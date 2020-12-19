Lagos to punish residents who break COVID-19 protocols during Xmas

The Lagos State Government has tasked its residents to use the festive season to spend quality time in small but controlled gatherings with family and friends.

This was disclosed by the State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu via the Twitter handle of the state on Friday.

According to him, the State Government will not hesitate to bring the full weight of the law to bear on any person or organisation caught breaching public health regulations and protocols with regards to the Coronavirus disease.

He said, “The Lagos State Government is now sounding a clear note of caution to all residents on the importance of maintaining the guidelines that we have put in place to protect us from the ravages of COVID-19. We cannot afford a reversal of the gains we have made against this pandemic.

“The following measures must be noted and complied with: All public servants from GL 14 and below, except emergency workers and first responders, are to work from home as from Monday, December 21st for the next 14 days – in the first instance. All schools must shut down with immediate effect, and until further notice.

“Concerts, carnivals and street parties are banned in Lagos State until further notice. Night clubs have not been allowed to open yet. All night clubs in Lagos must immediately shut down, until further notice. The midnight to 4am curfew imposed by the Federal Government remains in place.

“The protocol of ‘No Mask No Entry’ must be enforced by all public places: Offices, Businesses, Markets, Shops, and so on. Hand sanitizers or hand washing units are to be positioned at the entry point and various spots.”

Governor Sanwo-Olu stressed further that: “All places of worship (Churches, Mosques, etc.) must ensure that no gathering exceeds two hours and also that no gathering exceeds 50% of the maximum capacity of the venue.

“Health, Safety and Environment Officers must be present at all public gatherings (religious or social) and must be trained in basic first aid procedures.

“The Safety Commission has been directed to visit event centres and gauge compliance with the established guidelines, to stop the virus from spreading. If there is evidence of lack of compliance at any Event Centre, it will be shut down immediately.”

What it means

Security agents have been mandated to ensure full enforcement, without exception. No one will be deemed to be above the law.

According to the Governor, any and all breaches of these regulations and public health protocols will lead to immediate closure as well as attract heavy fines, and any other sanctions and penalties deemed fit, in line with the Lagos State Infectious Diseases Control Regulation 2020.