Market Views
Tesla hit a lifetime high, market value now $659 billion
Electric-car maker, Tesla Inc’s share value rose as high as $695 at the close of its trading session
Tesla stock price hit a lifetime high in anticipation of the leading car company’s addition to the S&P 500 index in the coming week.
What you must know: Electric-car maker, Tesla Inc’s share value rose as high as $695 at the close of its trading session. Tesla will become on Monday, the most valuable company to ever be added to Wall Street’s main benchmark index.
“You’re already seeing significant levels of volume in Tesla stock today, moving a lot higher as a lot of these different ETFs and mutual funds position ahead of the change to get us close to the price as possible for tracking error purposes,” said Lindsey Bell, chief investment strategist at Ally Invest.
Now worth $659 billion, Tesla will increase the concentration of heavyweight companies within the S&P 500.
What this means: Tesla’s market capitalization is far higher than the Gross Domestic Product (GDP) of any African countries; Nigeria – $448.1billion, South Africa – $351.4billion, Egypt – $303.2billion, Algeria – $169.98billion, Morocco – $118.7billion, Ethiopia – $96.12billion, Kenya – $95.5 billion, Angola – $94.6 billion, Ghana – $66.9 billion, Tanzania – $63.2 billion.
- Tesla’s founder, Elon Musk is now worth $158 billion, printing a whopping gain of $131 billion YTD.
- About a fifth of the car company’s shares are owned by its Chief Executive, Elon Musk, and other insiders.
- The S&P 500 is weighted by the number of companies’ stocks available on the stock market.
- The car company’s influence within the benchmark will be slightly reduced, putting it in 8th position, just behind Johnson & Johnson, with an equivalent of about 1% of the S&P 500 index.
Market Views
Top 5 most profitable global companies in 2020
These are the top five most profitable companies around the globe.
The list of the leading profitable companies around the world offers a glimpse of which business sectors are commanding the most economic influence.
Unsurprisingly, three of such companies (Berkshire Hathaway, Apple, Microsoft) are headquartered in the world’s largest economy.
Methodology: Their most recent annual earning results were used. This means the 2019 earnings of the companies below were the metrics used in compiling their profitability.
Saudi Aramco $88.2 billion
- Saudi Aramco leads the top spot as the world’s most profitable company. The oil juggernaut is known to have by far the largest oil reserves in the world.
- Saudi Aramco is the national energy company of Saudi Arabia. It produces five grades of crude oil and natural gas liquids.
It also produces refined energy products that include liquefied petroleum gas, ethanol, naphtha, and other products.
- It exports about 75% of its crude oil to foreign markets, most often with its oil tankers.
- Saudi Aramco has access to crude oil reserves of about 260 billion barrels.
Berkshire Hathaway $81.4 billion
- Berkshire Hathaway is a holding company for many businesses that include GEICO and Netjets. It is managed by arguably the most popular investor, Warren Buffett.
- Berkshire Hathaway is headquartered in Omaha, Nebraska, and was originally a business that focused on just textile milling plants.
- Buffett is the Chairman and biggest shareholder of Berkshire Hathaway, the investment group. According to the Bloomberg Billionaire Index, Warren Buffet is now worth $85.7billion. Surprisingly, he misses out of the top five rankings of the richest people on earth.
Apple $55.2 billion
- Apple is the most valuable U.S. company listed on the Stock Exchange with a market capitalization of over $2 trillion, with most of its revenues coming from iPhones and Macbooks.
- The world’s most valuable tech company designs, manufacture and market personal computers and related personal computing and mobile communication devices, along with a variety of related software, services, peripherals, and networking solutions.
Industrial and Commercial Bank of China $45.19 billion
- ICBC is the world’s leading bank by the number of customers and asset its controls. ICBC presently has over 607 million retail customers with over $4.3 trillion in assets. Yet with such an astronomical size, the financial juggernaut managed to attract 40 million more retail customers in 2018.
- That said, ICBC has recently been displaced as the most valuable public business listed in mainland China. First place was taken by Kweichow Moutai, a liquor maker.
Microsoft $39.2 billion
- Microsoft is an American software company founded by Bill Gates and Paul Allen over four decades ago and quickly rose to become the leading software company globally.
- Its software popularly referred to as Windows is the most popular desktop operating system, including Office – the most popular productivity suite.
- Some months back, the software giant won the most prized cloud-computing contract with the Pentagon, worth up about $10 billion, a deal that would help solidify the company’s standing as a leading cloud vendor.
Data Source; Fortune
What you should know
- Net income or net profit is widely regarded as the business profitability.
- Net profit accounts for the total cash inflows and outflows within a company. Numerically it is calculated as the revenue of a company less all operating expenses, income from subsidiary holdings, debt payments, interest paid, and also taxes.
Market Views
PayPal, Square make top 10 list of most valuable U.S banks
PayPal and Square are making strong statements on the financial ecosystem of the world’s largest economy.
New money disruptor companies, PayPal, Square are making strong statements on the financial ecosystem of the world’s largest economy, the United States.
Data retrieved on their most recent market capitalization reveals PayPal is growing faster than any normal U.S bank, and it’s not close. Still, PayPal isn’t a traditional bank.
The fast-rising financial juggernaut doesn’t have a physical branch, but it is now ranked the 2nd most valuable American financial bank listed on the Stock market with a valuation of about $251 billion.
- Recall sometimes ago PayPal Holdings, announced it was providing its users the opportunity to buy, hold, and sell cryptos directly from their PayPal account by early next year.
- It also hinted at a strategy to significantly boost its crypto’s utility capability by making it readily available as a funding source for purchases by its 28 million clients globally.
- However, a few weeks later, PayPal allowed U.S residents to purchase, sell, and keep cryptos.
- About 12 years ago, PayPal Europe was granted a Luxembourg banking license, which, under EU laws, allows it to conduct banking business throughout the European Union.
Square, Inc. a fast-growing fintech startup led by highly respected tech entrepreneur, Twitter’s Jack Dorsey comes in 7th position on the list with a market valuation of $95 billion.
- The company is pretty known for building tools to empower businesses and individuals to participate in the economy.
- Sellers use Square to reach buyers online and in-person, manage their businesses, and access financing. And individuals use Cash App to spend, store, and invest money.
- Recall Nairametrics, some weeks back reported how its money-spinning app, Cash App has now become its major income driver, making up about 80% of its entire revenue in Q3 with the help of Bitcoin.
- Square Financial Services has its operations headquartered in Salt Lake City. Its most recent FDIC approval gives the fintech company FDIC insurance, meaning that depositor funds are insured up to $250,000.
Market Views
Investors gain big on Airbnb, now worth over $100 billion
At its present trading valuation, Airbnb is more valuable than Uber, and leading hospitality giants Hilton and Marriott combined.
Global investors are cashing big time on the world’s biggest online vacation rental company, popularly referred to as Airbnb.
Following a remarkable comeback, the company’s share began trading on at its debut for $146 per share, more than double its initial public offer price and values the business at more than $100 billion.
The recent valuation of Airbnb represents a major leap, taking into account its previous valuation high of $31 billion in a 2017 financing round.
At its present trading valuation, Airbnb is more valuable than Uber, and more than two leading hospitality giants Hilton and Marriott combined.
What this means
The amazing surge seen in Airbnb’s stock price lately revealed the strong bias of global investors towards its business model and the latest signal in what’s shaping up to be a good week for the company.
- Airbnb, the biggest and most popular vacation online rental marketplace, known for disrupting the hospitality industry, is now listed on the Nasdaq, under the ticker symbol ‘ABNB’.
- Airbnb has become a household name amongst millennials and a growing middle-class population, as it has changed the hold big hotel businesses had on the accommodation industry, leading hotels to reform their business strategies.
- Airbnb is an online marketplace that allows individuals to let out their apartments or spare rooms to intended guests, at prices often lower than hotels.
- Airbnb makes a cut of 3% commission of every booking from those individuals listing their apartments on Airbnb’s platform, and between 6% and 12% from guests that book via its platform.
What you should know
Nairametrics, a few days ago, did an in-depth analysis on why it felt the company’s IPO might be worth your money.
Though, Airbnb’s seeming entry into the public market looks new, the business has built a consistent pathway of generating impressive revenue that it’s closest rivals (Bookings, Expedia) would turn green at.
- Last year alone, Airbnb’s gross bookings earnings of $38 billion were 35% that of Expedia and 39% of Booking Holdings Inc., and it kept the momentum fired up, that it closed it amazingly to 62% and 64%, respectively, when taking to account the recent year to date periodicity.