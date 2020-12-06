Business
Lagos orders removal of all unapproved street gates in the state to ease traffic
Lagos Government has issued a 7-day ultimatum to communities in the state, ordering the removal of unapproved street gates.
The Lagos State Government has issued a 7-day notice, ordering the removal of unapproved street gates in communities, to ensure the free flow of traffic across the state.
The state government directed that they should either leave such gates open between 5am and midnight or have them dismantled, as their actions contravene the provisions of the State Traffic Laws and Regulations.
This order was contained in a statement titled, “LASG issues 7-day removal notice to communities with unapproved street gates,” which was issued by the Lagos State Commissioner for Transportation, Dr Frederic Oladeinde, on Friday, December 4, 2020.
Oladeinde pointed out that the ministry, in conjunction with that of Local Government and Community Affairs, has the regulatory authority on the installation of gates towards enhancing traffic management on the inner roads, while protecting the lives and property of the affected communities.
The statement from Oladeinde partly reads,
“In line with its policy and regulations on Traffic Management geared towards improving the free flow of traffic across the metropolis, the Lagos State Government has issued a seven-day removal notice to communities with unapproved street gates in the State, with a directive to either leave such gates open between 5am and midnight or have them dismantled.
“During the recent inspection exercise conducted by the officials of the Ministry of Transportation, it was discovered that some communities have sited gates on some inner roads to avoid vehicular movement on their streets, and this unruly act has contributed to the heavy traffic congestion currently being experienced on our roads on daily basis.”
The Commissioner further announced that while it is expected that all street gates across the state be opened between 5 am and 12 midnight, the gates must be manned by security personnel engaged by the community or residents’ association and must be opened for emergency services such as police, ambulance and fire service activities at any time.
He also explained that the Special Committee set up by the Lagos State Ministry of Transportation on the demolition of gated streets has commenced the enforcement exercise on the removal of gates in locations that failed to comply with the government’s directive on Gated Streets regulation.
Oladeinde, therefore, urged communities with Government approval for the installation of gates on their streets to come forward with their documents for onward review and necessary approvals, failure of which, the Special Committee would have to remove such street gates.
What you should know about street gates
- The Lagos State Government has on a continuous basis moved against streets and some estates that shut their gates to vehicular movement outside the time stipulated by the government.
- The state government disclosed that the policy on street gates was meant to help ease traffic, enable easy access for residents and all road users in the state, as the illegal closure of these gates also contributes to the activities of criminally-minded individuals, who sometimes attack residents or other road users.
Business
The new Lagos-Ibadan rail line commences commercial operations today
Commercial operations have started on the new Lagos-Ibadan rail line this morning, Monday, December 7, 2020.
The Federal Government of Nigeria has disclosed that commercial operations commenced on the Lagos-Ibadan rail line this morning, Monday, December 7, 2020.
This disclosure was made public by the Special Assistant to President Buhari on Digital and New Media, Mr. Tolu Ogunlesi in a statement via his official Twitter account.
Commercial operations started on the new #LagosIbadanRail line this morning, Monday Dec 7, 2020. For now, according to the NRC, only one return trip daily, leaving Ibadan at 8am for Lagos and leaving Lagos for Ibadan at 4pm.
— tolu ogunlesi (@toluogunlesi) December 7, 2020
Mr. Ogunlesi explained in the statement that the rail line will embark on only one return trip daily, as the departure for Ibadan from Lagos will be at 8 am, while that for Lagos from Ibadan will be at 4 pm.
He added that the rail line would not operate at capacity during the first phase of commercial operations which starts today.
Mr. Tolu Ogunlesi in the statement said, “Commercial operations started on the new LagosIbadanRail line this morning. For now, according to the NRC, only one return trip daily, leaving Ibadan at 8am for Lagos and leaving Lagos for Ibadan at 4pm.
“Speed and capacity will increase with time. Keep in mind there’s still some construction work ongoing. It likely won’t hit maximum speeds until the line fencing is completed. Sadly because of some Lagosians’ love for rail-line merchandising.”
What you should know
- The Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi, last week, while speaking in Abuja at the inauguration of elected members of the Chartered Institute of Transport Administration of Nigeria (CIoTA), disclosed that President Muhammadu Buhari will commission the newly constructed Lagos-Ibadan rail line by January 2021.
- However, Mr. Amaechi said the $1.6 billion rail project has been delivered and its usage would commence before the official commissioning in January next year.
- He explained that the fare which is at par with that of the Kaduna route is a transfer cost for the delivery cost of the project, which is fair.
Business
GITEX 2020: Nigeria receives $50m Start-up investment – Pantami
$50m has been received for the support of various start-ups in Nigeria through the government’s digital economy and innovations policy.
The start-up investment funds in Nigeria have been boosted with the sum of $50m for the support of various start-ups in the country through the government’s digital economy and innovations policy.
This disclosure was made by the Minister of Communications and Digital Economy, Dr Isa Pantami, as he unveiled Nigeria’s Pavilion at the 2020 40th Gulf Information Technology Exhibition (GITEX), holding at Dubai, United Arab Emirates.
Dr. Pantami noted that the journey of start-ups is a tough one indeed but implored all to be consistent and steadfast as the breakthroughs always come after several years.
He gave insight into the success story of Amazon that has grown to become a global brand with huge profit today after several years of trials and failures.
According to him, “The startups need to be mentored. Any start-up without mentorship cannot be successful on the platter of gold, you need to be patient and consistent.
“You have to be steadfast and partake in critical thinking as well as be analytic. The main challenge is not about funding, but mentoring. That is why our focus now is on mentoring our young start-ups.
“We are also providing the enabling environment for them to thrive, so you discover that in the proposed finance bill 2020, there is reduction in small and medium enterprise taxes.
“If we are able to implement this plan in the next five years, our start-ups are going to be celebrated not only in Nigeria, but globally.”
What you should know GITEX
- GITEX is the biggest annual consumer computer and electronics trade show, exhibition, and conference in the Middle East and East Africa. It takes place in Dubai, United Arab Emirates at the Dubai World Trade Centre.
- About 10 Nigerian start-ups would be showcasing their innovations in the Dubai exhibition.
- The 2020 GITEX started on December 6 and is expected to end on December 10.
Business
ASUU insists it won’t call off strike until withheld salaries are paid by FG
ASUU has insisted that it would not call off its strike action until the FG fulfils its promise and pays all the withheld salaries of its members.
The Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) has insisted that it would not call off its strike action until the Federal Government fulfils its promise and pays all the withheld salaries of its members.
According to a report from Punch, this disclosure was made by the President of ASUU, Prof. Biodun Ogunyemi, during a telephone interview on Sunday, December 6, 2020, in Lagos, where he said the government should not expect the lecturers to resume without paying the withheld salaries.
Ogunyemi explained that the university lecturers were still consulting and at the same time waiting for the government to fulfil its promise of releasing the withheld salaries of members of the union.
The ASUU President said, “We are still consulting and we have not finished consultation. By the end of this week, we shall make our report public. There are promises government made with dates, government promised to release the salaries of our members, the withheld salaries have not been paid and we need to have information on that. Government should not expect us to resume without releasing our salaries.”
While stating that the union would take a final decision once the timeline expired this week without the salaries being paid, Ogunyemi also pointed out that he could not determine when ASUU would suspend the strike.
He said, “I can’t vouch for anything about resumption, but my members will determine that. The only thing I know is that payment of withheld salaries can smoothen the process and that is what we have told the government. It will aid the final decision.
“The government gave a timeline and we are monitoring, once the timeline expires this week, our members will take a final decision. If they pay the withheld salaries, it will make the process easier to handle.”
What you should know about ASUU strike
- It can be recalled that there were media reports on November 27 that ASUU had agreed to call off its 8-month old strike action, following the Federal Government’s promise to increase its offer for Earned Allowances and funding for the revitalization of public universities from N65 billion to N70 billion.
- However, a day later, the ASUU President denied that the union had agreed to call off the strike. He said it was only agreed that the union would convey the government’s message to their various organs and then report back to the government. It also said that the payment of outstanding salaries must not be done through the Integrated Personnel Payroll and Information System (IPPIS).
Oluwalami
December 6, 2020 at 5:18 pm
Highly irrelevant ( I fail to see how this eases traffic flow in Lagos)….
Also, are we saying that the most pressing issue on ground is to tell closed communities to keep their gates open for men of the night to attack with free reign, when the security of the state have not yet been properly tackled…
Besides, I’ve never seen a street gate on major or minor roads in Lagos, I only see it in side roads ( and I’m wondering how keeping them closed Dustin’s the flow of traffic???)
JUST ME THINKING OUT LOUD
Oluwalami
December 6, 2020 at 5:21 pm
Typo error there( 2nd to last line…
Disturbs the flow of traffic I meant…
Atiroro
December 6, 2020 at 8:05 pm
That the State government tacitly supports erection of street gates is an admission of failure to provide effective security for its citizens and residents.
SALLYMAN LAWAL FOLARIN
December 6, 2020 at 11:17 pm
Sincerely,I have been brainstorming about how Lagos state can be free of traffic as we can not afford to carry on like this.My name is Sallyman Lawal Folarin(CIPSMN),traffic in Lagos can only be reduced to it minimum if some deliberate and critical steps can be made rather than depending on disapproving some gates that does not even contribute to maximum security.
Mbaga lek
December 6, 2020 at 11:38 pm
It’s obviously an exercise of fundamental human rights of citizens providing their own security in a state which has failed to do same that has led to provision of these security gates…police has also failed the citizens. A state that failed to control hudlums, urchins and uncontrolled commercial activities in strictly residential abode find quick lame excuses for perennial traffic grid.
Anonymous
December 6, 2020 at 11:45 pm
How does that ease the flow of traffic. Is that the inner roads u r expected to repair and construct? Lack of direction.
Chike
December 7, 2020 at 6:28 am
This is a welcome idea.
This will indeed ease traffic flow.
But government should also construct more roads to ease the pressure on the existing major roads
Lekki epe road is an example.
There are so many alternative roads but they are not motorable. Government should please look into them. You can by pass vgc to sangotedo by following the alternative road from iota to ogombo to sangotedo. If this road was good you would have eased a lot of traffic between vgc to sangotedo.
I pray someone will one day look into this
Chike
December 7, 2020 at 6:30 am
Sorry ikota
[email protected]
December 7, 2020 at 9:12 am
Gates discourages opportunistic criminals ..the same way a fence or Gate does at home ..This is not the cause of Traffic in lagos ..Drivers are impatient, roads are bad, people dont obey traffic rules ..roadside trading narrows roads ..the list is endless ..that’s why people look for side roads to avoid traffic caused by the local governments whose only motive is to exploit the law to collect taxes..They will come and collect money to allow
the same communities to keep their gates closed