A massive stock market rally on Monday, May 12, added a combined $50 billion to the fortunes of four of the world’s richest tech billionaires, with Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg leading the surge.

The spike followed a temporary truce between the United States and China, pausing most tariffs and sparking the largest single-day market jump for the “Magnificent 7” tech stocks since April 9.

Based on estimates by Forbes’ real-time billionaire index, Zuckerberg saw the biggest gain, with his net worth rising by $16 billion (a 7.83% increase) to $220.9 billion, securing his position as the third-richest person in the world.

Meta shares soared as investors welcomed easing global trade tensions that had weighed on big tech, especially companies exposed to Asia-based supply chains. Zuckerberg, who owns about 13% of Meta, continues to benefit from investor confidence in the company’s pivot to AI and the metaverse.

More breakdown

Amazon founder Jeff Bezos followed, gaining $14.2 billion to bring his total net worth to $223.6 billion, ranking him second globally. Bezos, who stepped down as Amazon CEO in 2021 but remains executive chairman, retains just under 10% ownership of the company. Amazon shares surged 8% as investors anticipated smoother imports and cost reductions for sellers who heavily rely on Chinese products.

Elon Musk, CEO of Tesla, SpaceX, and xAI, added $11.3 billion to his fortune, increasing his total net worth to $406.9 billion, maintaining his title as the world’s richest person. Tesla stock climbed amid overall bullish sentiment in tech, while investor excitement around Musk’s AI startup, xAI—valued at $50 billion, also helped push his valuation higher. Musk owns 42% of SpaceX and roughly 12% of Tesla, though more than half of his Tesla shares are pledged as collateral.

Oracle cofounder Larry Ellison came in fourth, gaining $8.2 billion to reach a net worth of $196.1 billion, placing him fourth globally. Ellison owns around 40% of Oracle and continues to benefit from the company’s aggressive growth strategy, including major acquisitions like Cerner. Shares rose as optimism around enterprise software spending and AI integration lifted the broader tech sector.

Context

The rally came after the U.S. and China agreed to temporarily pause most “reciprocal” tariffs, relieving market fears over disrupted supply chains and inflationary costs. The broader group of “Magnificent 7” tech stocks—which includes Apple, Nvidia, Amazon, Meta, Microsoft, Alphabet, and Tesla—added $837.5 billion in market value in a single day.

Semiconductor stocks, which have been under pressure due to export restrictions and supply chain concerns, also saw a boost. Nvidia, AMD, Broadcom, and Qualcomm gained around 5–6%, while Marvell jumped 8%. Apple rose 6% despite projecting $900 million in additional costs this quarter from prior tariff plans.

Chinese tech stocks listed in the U.S., including Alibaba, JD.com, and Baidu, also climbed, as did European chipmakers like ASML and Infineon.

While the long-term outlook for U.S.-China trade remains uncertain, for now, tech billionaires are seeing green on their screens and in their wallets.