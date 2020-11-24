Elon Musk surpasses Bill Gates’ wealth, now worth $128 billion

The founder of the most sought automaker company Elon Musk has just hit a new apex by surpassing Microsoft, founder, Bill Gates to become the world’s second-richest person.

Data retrieved from the Bloomberg billionaire index shows the 49-year-old whiz entrepreneur net worth is now pegged at $128 billion, driven by yet another surge in Tesla’s share price.

Musk has gained $100.3 billion to his net worth just in 2020, the most by anyone in the Bloomberg Billionaires Index – a ranking of the world’s 500 richest people.

What you must know: Musk is the CEO of Tesla, a maker of electric vehicles. The California-based company sells electric vehicles. He’s also CEO of Space Exploration Technologies, a rocket manufacturer tapped by NASA to resupply the space station

His wealth gain is largely attributed to Tesla, the electric car automaker, which has gained 500% in 2020 and has become by far the world’s most valuable automaker in the world, despite it producing far less than Volkswagen, Toyota, or General Motors.

About a fifth of the car company’s shares is owned by its Chief Executive, Elon Musk, and other insiders.

Recall Nairametrics, some months ago highlighted major reasons why Nairametrics believed the stock was a strong buy and could surpass the present most valuable listed technology company.