Lagos begins the disinfection of 33 major live bird markets ahead of festivities

The Lagos State Government has commenced the disinfection and decontamination of 33 major live bird markets across the metropolis, ahead of festivities.

This disclosure was made by Lagos State Commissioner for Agriculture, Ms. Abisola Olusanya, according to a press release issued by the State Government.

The Commissioner noted that the exercise is aimed at preventing the spread of the deadly avian influenza and other zoonotic diseases, as residents prepare for the festive period when the demand for live birds will increase.

Ms. Olusanya urged members of the Live Bird Marketers Association of Nigeria and all stakeholders to cooperate with the Government in order to ensure the success of the exercise.

However, the President of Live Bird Marketers in Lagos State, Mrs. Olushola Osoba, who witnessed the commencement of the exercise at the Awolowo Live Bird Market, Mushin, commended the State Government for its continuous support to the Association.

According to her, the exercise was the fifth time the Government would disinfect and decontaminate live markets this year. She explained that this exercise had helped to mitigate against high mortality of birds, and reduce contagion with avian influenza.

“The Lagos State Government is really doing well for us. This year, this is the fifth time the State Government will be disinfecting our market for us. Because of this, the mortality rate of our chickens has reduced.”

What you should know

Olusanya listed the markets where the disinfection and decontamination would take place as Awolowo Live Bird Market, Mushin; Main Live Bird Market, Mushin; Cairo Live Bird Market, Oshodi; Bolade Live Bird Market, Arena; Olaleye Live Bird Market; Bariga Live Bird Market; Ketu Live Bird Market; Mile 12 Live Bird Market; Tejuosho Live Bird Market; Oyingbo Live Bird Market; Jankara Live Bird Market, Lagos Island and Pelewura Live Bird Market, Lagos Island.

Others are Oja Oba Live Bird Market, Agege; Abattoir 1 & 2 Live Bird Markets; Idera Live Bird Market, New Garage; Isale Oja Live Bird Market, Agege; Ikotun Live Bird Market; Alayabiagba Live Bird Market; Alaba Suuru Live Bird Market; Agboju Live Bird Market and Festac Live Bird Market.

Also, Ojo Cantonment Live Bird Market; Alaba Rago Live Bird Market; Okokomaiko Live Bird Market; Ejina Live Bird Market, Ikorodu; Sabo Live Bird Market, Ikorodu; Odogunyan Live Bird Market, Ikorodu; Ajah Live Bird Market; Sangotedo Live Bird Market; Akodo Live Bird Market; Arasi Live Bird Market, Ibeju Lekki and Agbalata Live Bird Market, Badagry.

Why this matters

This exercise will help to prevent the possible transmission of Avian Influenza or other highly contagious diseases. This will protect producers, dealers and consumers from biohazards at live-bird markets, and ensure that no biohazard in form of disease especially the Avian influenza viruses infiltrate the markets from infected birds, contaminated crates, personnel or vehicles.

However, other protective measures as issued by the Commissioner, coupled with this exercise would ensure that healthy birds are made available for consumption during the festive season.