On Sunday 9th of October 2022, Dr. Freeman Osonuga and David Lanre Messan took to the skies to jump off an aircraft at 13000 feet above sea level to celebrate GITEX Global, the world’s largest tech, startup, and investor super-connector in the world – an event taking place at the Dubai World Trade Center from October 10th to October 14th, 2022, in Dubai, UAE.

GITEX GLOBAL empowers businesses and connects you to the most influential public-private partnerships, tech giants, creative startups, and enterprises from over 170 countries.

According to Dr. Freeman Osonuga, it is a ‘Life changing’ experience following the fact that every entrepreneur looks forward to growing through the ranks of bootstrapping their business to the point of raising massive investments through platforms like GITEX. In 2015,

Dr. Freeman Osonuga attempted to go to outer space during a Kruger Cowne and One Young World space exploration project. Currently the Founder and Chief Executive Officer of PropTech Hub Africa Inc., a venture studio building Africa’s most sought-after and largest ecosystem of Prop-tech companies by fostering the development of new ideas in the real estate industry through digital technology, investment, and community.

PropTech Hub Africa Inc. is championing the development and deployment of three first of their kinds startups focused on Fintech for real estate transactions: Pilla – a digital financial platform for proptech-focused transactions and activities; Sycrow – a tech-driven project financing platform for real estate projects in Africa; and DonDon – a digital property management platform for estates.

David Lanre Messan, a two-time skydiver is an award-winning startup builder and an investor, currently leading FirstFounders – a fast-rising venture studio with offices in Lagos, Nigeria, and New York, United States who also skydived said, he is doing it for GITEX Global and six other startups that are exhibiting their businesses at the conference.

According to him, the startups – Syarpa, a crypto digital bank; ShapShap, a multimodal delivery marketplace connecting drivers with vendors and customers; Tuturly, a digital platform for tutors to host and share their content with students globally; YourStudyPath, a digital learning platform for students; Alajo App, a digital saving solution for the unbanked and non-smartphone users and Fastryders, a mobility startup focused on last mile deliveries in Lagos all need the platform to connect with investors, establish strategic partnerships and relationships globally that will add significant value to their businesses in Africa.

GITEX GLOBAL is the premier event for exhibitors showcasing the latest in first-hand technology that has inspired generations and innovations that are set to change the world. GITEX (Gulf Information Technology Exhibition) is the annual enterprise technology and global digital transformation event taking place in Dubai, the United Arab Emirates at Dubai World Trade Centre.

GITEX is the only tech event worldwide to feature a large-scale government presence, as hundreds of government entities come from across the region, as well as Ministers, and public sector officials. Present this year are major government digital initiatives, innovations, projects, and announcements of public and private sector tech partnerships.

With this, FirstFounders Inc. and PropTech Hub Africa Inc. aim to network with as many world changers as possible to introduce them to African Startup Ecosystem and how it is ready to conquer the world.