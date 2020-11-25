Lagos State begins recruitment for Agripreneurship programme

The Lagos State Government has commenced the recruitment of eligible and interested candidates for the Batches 4, 5, and 6 of its Lagos Agripreneurship Programme (LAP), under its Agriculture-based Youth Empowerment Scheme (Agric-YES).

This was disclosed by Lagos State Commissioner for Agriculture, Ms. Abisola Olusanya, according to the press release issued by the State Government.

Ms. Abisola Olusanya noted that the programme was in furtherance of the State Government’s objective of training no fewer than 15,000 youths and women in the various agricultural value chains by the year 2023.

She pointed out that the one-month training exercise is aimed at improving capacity, creating wealth, and employment in the agricultural value chains – poultry, piggery, aquaculture and vegetables.

According to her, the strategic inclusion of the LAP Programme would efficiently reduce unemployment, create jobs and alleviate poverty in the State, as well as attract and pay more attention to the creation of jobs for women in agribusiness.

Why this matters

According to the information contained in the press release, the training is expected to play a key role in the creation of 2000 Agro-Entrepreneurs who would, in turn, become job creators, promote food security, improve nutrition and general well-being of Lagosians, as well as create at least 4000 indirect jobs per beneficiary annually.

The programme would also enhance economic activities of surrounding communities, curb the issues of unemployment, and reduce the crime rate within the State.

The initiative is an avid step towards achieving the State’s target of producing at least 25% of the food consumed by residents before the end of the year 2025.

What you should know

The Lagos Agripreneurship Programme is specifically tailored for men between the ages of 18 and 35 years and women between the ages of 18 and 55 years.

Interested and eligible candidates must have a minimum of Senior Secondary School Certificate and must have a passion for agriculture.

Candidates are to obtain application forms free of charge at the Agricultural Training Institute, Araga, Epe; Lagos State Agricultural Development Authority, Oko Oba, Agege; Lagos Agricultural Inputs Supply Authority, Odogunyan, Ikorodu; Coconut House, Mowo, Badagry and Ministry of Agriculture Area Office, Ajah, Eti Osa between Tuesday, 24th November and Tuesday, 8th December.

Candidates are expected to collect and submit application forms between November 24 and December 8, 2020.

Interested participants are expected to sit for a written examination on Monday and Tuesday, 14th and 15th of December, 2020, while oral interviews would take place on Friday and Saturday, 18th and 19th December, 2020.

Shortlisted successful candidates would start the formal training at the Agricultural Training Institute, Araga, Epe, on Tuesday, 5th of January, 2021.

What they are saying

Speaking about the programme, Lagos State Commissioner for Agriculture, Ms. Abisola Olusanya said:

“Following the training of a total of 400 participants under three batches of the Lagos Agripreneurship Programme, L.A.P, Lagos State will begin the recruitment and shortlisting of interested candidates for the Batches 4, 5 and 6 of the Programme.

“The current reality and exigencies of job creation for the teeming youth population and attainment of food security requires that a more aggressive, strategic and efficient approach be employed in the training and empowerment of women and youths if Lagos State is to achieve a significant reduction of unemployment, create more jobs and wealth and also significantly enhance food security in the State by the year 2023.”