Mile-2 to National Theatre section of Lagos Blue Line Rail project is 98% completed – Contractor

China Civil Engineering Construction Corporation (CCECC), the contractor for the design and construction of the Lagos Blue Line Light Rail project, has announced that the Mile-2 to National Theatre section, which is Phase II and III of the Light Rail Project, is 98% completed.

This was revealed in a tweet by the Chief Press Secretary to the Governor of Lagos State, Gboyega Akosile, after the inspection visit to the rail construction site by the Lagos State Debt Management Office and Security Exchange Commission on Friday.

The Lagos State Debt Management Office (DMO) today, inspected the ongoing Blue Line Light Rail project, which is being partly funded with N87.5 Billion Bond series, …. @jidesanwoolu pic.twitter.com/XVP2KBTUEV — Gboyega Akosile (@gboyegaakosile1) November 20, 2020

Mr. Akosile stated that Mr. Olujimi Ige, the Leader of the Inspection team & PS Debt Management Office, expressed satisfaction with the status of work done on the rail project, noting that the project had been abandoned sometime in 2016, though there was hope that project would be restarted and ready for use soon.

The Engineers handling the project also stated that four stations had been completed, as well as other elements which include the tracks works, while work was still ongoing on the phase IV ( National Theatre to Marina) bridge works.

They explained that some areas of the project platform were elevated (Iganmu to Marina), while some were on ground in the middle of the Lagos-Badagry Expressway.

What you should know

It is important to note that the ongoing Blue Line Light Rail project is partly funded with N87.5 Billion Bond series.

One of the engineers working with CCECC on the project, Mr. John Zhao, had said in a tweet on 10th November that some achievements had been made on Marina-Mile 2 stations, including the oversea bridge, which is phase I of the Blue Line project.

He disclosed that the sea-crossing bridge between Piers #104-#114, Extra-long Bridge from Pier #26-#93 including the launch of simple support T-beams had been completed, while work was ongoing from Pier #0-#27 and Marina Terminal Station.

He also stated that the project, which has been on for years, was expected to play a key role in the state’s Rail Mass Transit, as the light Blue Rail Alignment would cross a total distance of 27km from Marina to Okokomaiko, and serve eleven (11) stations after completion.

Why this matters

With the population of Lagos State increasing year-on-year, the Blue Rail project is expected to alleviate traffic congestion and improve connectivity between Badagry and Lagos in a more efficient way that reduces travel.

