Lagos to punish residents who break COVID-19 protocols during Xmas
The Lagos State Government has tasked its residents to use the festive season to spend quality time in small but controlled gatherings with family and friends.
This was disclosed by the State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu via the Twitter handle of the state on Friday.
According to him, the State Government will not hesitate to bring the full weight of the law to bear on any person or organisation caught breaching public health regulations and protocols with regards to the Coronavirus disease.
He said, “The Lagos State Government is now sounding a clear note of caution to all residents on the importance of maintaining the guidelines that we have put in place to protect us from the ravages of COVID-19. We cannot afford a reversal of the gains we have made against this pandemic.
“The following measures must be noted and complied with: All public servants from GL 14 and below, except emergency workers and first responders, are to work from home as from Monday, December 21st for the next 14 days – in the first instance. All schools must shut down with immediate effect, and until further notice.
“Concerts, carnivals and street parties are banned in Lagos State until further notice. Night clubs have not been allowed to open yet. All night clubs in Lagos must immediately shut down, until further notice. The midnight to 4am curfew imposed by the Federal Government remains in place.
“The protocol of ‘No Mask No Entry’ must be enforced by all public places: Offices, Businesses, Markets, Shops, and so on. Hand sanitizers or hand washing units are to be positioned at the entry point and various spots.”
Governor Sanwo-Olu stressed further that: “All places of worship (Churches, Mosques, etc.) must ensure that no gathering exceeds two hours and also that no gathering exceeds 50% of the maximum capacity of the venue.
“Health, Safety and Environment Officers must be present at all public gatherings (religious or social) and must be trained in basic first aid procedures.
“The Safety Commission has been directed to visit event centres and gauge compliance with the established guidelines, to stop the virus from spreading. If there is evidence of lack of compliance at any Event Centre, it will be shut down immediately.”
What it means
Security agents have been mandated to ensure full enforcement, without exception. No one will be deemed to be above the law.
According to the Governor, any and all breaches of these regulations and public health protocols will lead to immediate closure as well as attract heavy fines, and any other sanctions and penalties deemed fit, in line with the Lagos State Infectious Diseases Control Regulation 2020.
COVID-19 Update in Nigeria
On the 18th of December 2020, 806 new confirmed cases and 11 deaths were recorded in Nigeria
The spread of novel Corona Virus Disease (COVID-19) in Nigeria continues to record significant increases as the latest statistics provided by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control reveal Nigeria now has 77,013 confirmed cases.
On the 18th of December 2020, 806 new confirmed cases and 11 deaths were recorded in Nigeria, having carried out a total daily test of 5,258 samples across the country.
To date, 77,013 cases have been confirmed, 67,484 cases have been discharged and 1,212 deaths have been recorded in 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory. A total of 869,362 tests have been carried out as of December 18th, 2020 compared to 864,104 tests a day earlier.
COVID-19 Case Updates- 18th December 2020,
- Total Number of Cases – 77,013
- Total Number Discharged – 67,484
- Total Deaths – 1,212
- Total Tests Carried out – 869,362
According to the NCDC, the 806 new cases were reported from 26 states- Lagos (287), FCT (255), Kaduna (36), Akwa Ibom (29), Katsina (25), Rivers (25), Kwara (21), Bauchi (19), Kano (15), Ondo (14), Plateau (13), Yobe (12), Nasarawa (11), Ebonyi (9), Gombe (8), Abia (7), Delta (4), Imo (4), Osun (3), Anambra (2), Borno (2), Cross River (1), Edo (1), Ekiti (1), Jigawa (1), and Ogun (1)
Meanwhile, the latest numbers bring Lagos state total confirmed cases to 26,182, followed by Abuja (9,308), Kaduna (4,272), Plateau (4,192), Oyo (3,785), Rivers (3,259), Edo (2,756), Ogun (2,361), Kano (2,003), Delta (1,833), Ondo (1,783), Katsina (1,384), Enugu (1,363), Kwara (1,296), Gombe (1,164), Ebonyi (1,091), Abia (980), Osun (974), Bauchi (897), and Borno (774).
Imo State has recorded 734 cases, Nasarawa (600), Benue (515), Bayelsa (492), Ekiti (401), Akwa Ibom (395), Jigawa (386), Niger (338), Adamawa (329), Anambra (297), Sokoto (210), Taraba (203), Kebbi (143), Yobe (135), Cross River (93), Zamfara (79), while Kogi state has recorded 5 cases only.
Lock Down and Curfew
In a move to combat the spread of the pandemic disease, President Muhammadu Buhari directed the cessation of all movements in Lagos and the FCT for an initial period of 14 days, which took effect from 11 pm on Monday, 30th March 2020.
The movement restriction, which was extended by another two weeks period, has been partially put on hold with some businesses commencing operations from May 4. On April 27th, 2020, Nigeria’s President, Muhammadu Buhari declared an overnight curfew from 8 pm to 6 am across the country, as part of new measures to contain the spread of the COVID-19. This comes along with the phased and gradual easing of lockdown measures in FCT, Lagos, and Ogun States, which took effect from Saturday, 2nd May 2020, at 9 am.
On Monday, 29th June 2020 the federal government extended the second phase of the eased lockdown by 4 weeks and approved interstate movement outside curfew hours with effect from July 1, 2020. Also, on Monday 27th July 2020, the federal government extended the second phase of eased lockdown by an additional one week.
On Thursday, 6th August 2020 the federal government through the secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF) and Chairman of the Presidential Task Force (PTF) on COVID-19 announced the extension of the second phase of eased lockdown by another four (4) weeks.
Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State announced the closed down of the Eti-Osa Isolation Centre, with effect from Friday, 31st July 2020. He also mentioned that the Agidingbi Isolation Centre would also be closed and the patients relocated to a large capacity centre.
Due to the increased number of covid-19 cases in Nigeria, the Nigerian government ordered the reopening of Isolation and treatment centres in the country on Thursday, 10th December 2020.
WHO says poor countries will have access to Covid-19 vaccine from early 2021
WHO says it is making arrangements for poor countries to have access to COVID-19 vaccines in the first half of 2021.
The World Health Organization (WHO) led COVAX initiative has announced that it had arrangements in place to access nearly 2 billion doses of COVID-19 vaccine candidates, on behalf of 190 participating poor countries.
The arrangements will enable the participating countries to have access to these vaccines in the first half of 2021, with the first deliveries expected to start in the first quarter of next year.
This was disclosed in a press release by the WHO on Friday, December 18, 2020.
The WHO stated that COVAX will continue to develop its portfolio as this will be critical to achieving its goal of securing access to 2 billion doses of safe, effective and approved vaccines that are suitable for all participating countries. This is bearing in mind that these vaccine candidates are still under development.
However, today’s announcements offer the clearest pathway yet to end the acute phase of the pandemic by protecting the most vulnerable populations around the world. This includes delivering at least 1.3 billion donor-funded doses of approved vaccines in 2021 to the 92 low- and middle-income economies eligible for the COVAX AMC.
The WHO also pointed out some of the new deals for advance procurement of some of the vaccine candidates.
The WHO stated, ‘’The new deals announced today include the signing of an advance purchase agreement with AstraZeneca for 170 million doses of the AstraZeneca/Oxford candidate, and a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Johnson & Johnson for 500 million doses of the Janssen candidate, which is currently being investigated as a single dose vaccine.
‘’These deals are in addition to existing agreements COVAX has with the Serum Institute of India (SII) for 200 million doses – with options for up to 900 million doses more – of either the AstraZeneca/Oxford or Novavax candidates, as well as a statement of intent for 200 million doses of the Sanofi/GSK vaccine candidate.’’
The CEO of the Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovations (CEPI), Dr Richard Hatchet, said, “This commitment is evidence that the world learned an important lesson from the 2009 H1N1 pandemic. Our research and development efforts have begun to pay off. We now have safe and effective vaccines that can protect against COVID-19 and a clear pathway to securing 2 billion doses for the populations at greatest risk all around the world.”
“Securing the right of first refusal of successful vaccine production as part of R&D arrangements has helped guarantee equitable access to vaccines, a founding principle of CEPI. The challenge of delivering the vaccines that have demonstrated success, of completing the development of other promising vaccine candidates to further increase supply, and of ending the acute phase of the pandemic, lies ahead of us.”
What you need to know
- COVAX is a global initiative which was launched in April by the World Health Organization (WHO), the European Commission and France in response to this pandemic. Bringing together governments, global health organisations, manufacturers, scientists, private sector, civil society and philanthropy, with the aim of providing innovative, rapid and equitable access to COVID-19 diagnostics, treatments and vaccines for all countries, regardless of income level.
- Coordinated by Gavi, the Vaccine Alliance, the Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovations (CEPI) and the WHO, COVAX will achieve this by acting as a platform that will support the research, development and manufacturing of a wide range of COVID-19 vaccine candidates, and negotiate their pricing
- The COVAX Facility currently has 190 participating countries, which includes 98 higher-income economies and 92 low- and middle-income economies eligible to have their participation in the Facility supported via the financing mechanism known as the Gavi COVAX AMC.
COVID-19: 115 million people are likely to fall into extreme poverty in 2020 – World Bank Group
Between 88 million and 115 million people are likely to fall back into extreme poverty as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020.
The recently released Poverty and Shared Prosperity Report 2020 by the World Bank Group indicates that between 88 million and 115 million people could fall back into extreme poverty as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.
This is in addition to an increase of between 23 million and 35 million in 2021, potentially bringing the total number of new people living in extreme poverty to between 110 million and 150 million.
According to the report
- Pandemic-related job losses and deprivation worldwide are hitting already-poor and vulnerable people hard, while also partly changing the profile of global poverty by creating millions of ‘new poor’.
- Original analysis included in the report shows that the new poor are more urban, better educated, and less likely to work in agriculture than those living in extreme poverty before COVID-19.
- These results are important for targeting policies to safeguard lives and livelihoods. The report discusses early evidence that the pandemic is deepening income inequality, threatening inclusive economic recovery and future growth. It shows how some countries are deploying agile, adaptive policies to reverse the crisis, protect the most vulnerable, and promote a resilient recovery.
- COVID-19 is expected to push some 100 million people into extreme poverty in 2020 alone. Armed conflict is also driving an increase in poverty in some countries and regions. In the Middle East and North Africa, for example, extreme poverty rates nearly doubled between 2015 and 2018, from 3.8 percent to 7.2 percent, spurred by the conflicts in the Syrian Arab Republic and the Republic of Yemen.
- Up to 132 million people may fall into poverty by 2030 due to the manifold effects of climate change. Although the worst economic and welfare effects lie further in the future. In some settings, poverty is already intertwined with vulnerability to climate-related threats such as flooding and vector-borne diseases.
What you should know
- Poverty and Shared Prosperity report is an annual publication by the World Bank Group. The report jointly analyses three converging forces that are driving increase in global poverty and threaten to extend its effects far into the future.
- Climate change may drive about 100 million additional people into poverty by 2030, many of whom reside in countries affected by institutional fragility and armed conflict, and where global extreme poverty is increasingly concentrated, such as the Sub-Saharan Africa (SSA).
- The report provides new evidence on emerging ‘hot spots,’ where multiple threats to poor people’s lives and livelihoods converge, which are mostly found in Sub-Saharan Africa (SSA).
- The World Bank Group has stepped up its support for regions in which extreme poverty is increasingly concentrated such as SSA.