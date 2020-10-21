EndSARS: Channels TV, LTV allegedly attacked

Channels Television and Lagos State Television (LTV) were reportedly attacked and shut down by unknown persons.

According to a staff of Channels TV, who prefered to remain unnamed, the Management moved them to a safe location within the premises, when hoodlums kept banging the gate in a frantic attempt to gain access to the premises.

As of the time of this report, the attempt has been unsuccessful and the station has since returned to air.

In the case of LTV, operations were shut down after hoodlums attacked the station on Wednesday.

Members of staff of LTV said they have been asked to vacate the premises of the station, located at Alausa Lagos.

At present, the station has gone off the air.

An Editor in the station, who pleaded to be kept anonymous, disclosed that the station was attacked by hoodlums around 9 am today.

