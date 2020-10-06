Cybersecurity is everyone’s business – Prof. Danbatta

The Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC), has kick started a series of enlightenment and awareness campaign activities for this year’s National Cyber Security Awareness Month (NCSAM), which is usually embarked on yearly in the month of October.

NCSAM global activities is aimed at raising awareness about cybersecurity, and to provide the public with general knowledge and tools required for online safety.

In the formal commencement ceremony, the Executive Vice Chairman (EVC) and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC), Prof. Umar Danbatta, reiterated the need for everyone to be cybersecurity-conscious to guarantee online safety for internet users, and not to be exclusively reserved for a certain group of people.

He further explained that Internet users across all mobile networks in Nigeria currently stand at 149.8 million as of August, 2020, noting that more users are expected online as services in different sectors of the economy are becoming digitalized.

The increase in digital financial transactions as currently being experienced for e-commerce activities, calls for greater responsibility on the part of every individual and corporate internet user to protect themselves against cybercrimes. Security is not reserved for a group of people, it is truly everyone’s business; bringing competence and knowledge to help build a safer and more inclusive information society.

According to Danbatta, “To keep the genuine individual and corporate Internet users safe, the NCC, as regulator of the telecom sector, annually joins the rest of the world to create a lot of enlightenment around cybercrime in the month of October every year. We ensure that consumers are empowered through awareness and sensitization campaigns, by providing information on both the positive and negative potentials available online, and measures required to safeguard themselves and their loved ones.”

The EVC/CEO restated the avowed commitment of the Commission to continually embark on policy initiatives to enhance online security, as well as educate and equip the consumers of telecom services with information they need to be protected online.