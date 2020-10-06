Business
Lagos Rail Mass Transit: House of Assembly approves N153 billion for construction
The Lagos State House of Assembly has approved the sum of N153 billion requested by Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu to construct the Lagos Rail Mass Transit (LRMT), also known as the Red Line and the Blue Line
The information was made public by a member of the Lagos State House of Assembly, Hon. Jude Idimogu through his Facebook post, and seen by Nairametrics.
Hon. Idimogu disclosed that the House unanimously approved the amount to adopt the report of the House Committee on Finance, as submitted by its Chairman, Hon Rotimi Olowo, at its plenary session on Monday, October 5, 2020.
“Governor Sanwo-Olu had on Monday, September 14, 2020, sought the approval of the assembly for the amount to enable the government finance the construction of the Lagos Rail Mass Transit (LRMT) from Marina to Agbado (Red Line); from Mile 2 through Alaba, Iganmu to Marina (Blue Line),” he said.
On funding for the project, Hon. Idimogu gave an extensive breakdown by stating that; “N93 billion of the sum would be sourced through Differentiated Cash Reserve Requirement (DCRR) of Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) Intervention Facility, from First Bank of Nigeria (FBN), United Bank for Africa (UBA), and Zenith Bank for the Red Line. N60 billion would be sourced from DCRR CBN Intervention loan funds for the Blue Line.”
Lagos Rail Mass Transit is an urban rail system being developed and under construction in Lagos. The system is managed by the Lagos Metropolitan Area Transport Authority (LAMATA). The railway equipment including electric power, signaling, rolling stock, and fare collection equipment will be provided by the private sector under a Concession Contract. LAMATA is responsible for policy direction, regulation, and infrastructure for the network.
The first section of the network, Phase I of the Blue Line, was originally planned to be completed in 2011. After many delays caused by funding shortfalls, the opening date was revised to 2022 and subsequently brought forward to 2021.
PenCom should pay 50% of workers’ pension at retirement – TUC
The TUC has urged PenCom to pay 50% of workers’ pension at retirement.
The Trade Union Congress (TUC), says the National Pension Commission, PenCom, should pay retired workers 50% of their total pension contributions at retirement, to enable them to establish businesses as they retire.
This was disclosed in a letter signed by the President of TUC, Comrade Quadri Olaleye, to the PenCom on Tuesday afternoon.
The TUC praised the efforts of the Acting Director-General of PenCom, Mrs. Aisha Umar, saying she has “done incredibly well enough to earn a promotion.”
The TUC said before her appointment, workers had issues of payments as pensioners were dying without being paid statutorily stipulated percentage of the contribution due to them at retirement.
The TUC added that “the Congress wants the act amended such that workers will be paid 50% of their contribution at retirement, to enable them to establish petty businesses that complement whatever amount the commission pays them at the end of the month.”
The TUC urged that the Micro Pension Plan for workers in the informal sector be followed squarely, because of benefits to the retired worker.
Nairametrics reported recently that sacked Nigerian workers below the age of 50, have withdrawn 25% of Pension funds valued at N2.56 billion, in line with the Pension reforms Act of 2014; which allows pension fund contributors to withdraw 25% of their funds if they lose their jobs and have not resumed work in 4 months.
FG signs bilateral air service agreement with United States, others
Minister for Aviation, Hadi Sirika announced the signing of a bilateral agreement between Nigeria and others.
The Federal Government has announced the signing of Bilateral Air Service Agreements (BASA) with the United States, India, Morroco and Rwanda.
A copy of the agreement which was sighted by Nairametrics showed that these air service agreements were signed by President Muhammadu Buhari on September 30, 2020, in Abuja.
The disclosure was made by the Minister for Aviation, Hadi Sirika, through a tweet post on his official Twitter handle on Tuesday, October 6, 2020.
This development is coming after some experts had also called on the federal government to review the country’s bilateral air service agreements with some other nations in order to protect Nigeria’s interest including that of some private airlines.
Hadi Sirika in his statement tweeted, “I am glad to announce that Mr President, on behalf of Nigeria, has signed the instruments of ratification of the bilateral air service agreement between Nigeria and USA, India, Morocco as well as Rwanda.’’
The Federal Executive Council had on July 29 ratified the air transport agreement between Nigeria and the United States at its virtual meeting.
The Minister of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed, told State House correspondents at the end of the meeting that with the ratification, Nigeria will take advantage of the agreement to strengthen economic, social and cultural ties with the US.
A bilateral air service agreement (BASA) is an agreement between 2 countries to allow international commercial air transport services between the signatories. It is usually founded on the principle of reciprocity with airlines from both countries enjoying equal opportunities in terms of flight operations.
School feeding programme: Education Ministry to investigate misappropriated N2.6 billion
The Ministry of Education and the ICPC will collaborate to investigate allegations of fraud in the school feeding programme.
The Minister of Education, Adamu Adamu, says the Ministry will investigate the ICPC report that N2.67 billion school feeding funds meant for 104 unity schools ended up in private accounts during the COVID-19 lockdown.
This was disclosed by the Ministry of Education in a statement on Tuesday.
“The investigation is to establish the veracity of the claims to ensure that there is no diversion of public funds or misappropriation of same.
“To this end, the Ministry in line with the Minister’s directive is to collaborate effectively with officials of the ICPC to unearth the facts as well as find a lasting solution to the payment system for meal subsidies that will ensure accountability and transparency,” the statement read in part.
Nairametrics reported last month that the Independent and Corrupt Practices and Other Related Commission (ICPC), announced that it found N2.67 billion in some private accounts which was meant for the provision of school feeding to federal colleges during the lockdown.
This was disclosed by the ICPC Chief, Bolaji Owasanoye who stated; “The Investigation is to establish the varsity of claims to ensure that there is no diversion of public funds or misappropriation of same. To this end the Ministry, in line with the Minister’s directive is to collaborate effectively with officials of the ICPC to warmth the facts as well as find lasting solution to the payment system for meal subsidies that will ensure accountability.”