meeting will bring together leaders to focus on shaping solutions to the world’s most pressing challenges. Further details will be announced in due course.
- In anticipation of the Special Annual Meeting 2021, the World Economic Forum will initially host the Global Technology Governance Summit in Tokyo from 6-7 April 2021.
What they are saying: Commenting on the recent development, a part of the press release said: ‘’ The change in location reflects the Forum’s priority of safeguarding the health and safety of participants and the host community. After careful consideration, and in light of the current situation with regards to COVID-19 cases, it was decided that Singapore was best placed to hold the meeting.’’
In addition, commenting on the rationale behind this year special Annual Meeting, the Executive Chairman of the World Economic Forum, Klaus Schwab said: “A global leadership summit is of crucial importance to address how we can recover together,”
Survival Fund: FG pays 59,000 artisan beneficiaries across 24 states in Nigeria
The FG has paid 59,000 artisan beneficiaries across 24 states of the Federation under the Federal Government Survival Fund.
The Federal Government of Nigeria has disclosed that it has paid 59,000 artisan beneficiaries across 24 states in Nigeria under the Federal Government Survival Fund.
This information was disclosed by the Federal Government of Nigeria in a statement issued via its official Twitter handle.
On FG's @SurvivalFund_ng,
– 59,000 Artisan beneficiaries have been paid across 24 states, & they include FCT, Lagos, Ekiti, Kaduna, Borno, Kano, Bauchi, Anambra, Abia, Rivers, Plateau, Delta, Taraba, Adamawa, Bayelsa, Edo, Ogun, Ondo, Katsina, Kebbi, Kogi, Kwara, Enugu, Ebonyi.
December 7, 2020
According to the statement the 59,000 Artisan beneficiaries from 24 states, which include FCT, Lagos, Ekiti, Kaduna, Borno, Kano, Bauchi, Anambra, Abia, Rivers, Plateau, Delta, Taraba, Adamawa, Bayelsa, Edo, Ogun, Ondo, Katsina, Kebbi, Kogi, Kwara, Enugu, Ebonyi, have been paid.
However, the Federal Government disclosed that the verification exercise for the next stream of artisans started on November 30, 2020. In this phase, artisans in Akwa-Ibom, Cross-River, Zamfara, Yobe, Sokoto, Nasarawa, Niger, Imo, Oyo, Osun, Jigawa, Gombe, and Benue states would be verified during the course of the exercise.
What you should know
- Nigerian survival fund artisan and transport application commenced on the 1st of October 2020. The artisan/transport support scheme is part of the new MSME Survival Fund launched by the FGN.
- Under this scheme, 333,000 artisans and transport business operators are targeted through the scheme, and they will be provided with N30,000 operations grant to help reduce the effects of income loss due to the Covid-19 pandemic.
- The grant under the MSME Survival Fund, is part of the Nigerian Economic Sustainability Plan initiated by the FG on the 1st of July, 2020 to assist citizens and businesses operating in Nigeria.
- Nairametrics on the 6th of December, 2020 reported that the Federal Government of Nigeria gave N30,000 grants to taxi; bus drivers; operators of commercial motorcycles and tricycles, popularly called okada and Keke Napep; Uber & Bolt drivers; and cart pushers across the country.
AFEX and ANAN sign MoU to Promote Commodities Market Education
AFEX has signed an MoU with ANAN to advance financial literacy and unlock new market opportunities for commodities trading
In a bid to advance financial literacy and unlock new market opportunities for commodities trading, AFEX Commodities Exchange Limited (AFEX) has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Association of National Accountants of Nigeria (ANAN).
This is according to a verified post by AFEX, and seen by Nairametrics.
The mutual agreement indicates a bold corporate statement by both firms to advance knowledge sharing and awareness of the commodities market in addition to strengthening their relationship to ensure a viable commodities trading ecosystem in Nigeria.
In a chat with the Communications Team Lead at AFEX Commodities Exchange, Obianuju Okafor, Nairametrics was able to gather that the strategic partnership will address the gap in financial literacy of the commodities exchange market, which will further advance the trust and credibility in the sector.
Nairametrics gathered that the partnership will afford AFEX the opportunity to draw from their wealth of experience to enrich investors and members of ANAN with qualitative information on agricultural asset risks, commodities trading, and the capital market.
What they are saying
Commenting on the recent development, the CEO of AFEX, Ayodeji Balogun said: “We are excited to collaborate with ANAN to put financial literacy and inclusion of ANAN members and the general public into action. This will nurture a sustainable commodities exchange ecosystem where investors can take advantage of the opportunities in the commodities market.
“Knowledge is an essential commodity for a thriving commodities exchange ecosystem, and we are proud to be growing our exchange network by signing the MoU with ANAN.”
What you should know
On how the partnership will promote financial inclusion, series of workshops and training sessions have been lined up for members of ANAN and the public alongside certification and membership access and capacity building to advocate for commodities market awareness.
- AFEX was founded in 2014, metamorphosing to a commodities exchange model for the West-African Market. It currently operates 45 warehouses, accounting for over 100,000MT of total national storage capacity.
- The Exchange has reached over 113,000 farmers and traded over 156,000 MT of commodities, with a total turnover of $47.6 million
Why this matters
The partnership which aims to further propagate awareness in the commodities exchange sector will help raise better informed and enlightened investors that will be able to leverage on the knowledge gained, to make sound financial decisions, all culminating in the overall development of the sector and country.
