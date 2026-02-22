The Lagos State government has refuted reports suggesting that the state had resumed its monthly environmental sanitation exercise.

This was clarified by the Commissioner for Environment and Water Resources, Tokunbo Wahab, who said no official statement had been made regarding the commencement date of the exercise.

The clarification comes amid public interest in waste management, following rising concerns over clogged drains and indiscriminate refuse disposal in the state.

What the government said

According to Commissioner Tokunbo Wahab, engagements with stakeholders are ongoing to determine a suitable schedule for the exercise.

He explained that the state had planned to start a sensitisation programme last week, though it has yet to begin.

“The truth is, we were meant to start with a sensitisation programme last week, but we had a logistics issue. We need to find a day that is acceptable to all stakeholders,” he said.

Wahab added that the official date for the exercise will be announced by Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu once finalized.

He urged residents to continue their lawful activities without interruption, reassuring them that adequate notice would be provided before the reintroduction of the exercise.

Backstory

The monthly environmental sanitation exercise was traditionally held on the last Saturday of every month from 7 a.m. to 10 a.m., but was suspended in November 2016 following a legal ruling that restricted movement during the exercise.

The Lagos State Government has repeatedly announced plans to resume the exercise, including statements in 2024 and June 2025.

During these announcements, Wahab stressed that sanitation must be a lifestyle rather than a seasonal campaign and called on residents to support the government’s vision of a cleaner city.

Calls for its return have grown in recent years due to worsening waste management challenges, including blocked drainage channels and indiscriminate dumping of refuse, which have contributed to environmental hazards and flood risks.

What you should know

The state continues to implement complementary waste management strategies, including enhanced refuse collection, drainage maintenance, and public education campaigns, aimed at reducing recurring sanitation and flood risks.