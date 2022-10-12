9 Payment Service Bank (9PSB), Nigeria’s foremost digital payment service bank focused on financial inclusion has unveiled its Customer Service Centre as part of activities lined up to celebrate this year’s Customer Service Week. The event, which took place at the bank’s Head Office in Victoria Island, Lagos, had customers, partners, and staff members in attendance.

Speaking at the event, Chief Executive Officer of 9 Payment Service Bank (9PSB), Branka Mracajac commended the entire team for the milestone achievement recorded in making the customer service centre a reality. She said, “Two years ago in our very first board meeting, I was asked what I will bring to the table that will make a difference when it comes to providing financial services to the Nigerian market. My answer to the question was that there is no silver bullet to it, but what will make the difference will be to have excellent customer service.”

“So, you can understand that I take very personal pride and joy in launching our very own Customer Service Centre. It was long coming. We have put in a lot of effort and work to find the right team to do proper training and launch a centre that is built on our three critical pillars – Omni-channels experience, proactive support, and reduced customer effort”, she said.

“Our team is trained in a holistic way to listen to our customers, hear their issues, react proactively, predict the needs of the customers and deliver a perfect customer service experience,” Mracajac added.

Also speaking at the event, the Customer Experience Management Lead, 9PSB, Olusegun Omoloye, said “9PSB is fulfilling its mandate to both its customers and partners by ensuring that the services promised are delivered efficiently. The Centre will be managed by highly qualified professionals who will help to deliver seamless and top-notch services in line with the bank’s business objective.”

“This is part of 9PSB’s effort to drive financial inclusion by not only ensuring access to the financial ecosystem but also providing support through unique customer experiences that cater for customers in a manner they understand and through channels they can relate with”, he added.

The 9PSB Customer Experience Centre is fully equipped with modern facilities carefully sourced to support the smooth running and operation of its customer service to deliver real-time management of all interactions with its customers in all channels, as the bank continues its mission to Bank9ja.

About 9 Payment Service Bank

9 Payment Service Bank (9PSB) is a registered Nigerian bank operating under the approval of CBN to provide unique banking services to the underbanked, and unbanked, as well as innovative services to individuals with bank accounts. 9PSB operates as a fully digital bank and runs its agency network. 9PSB is a bank for everyone accessible by everyone and offers a seamless online & offline banking experience.

