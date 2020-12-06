Lagos orders removal of all unapproved street gates in the state to ease traffic

The Lagos State Government has issued a 7-day notice, ordering the removal of unapproved street gates in communities, to ensure the free flow of traffic across the state.

The state government directed that they should either leave such gates open between 5am and midnight or have them dismantled, as their actions contravene the provisions of the State Traffic Laws and Regulations.

This order was contained in a statement titled, “LASG issues 7-day removal notice to communities with unapproved street gates,” which was issued by the Lagos State Commissioner for Transportation, Dr Frederic Oladeinde, on Friday, December 4, 2020.

Oladeinde pointed out that the ministry, in conjunction with that of Local Government and Community Affairs, has the regulatory authority on the installation of gates towards enhancing traffic management on the inner roads, while protecting the lives and property of the affected communities.

The statement from Oladeinde partly reads,

“In line with its policy and regulations on Traffic Management geared towards improving the free flow of traffic across the metropolis, the Lagos State Government has issued a seven-day removal notice to communities with unapproved street gates in the State, with a directive to either leave such gates open between 5am and midnight or have them dismantled.

“During the recent inspection exercise conducted by the officials of the Ministry of Transportation, it was discovered that some communities have sited gates on some inner roads to avoid vehicular movement on their streets, and this unruly act has contributed to the heavy traffic congestion currently being experienced on our roads on daily basis.”

The Commissioner further announced that while it is expected that all street gates across the state be opened between 5 am and 12 midnight, the gates must be manned by security personnel engaged by the community or residents’ association and must be opened for emergency services such as police, ambulance and fire service activities at any time.

He also explained that the Special Committee set up by the Lagos State Ministry of Transportation on the demolition of gated streets has commenced the enforcement exercise on the removal of gates in locations that failed to comply with the government’s directive on Gated Streets regulation.

Oladeinde, therefore, urged communities with Government approval for the installation of gates on their streets to come forward with their documents for onward review and necessary approvals, failure of which, the Special Committee would have to remove such street gates.

What you should know about street gates

The Lagos State Government has on a continuous basis moved against streets and some estates that shut their gates to vehicular movement outside the time stipulated by the government.

The state government disclosed that the policy on street gates was meant to help ease traffic, enable easy access for residents and all road users in the state, as the illegal closure of these gates also contributes to the activities of criminally-minded individuals, who sometimes attack residents or other road users.

