The Lagos State Government said it has ensured that the alternative routes are in good shape, to reduce to the barest minimum, the impact of the third mainland bridge closure on motorists.

The government assured Lagosians of safer roads and ease of movement for all road users.

This disclosure was made on Friday by the Lagos State Commissioner for Transportation, Dr. Frederic Oladeinde while embarking on a tour of alternative routes provided by the government, due to the partial closure of the Third Mainland Bridge for repairs.

Speaking to news correspondents during the inspection exercise, the Commissioner stated that the tour was part of activities marking his birthday celebrations, stressing that he is appreciative to God for his kindness, as well as using him to render good services to humanity, towards realizing Governor Sanwo-Olu’s vision for an efficient Multimodal Transport System in the State.

Oladeinde expressed satisfaction on the status of some of the alternative routes inspected, such as the Ikorodu Road, Fadeyi, Jibowu, Yaba, Oyingbo, Iddo, and Carter (Idumota) Bridge inward Lagos Island.

He noted that despite heavy torrential rains being experienced across the State, most of the alternative routes are still in good condition, saying that, “Their present status is a confirmation that the rehabilitation works carried out by the State Government on the alternative routes was impactful. The administration of Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu had realized from inception that efficient traffic management and transportation are crucial to achieving sustainable economic growth and infrastructural development. This underscores the reason the State Government has continued to invest in providing transport infrastructure across the State.”

Oladeinde disclosed further that the Lagos State Government has completed rehabilitation works on Oyingbo/Iddo Terminal, as part of efforts to ensure that commercial motorists get an appropriate place to park their vehicles rather than on the road, which impedes the free flow of traffic in the axis.

He, however, appealed to residents of the State to endure the inconveniences occasioned by the Third Mainland Bridge repair works, promising that the State Government would work tirelessly to ensure ease of movement and safety of commuters, as they go about their businesses and economic activities in Lagos.

The commissioner, while assuring that the rehabilitation works on the bridge is progressing steadily, with the January 2021 deadline for the completion of the project still sacrosanct; he noted that the Lagos State Traffic Management Authority (LASTMA) and other traffic enforcement Agencies would continue to ensure compliance with traffic regulations, with a prompt response to impediments and breakdown of vehicles.

Oladehinde assured that his ministry would continue to collaborate with the Ministry of Works and Infrastructure, as well as other relevant government agencies, to ensure that the alternative routes are always in good condition and motorable throughout the duration of the rehabilitation works and beyond.