Lagos begins the disinfection of 33 major live bird markets ahead of festivities
The disinfection and decontamination of 33 major live bird markets in Lagos State have commenced.
The Lagos State Government has commenced the disinfection and decontamination of 33 major live bird markets across the metropolis, ahead of festivities.
This disclosure was made by Lagos State Commissioner for Agriculture, Ms. Abisola Olusanya, according to a press release issued by the State Government.
The Commissioner noted that the exercise is aimed at preventing the spread of the deadly avian influenza and other zoonotic diseases, as residents prepare for the festive period when the demand for live birds will increase.
Ms. Olusanya urged members of the Live Bird Marketers Association of Nigeria and all stakeholders to cooperate with the Government in order to ensure the success of the exercise.
However, the President of Live Bird Marketers in Lagos State, Mrs. Olushola Osoba, who witnessed the commencement of the exercise at the Awolowo Live Bird Market, Mushin, commended the State Government for its continuous support to the Association.
According to her, the exercise was the fifth time the Government would disinfect and decontaminate live markets this year. She explained that this exercise had helped to mitigate against high mortality of birds, and reduce contagion with avian influenza.
- “The Lagos State Government is really doing well for us. This year, this is the fifth time the State Government will be disinfecting our market for us. Because of this, the mortality rate of our chickens has reduced.”
What you should know
- Olusanya listed the markets where the disinfection and decontamination would take place as Awolowo Live Bird Market, Mushin; Main Live Bird Market, Mushin; Cairo Live Bird Market, Oshodi; Bolade Live Bird Market, Arena; Olaleye Live Bird Market; Bariga Live Bird Market; Ketu Live Bird Market; Mile 12 Live Bird Market; Tejuosho Live Bird Market; Oyingbo Live Bird Market; Jankara Live Bird Market, Lagos Island and Pelewura Live Bird Market, Lagos Island.
- Others are Oja Oba Live Bird Market, Agege; Abattoir 1 & 2 Live Bird Markets; Idera Live Bird Market, New Garage; Isale Oja Live Bird Market, Agege; Ikotun Live Bird Market; Alayabiagba Live Bird Market; Alaba Suuru Live Bird Market; Agboju Live Bird Market and Festac Live Bird Market.
- Also, Ojo Cantonment Live Bird Market; Alaba Rago Live Bird Market; Okokomaiko Live Bird Market; Ejina Live Bird Market, Ikorodu; Sabo Live Bird Market, Ikorodu; Odogunyan Live Bird Market, Ikorodu; Ajah Live Bird Market; Sangotedo Live Bird Market; Akodo Live Bird Market; Arasi Live Bird Market, Ibeju Lekki and Agbalata Live Bird Market, Badagry.
Why this matters
This exercise will help to prevent the possible transmission of Avian Influenza or other highly contagious diseases. This will protect producers, dealers and consumers from biohazards at live-bird markets, and ensure that no biohazard in form of disease especially the Avian influenza viruses infiltrate the markets from infected birds, contaminated crates, personnel or vehicles.
However, other protective measures as issued by the Commissioner, coupled with this exercise would ensure that healthy birds are made available for consumption during the festive season.
FG to launch policy to prevent smuggling of mineral resources
The FG is working on a Downstream Policy aimed at ensuring the beneficiation of solid minerals before being exported from the country.
The Ministry of Mines and Steel Development has said it will work with the Gulf of Guinea Commission to prevent the smuggling of illegally mined solid minerals from Nigeria through Nigeria’s ports and the Gulf of Guinea.
This was disclosed in a statement by the Federal Government on Monday evening, after a meeting between the Minister of Mines and Steel Development, Arc. Olamilekan Adegbite, and a delegation from the Gulf of Guinea Commission, led by Rt. (HON.) John Gaul, who paid him a courtesy visit on December 11, 2020, in Abuja.
Mr. Adegbite disclosed that the FG is working on a Downstream Policy to prevent smuggling.
Adegbite added that the Ministry is willing to support the Commission in all ways possible towards curbing the smuggling of solid minerals through the Gulf of Guinea.
Citing policies by the FG to address issues of solid minerals smuggling, the Minister disclosed that the FG is working on a Downstream Policy aimed at ensuring the beneficiation of solid minerals before being exported from the country.
He added that when the policy goes into effect, “the issue of solid minerals smuggling will be drastically reduced.”
Rt. (Hon) John Gaul, of the Gulf of Guinea Commission said, “the Gulf of Guinea is a huge business hub which can be leveraged on to generate huge revenue for government,” but lamented that most exports of solid minerals through the region are done illegally.
The Gulf of Guinea Commission was established by the Treaty signed in Libreville, Gabon, on 3rd July 2001 by Angola, Congo, Gabon, Nigeria and Sao Tome and Principe, as an institutional framework for cooperation amongst the countries bordering the Gulf of Guinea, in order to defend their common interest and promote peace and socio-economic development.
What you should know
Nairametrics reported last month that the Minister of Mines and Steel Development, Olamilekan Adegbite, said the Nigerian Mining sector needs huge funds for exploration projects in the country. He said,
- “Our focus is now on de-risking the sector, by the provision of more up-to-date and comprehensive data on mineral occurrences in Nigeria and enabling a more investor-friendly environment through favourable incentives.”
Nairametrics also reported last month that the Federal Government announced the signing of an Express of Interest with La Mancha, a Luxembourg-incorporated private gold development & mining company to begin gold mining operations in Nigeria.
Nordic Development Fund extends grant of $8.8 million to African Water Facility
Nordic Development Fund (NDF) has approved $8.8 million in grant funding to the African Water Facility (AWF).
The Board of Directors of the Nordic Development Fund (NDF) has approved $8.8 million in grant funding to the African Water Facility (AWF).
This is expected to bolster investments in COVID-19 recovery and preparation for investment in water supply, sanitation, and integrated water resources management projects in the Sahel and the Horn of Africa.
The proposed program advances an existing partnership of the African Development Bank, the AWF, the NDF, Denmark and other potential donors aimed at slowing and preventing transmission of COVID-19.
The AWF is a Special Fund established in 2005 by the African Ministers’ Council on Water (AMCOW) and hosted and administered by the African Development Bank.
The NDF, a Nordic international finance institution established by Denmark, Finland, Iceland, Norway and Sweden in 1988, focuses on the intersection of climate change and development in lower-income and fragile countries.
What they are saying
Karin Isaksson, Managing Director of NDF said:
- “We are very pleased to build and leverage on our relationship with the AWF to support Build-Back-Better and Greener, climate-resilient approaches. We also welcome the possibility to provide access to Nordic knowledge, technology, and potential partnerships on innovative water and sanitation solutions by financing a long-term consultant.”
Wambui Gichuri, the Bank’s Acting Vice President for Agriculture, Human and Social Development stated:
- “This grant will enable the African Water Facility to fulfil its mandate of investment-ready project preparation and its climate-resilient approach to interventions in water supply, sanitation, and integrated water resources management. The Bank is particularly pleased that the program will place a special emphasis on the needs of poor, underserved and displaced persons, as well as on gender equity in access to water and sanitation, and facilitating job creation for youth and women.”
What you should know
- The AWF assists African countries to mobilize financing and apply the funds to address water supply and sanitation needs, to enable the countries meet the African Water Vision 2025, as well as water-related Sustainable Development Goals.
- The funds will support AWF’s COVID-19 Recovery Through Water and Sanitation in Africa program, an initiative that relies on a climate-resilient approach to prepare investment in water sector projects that will benefit the vulnerable and underserved poor urban communities, including the displaced, in the two targeted regions.
- The program’s estimated budget is $34.6 million, of which the Danish government will contribute a grant of $23.8 million.
- The Bank and AWF will provide a grant of $1.1 million. Governments in the targeted areas are expected to provide in-kind contributions.
- The Nordic Development Fund is a partner in a number of ongoing Bank trust funds, including the ClimDev Special Fund(link is external) and the Off-Grid Energy Access Fund(link is external).
- NDF has previously extended grant funding to AWF to finance a call for proposals for preparation of a climate-resilient water infrastructure and water resource project in Sub-Saharan Africa.
- In the target countries, the average rate of access to safely managed drinking water facilities is 53.8%; the average rate of access to safely managed sanitation facilities is 23.4%; and the average proportion of population with handwashing facilities at home is 22.4%.
- This situation constrains the use of water and sanitation as a measure to contain the spread of COVID-19 and other water-related infectious diseases
- The Sahel part of Africa includes from west to east parts of northern Senegal, southern Mauritania, central Mali, northern Burkina Faso, the extreme south of Algeria, Niger, the extreme north of Nigeria, the extreme north of Cameroon and Central African Republic, central Chad, central and southern Sudan, the extreme north of South Sudan, Eritrea, and the extreme north of Ethiopia.
- Horn of Africa is the easternmost extension of African land. The region that is home to the countries of Djibouti, Eritrea, Ethiopia, and Somalia.
AfDB, others, launch first Fashionomics Africa contest for sustainable and circular fashion
The AfDB’s Fashionomics Africa initiative is launching a competition to support designers of sustainable and circular fashion.
The African Development Bank’s (AfDB) Fashionomics Africa initiative is launching a competition to support designers of sustainable and circular fashion.
The Fashionomics Africa online competition aims to celebrate African fashion brands that will change how we produce, buy, use and recycle fashion and that encourages a more sustainable change in consumer behaviour.
The contest will invite African fashion brands pursuing environmentally friendly measures, sustainability and circular economy actions to participate.
The designer who submits the “best sustainable design” will win $2,000 and other prizes.
A four-person judging panel representing the African Development Bank and the other competition collaborators – the United Nations Environment Programme, Parsons School of Design and the Ellen MacArthur Foundation, will choose three finalists by 22 January, 2021.
The competition aims to highlight some of the continent’s best designs, outfits, accessories or footwear, with the most sustainable and innovative features:
- Textile, apparel and accessories entrepreneurs from Africa, aged 18 years or older, who have launched fashion businesses (with a maximum of 50 employees), and whose sustainable designs have been produced within the last five years, are invited to apply.
- Applicants will submit pictures of their products, detail their sustainable business model and explain how their start-up is environmentally friendly and innovative.
- Competition organizers say examples of sustainability and circularity elements might include materials used, the design process, cleaner or greener production processes – including shipping methods or ways to reduce carbon footprint.
What they are saying
Vanessa Moungar, the Bank’s Director for Gender, Women and Civil Society said:
- “Sustainability is at the heart of our work with Fashionomics Africa. The first edition of the Fashionomics Africa competition is an excellent opportunity for the Bank to showcase the immense talent and creativity of African fashion designers striving for a more circular fashion industry and economy, while remaining true to their heritage.”
Fashionomics Africa is an initiative of the African Development Bank to increase Africa’s participation in the global textile and fashion industry value chains.
What you should know
- The textile and fashion industry accounts for nearly 10% of global carbon emissions, ranking as the world’s second-largest industrial polluter, after the oil sector, according to the United Nations Environment Programme. However, the industry provides high levels of employment, foreign exchange revenue, and products essential to human welfare.
- Around the world, a ‘take-make-dispose’ model of consumption of items made from finite resources is giving way to a more circular and inclusive fashion value chain, which, according to the Ellen MacArthur Foundation, designs-out waste and pollution, keeps products and materials in use, as well as regenerates natural systems.
- In addition to the cash prize, the winning fashion brand will receive a certificate and the opportunity to showcase its creation by taking part in online events and sharing insights on key sustainability challenges facing the industry.
- The winner will have access to a network of media insiders and industry experts and receive mentoring and networking opportunities from competition collaborators.
- To learn more about the Fashionomics Africa online competition and/or to submit an entry, click here (link is external).
- The application deadline is 31 December 2020 at 23:59 GMT.
