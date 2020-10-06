Macro-Economic News
IGR: States generate N612.9 billion in H1 2020, dips by 11.7%
The IGR generated by the 36 states including the FCT in the first half of the year, dipped by 11.7%.
States in Nigeria including the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) generated a sum of N612.87 billion as Internally Generated Revenue (IGR) between January and June 2020. This was disclosed in the States IGR report, recently released by the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS).
According to the report, the IGR collected by the 36 states including the FCT in the first half of the year, dipped by 11.7% compared to N693.9 billion recorded in the corresponding period of 2019.
Similarly, the Q2 2020 States and FCT IGR figure stood at N259.73 billion compared to N353.14bn recorded in the previous quarter. This indicates a decline of 26.5% quarter on quarter.
Lagos, Rivers State rank highest in IGR
Lagos State recorded the highest Internally Generated Revenue with N204.51 billion, followed by Rivers State with N64.59 billion, while Jigawa State recorded the least at N3.01 billion.
- Lagos States dwarfed others to the top spot, with IGR of N204.51 billion between January and June 2020, accounting for 33.4% of the total states’ revenue during the period.
- Rivers State followed with a total revenue of N64.59 billion, representing 10.5% of total revenue generated by the States in the review period.
- Other states include; Abuja with N35.21 billion, Delta State (N30.84 billion), Ogun (N23.68 billion), Oyo (N17.77 billion), Kano (N17.51 billion), Akwa Ibom (N16.21 billion), Kaduna (N14.55 billion) and Edo State (N14.01 billion).
- On the flip side, Jigawa State generated the least IGR with N3.01 billion, followed by Ekiti State (N3.21 billion), Adamawa (N3.75 billion), Gombe (N3.79 billion) and Yobe (N3.92 billion).
States revenues dampened by COVID-19
The latest figure is a clear reflection of the effect of the COVID-19 pandemic, which necessitated the imposition of movement restrictions across the country and halt in economic activities. As a result, the States recorded decline in revenue in the review period.
The decline in revenue has caused most of the 36 states of the federation to rely majorly on Federal allocations to meet up with their government expenditures. According to the report; 34 out of the 37 states rely more on monthly allocations from the federal purse, with the exemption of only Lagos, Abuja, and Ogun State.
It is therefore important for the various state governments, to brace up and device means of generating revenue internally, considering the effects of dwindling oil price on federal revenue.
IMF: Global economy not performing badly as anticipated
The world economy has ended up performing better than the International Monetary Fund had envisaged in Q2 and Q3.
“The economic crisis of 2020 may have performed so badly as anticipated earlier by many experts but road bumps still lie ahead said,” Kristalina Georgieva, the International Monetary Fund’s managing director said on Tuesday.
The IMF had earlier anticipated in June that the global economy will contract by 4.9% in 2020.
Against headwinds, the world economy has ended up performing better than the International Monetary Fund had envisaged in Q2 and Q3. This is expected to lead to an upward revision to its growth forecasts which are scheduled to be released next week
The report went on, saying; We have reached this point, largely because of extraordinary policy measures that put a floor under the world economy. Governments have provided around $12 trillion in fiscal support to households and firms. And unprecedented monetary policy actions have maintained the flow of credit, helping millions of firms to stay in business.
But some were able to do more than others. For advanced economies, it is whatever it takes. Poorer nations strive for whatever is possible. This gap in response capacity is one reason why we see differentiated outcomes. Another reason is the effectiveness of measures to contain the pandemic and restart economic activities.
For many advanced economies, including the United States and the Euro Area, the downturn remains extremely painful, but it’s less severe than expected. China is experiencing a faster-than-expected recovery. Others are still hurting badly, and some of our revisions are on the downside.
However, the IMF boss pointed on the prevailing high risks bearing on the global economy from rising bankruptcies and stretched valuations in financial markets, coupled with many leading nations having their debt levels exponentially high because of their fiscal response to the COVID-19 crisis and the fiscal revenue losses recorded.
The report continued, stating; “As we embark on this ‘ascent,’ we are all joined by a single rope—and we are only as strong as the weakest climbers. They will need help on the way up. The path ahead is clouded with extraordinary uncertainty. Faster progress on health measures, such as vaccines and therapies, could speed up the ‘ascent’.
But it could also get worse, especially if there is a significant increase in severe outbreaks. Risks remain high, including from rising bankruptcies and stretched valuations in financial markets.
And many countries have become more vulnerable. Their debt levels have increased because of their fiscal response to the crisis and the heavy output and revenue losses. We estimate that global public debt will reach a record-high of about 100 percent of GDP in 2020.”
Nigerians borrow to survive COVID-19 economic crunch
Many households have had to take out loans to meet their pressing financial obligations due to the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Nigerian Bureau of Statistics (NBS), recently released the COVID-19 impact report for the month of August 2020, which revealed that 51.3% of Nigerian households, who obtained loan since the lockdown in mid-March, used it to purchase foodstuffs.
According to the report, due to the effect of the pandemic on the livelihood of Nigerians, characterized by loss of jobs and salary/pay cuts, many households have had to take out loans to meet their pressing financial obligations. Interestingly, just as with loans taken before the pandemic, new loans were primarily used for food items, farm and non-farm business inputs.
Highlights
- About 1 in 4 households were indebted prior to the pandemic, while nearly a third have taken out new loans, since the onset of the pandemic. Poorer households were more likely than richer household to have to repay loans taken before the pandemic.
- The overall share of respondents who are working is back to pre-pandemic levels, though there continues to be some evidence of people moving in and out of work.
- Only 34% of respondents have been working continuously since April/May; while 60% have experienced periods without work, and 6% have not worked at all since the start of the pandemic. Indicating instability in the labor market.
- Over 67% of households reported that their total income decreased, compared to the same period one year ago in August 2019, and this decrease was evident across the three main sources of income (wages, agriculture, and non-farm enterprise).
- The food security situation in Nigeria remains precarious, even as the lockdown restrictions continue to be loosened. The share of households experiencing moderate or severe food insecurity remained high at 68% in August 2020.
A comparative analysis between pre-COVID and the peri-COVID era, shows that 51.3% of the respondents who obtained loans during the lockdown used it for household sustenance as against 40.9% recorded pre-COVID era. Meanwhile, only 3.3% of the respondents made use of the loans for educational purposes, compared to 8.6% before the pandemic. This makes sense since most academic activities were put on hold during the period.
Nigerians Loan Repayment Concerns
According to the report, 51.9% of the respondents are very worried about the ability to repay the loans, with only 5.9% expressing no worries at all. In a period where loans obtained are basically used for food consumption with no immediate financial returns, repayment of such loans become a reason for worry.
A substantial share of households with both new and existing loans are concerned about repayment, with more than 70% of households reporting that they are either very worried or somewhat worried about being able to repay their loans.
Meanwhile, the share of people who are working has continued to creep back up to pre-crisis levels. This trend demonstrates that the government’s loosening of the restrictions has enabled Nigerians to return to work. The share of respondents working has steadily recovered since June for both rural and urban areas, though the recovery has been larger in rural than urban areas.
While the share of respondents who are working slightly exceeds pre-pandemic levels in rural areas; it continues to lag in urban areas, where 77% of respondents were working last week, compared to 85% prior to the pandemic. This larger increase in rural levels, can be attributed to the seasonality of agriculture, a sector which has experienced the largest recovery in the share of respondents returning to work.
Persistent decline in income
Across the three main income-generating activities considered in the survey (wages, agriculture, and non-farm enterprises), a significant percentage of households reported a decrease in income, compared to the corresponding period of 2019.
Over 67% of households reported that their total income decreased, compared to the same period one year ago in August 2019; and this decrease was evident across the three main sources of income. However, the share of households experiencing a decline in income was highest for non-farm family business activities at 65% of households, compared to 58% for agriculture (household farming, livestock or fishing), and 43% for wage employment.
Upshot
In a period of economic downturn, where Nigerians resort to taking loans, which is not for investment purposes but rather for food consumption coupled with a decline in household income, puts the repayment of such loans at risk. With inflation at its highest in 29 months, while food inflation stands at 16% as of August 2020, it is evident that the COVID-19 pandemic has dealt a big blow to the country as a whole and the various households. However, it is expected that with the opening of economic activities in the country, businesses will go back to pre-COVID era and the economy will recover from the downturn recorded in the second quarter of the year.
About the survey
This survey is the fourth series of a planned 12 rounds. It was implemented by the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS), with support from the World Bank. It is a monthly survey of a nationally representative sample of 1,950 households to monitor the socio-economic impact of the pandemic and other shocks. The first round (baseline) of the survey was conducted in April/May 2020, during which a federally mandated lockdown was in full effect. The government began lifting restrictions in June, and by the time the fourth round was conducted between August 9-24, 2020, there were minimal restrictions on movement within the country.
Only 9% of Nigerian households obtained loans from banks and microfinance institutions since March – NBS
According to the survey, loans taken since mid-March have been predominately informal in nature.
Research from the National Longitudinal Phone Survey (NLPS), titled ‘COVID-19 Impact Monitoring’, which was conducted by the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) has revealed that only 9% of Nigerian households obtained loans from banks and microfinance institutions between March to August 2020.
According to the survey, loans taken since mid-March have been predominately informal in nature, with over 55% obtained from friends or relatives. In addition, loans obtained from formal sources were lower with only 9% of respondents obtaining loans from banks and microfinance institutions, while a further 16% of the respondents obtained loans from cooperatives and savings associations.
Why this matters
The pandemic affected the livelihoods of Nigerian households, forcing many to take out loans, in order to meet their current obligations. Corroborating this fact, a part of the recently released NBS survey read thus;
“About 1 in 4 households were already indebted prior to the pandemic, while nearly one third have taken out new loans since the onset of the pandemic. Poorer households were more likely than richer households to have loans taken before the start of the pandemic, that they were still repaying. However, the opposite occurs with new loans; with households in the higher quintiles being more likely to have taken new loans than poorer households. This shows that the pandemic has impacted the finances (and livelihoods) of households across the whole income distribution, and not only the most vulnerable.”
In light of this reality and accompanying the harsh economic consequences of the pandemic, CBN introduced some measures as a way of palliative targeted to households and firms, like the N50 billion COVID-19 credit facility for households and MSMEs. Therefore, the recent survey indicates barriers faced by Nigerian households to obtain formal loans in the face of the crisis, indicating that this might have turned households to friends and relatives for loans.
Breakdown
The breakdown of the survey showed that 55.6% of the respondent households obtained loans from family, friends, and relatives; 16.2% from cooperatives and savings association; 9.0% from banks and microfinance institutions; 6.8% from women group/association; and 17.8% from others.
The breakdown is depicted by the chart below;
Source: Nairametrics’ computation from NBS statistics.
Purpose of loan
Just like what was obtainable before the pandemic, new loans were obtained for self-sustenance and business purposes such as paying for foods, farm, and non-farm business inputs, etc. However, there is some sharp contrast as regards the purposes for which the loans were taken prior to, and during the pandemic. Buttressing this point is a part of the survey that read thus;
“About 51% of households that obtained loans after the pandemic began, used these loans for purchasing food, compared with 41% of households with existing loans, indicating that loans taken since the start of the pandemic were used to sustain households’ basic needs. There is no difference in the share of loans taken to pay for health expenses when comparing loans taken before and after the pandemic, but the share of loans being used for education expenses was substantially reduced, either due to the timing of the survey (at the end of the school year) or due to most schools being closed, as part of the mitigation efforts by the government. A substantial share of households with both new and existing loans are concerned about repayment, with more than 70% of households reporting that they are either very worried or somewhat worried about being able to repay their loans.”